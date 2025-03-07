The Big Picture

After berating and bullying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office, US President Donald Trump has paused military aid to Ukraine, in an apparent attempt to force it to accept whatever deal he and Russian President Vladimir Putin devise. The question now is whether the European Union is able and willing to do whatever it takes to ensure Ukraine’s sovereignty and security.
