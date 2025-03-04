Europe’s Powerful Tool Against Russia
If European leaders want to follow through on their statements in support of Ukraine following America’s betrayal of the country, they must seize the moment by seizing Russia’s assets. Europe has become the world’s bulwark against the rising tide of authoritarianism, and it can no longer afford to hide behind legalistic excuses.
NEW YORK – It is now clear that US President Donald Trump’s administration will betray Ukraine in its fight to resist Russian aggression. Trump himself is either a victim of disinformation, or he is a willing participant in an effort to deceive Americans about the causes and consequences of the war.