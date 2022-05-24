How the Public Loses Out When Politicians Cash In

Who are the „the Public“? In the last 20 years real wages have increased 300% for many doctors, lawyers, engineers, CEOs, trade union bosses, school principals, many tradesmen,… and many in these professionals are lifelong LEFTWING VOTERS. IT’S NOT JUST Rightwing „Capitalists“ who have gotten wealthy. Australians have just elected a new government, the Labor Party just won in a landslide victory after 10 years in Opposition, promising “change and unity”. If you use Australia as an example, both the Left and the Right have always promised change and unity, but nothing much has actually changed in 60 years in Australia. The drug, gambling, outlaw violence, road traffic, household debt, high cost of living and corruption problems have all only gotten worse. I have a theory about this. I believe most democratic countries are totally controlled by the top 20% of society and the top 20% is made up of roughly equal Left and Rightwing voters, WHOSE SYSTEM IS SETUP AND OPERATES BY KEEPING EVERYONE IN THE TOP 20% HAPPY, no matter who is in power. The bottom 80% really don’t count and have little influence over the top 20% who basically control everything. That top 20% will get wealthier no matter who is in power because it is made up equally of Liberals and Democrats, AND THEY HAVE TO COORDINATE WITH EACH OTHER. Sometimes a politician will go too far and expose his motives and the system, but most dealings are behind closed doors in cooperation between the Left and Right-leaning power groups, the top 20%. This is how democracy works. Merkel was a leader who pandered to both sides during her whole career. The powerful unions wanted cheap Russian gas to secure jobs, she had little choice.