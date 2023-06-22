Saudi Arabia’s Great Transformation

Respected Rabah Arezki, director of research at the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), is a senior fellow at Harvard Kennedy School.



Tarik M. Yousef is Director and a senior fellow of the Middle East Council on Global Affairs.



What a addition of fresh breath this article is. First few words about myself. I am a liberal Pakistani. And I am in love with the modern world. My friends were usually been Americans, Canadians, Latin Americans or Europeans when I spent a decade in Europe to do my PhD. I did my Phd From International Institute of Social Studies. From 2000 to 2009, I stayed in Europe and only once there was this tall Saudi citizen who would always wear his national dress would come to ISS to study in a short diploma course program. Well I never talked to him and now I think I should have since I did go to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for a brief period for a high paying job in a prominant company of Arab Sheikh. Any how, when this Saudi citizen was at ISS, me and my American, European, Latino and British friends would joke whether he is going to invite us all for a party in a dutch bar. Well he never did and I think he didnt consume alcohol.



This preamble that I have presented above was an effort to suggest that my take on Kingdome of Saud Arabia and its exceptional leadership is very objective. So in 2009, I joined a company in Riyadh. There were more Pakistanis and some Indians who were my colleagues. However I met the chairman of the company and he was all about business and only wanted me to perform in my job. But my first contact was the Head of Human Resources. The Chairman must have told him to facilitate my stay so that I can get along in the new environment esspecially when I was coming from Europe.



In Europe the liberal world didn't have a favorable opinion wither about the Saudi Economy or Politics and the academics would like to identify the region full of resources but actually it is referred to as a resource curse. Well I am a Muslim but not a very practicing one and as a Pakistani I always had a very high opinion of Arabs and especially for People of Saudi Arabia and their leadership. And because it is the birth place of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) his family and his companions, Middle East for every Pakistani is jewel they like to discuss among themselves with utmost respect and affection. And same is the case with Iran. But before visiting Kingdom of Saudi Arabia personally my opinion did favor the version that Saudi Arabians are not utilising their resources smartly.



However all that changed when I stayed in the Kingdom and had made my first hand observation of the brilliance of Arab Sheikhs. I felt excited to be there. The infrastructure in the Kingdom was no less to any most developed country in the West. Naturally gas was cheap and surprisingly food was even cheaper that suggest the lot about the facilitation of the Saudi government to the common people. I used to have coffee at Star Bucks and would find great shopping Malls. But one thing than any other thing that I missed was total absence of women in Saudi Malls, Restaurants and what have you.



So I was like instead of the long stories of Resource Curse where the world thought that Arabs and Saudi Leadership cannot manage and distribute economic resources to their populations, the only missing thing was actually the presence of women.



Well this tells that Saudi Arabia is a masculine nation and I think this was the main reason for believing that Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is not a developed and prospering nation.



In 2009, I just wished if it could happen that more women I see on Saudi Streets walking and talking freely, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would be an ideal place for any one from the world to live in and enjoy the remarkable business acumen of the Arab Sheikh. Well I left Saudi Arabia to accept a teaching assignment in National Defence University of Pakistan.



And here comes the change when Prince and Prime Minister Muhammad Bin Salman took the responsibility to mange the Kingdom. Yes sir, every thing has changed for the jewel of a nation that Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is. King Salman is every Pakistanis King and Prince Salman is the Prince for every Pakistani.



He has brough wonders to the Saudi Nation. I qoute from your article



Still, Saudi Arabia’s ambitious economic experiment must be taken seriously. Saudi Aramco, the state-controlled oil giant, reported a record profit of $161.1 billion for 2022, and revenues have been invested domestically and globally through the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, known as the Public Investment Fund. At home, petrodollars are funding a long list of mega-projects to improve transport, revolutionize urban development, diversify the energy sector, and boost tourism. Neom, a futuristic carbon-free city being built on the Red Sea, embodies the audacity of these efforts.



But respected sirs I am also a student of democracy and adherent of it. However I believe that Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is traditionally aligned with the political system where it is governed by Saudi Royal Family. I am so proud to have a king like King Salman and a Prince like Muhammad Bin Salman. If I can make a projection for 2030, believe you me, Prince Muhammad Bin Salman would bring Middle East and the Kingdome of Saudi Arabia to be at the status of a prosperous, developed and progressive region of the world.



May Allah be with Prince Muhammad Bin Salman and we in Pakistan are always excited to read about all the wonders he and his team is doing in Middle East and the Kingdom. And to shere proudness, we here in Pakistan have witnessed the great Saudi Nation extending the hand of peace with Republic of Iran under the leadership of Prince Muhammad Bin Salman. Not only it is peace that is coming to the region but it is economic prosperity and progress that is coming to the Middle East.



And I assure you the Kingdom holds one of the most remarkable universities and research institutions. Sir Middle East is a resource heaven that is realised by Prince Muhammad Bin Salman.



At University of Management and Technology one of my PhD student would want to write about Middle East using secondary data to investigate the reason of the regions prosperity. She came to me while defending her PhD proposal and asked she couldnt find a literature from the West where Middle East and Kingdom of Saudi Arabi is seen as an economically developed and progressive region but all studeis identify the region as the one who is facing resource curse despite many of the countries having middle income country status. I simply put confidence in her and mention that od a thorough research about Middle East economies and prove in your research that it is actually a resource heaven. As Pakistanis who know more about the region should not agree with what academia would say about Middle East and my take that Middle East is transforming is the argument you have presented in your amazing article and thereby you with this amazing forum of Project Syndicate would re write history about not only Middle East but Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that has always been the jewel of the world. And in all this I agree the main man behind is Prince Muhammad Bin Salman.