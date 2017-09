Иммигрант Шрёдингера

Petey Bee SEP 1, 2017

In other words, the refugees, to the extent their knowledge of this is accurate, go to where they expect to be let into society or have communities already, and where they have economic opportunities. No surprises.



Few refugees with any other choices would want to go to a xenophobic illiberal society. That is entirely the purpose of the quota system - to spare the western EU countries from taking the entire burden.



The more prosperous EU countries have a delicate balancing act between absorbing the most high performing individuals from their poorer neighbors-

whether from Eastern Europe, or lands their governments destroyed with recent interventions, vs excluding the "undesirables". (I should say, from what I can tell, the scandinavians less so.)



If one truly had the best interests of the source countries in mind, one would take in the LEAST desirable refugees, and ask the most talented ones to stay at home. But that's not what anyone is arguing, aside from a small number of cheap-labor advocates. If we think that aspect of the debate through, it gets even less hopeful than it is, both in terms of locking in national disparities, and in terms of alienating future generations of "low-performers" in your own society.