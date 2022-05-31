What If Ukraine Is a Forever Crisis?

Russia will run out of money. Before the war the GDP of Russia was only equal to that of Australia’s but with almost 6x the population. If Australia was recently barely able to sign a deal for 12 submarines to be delivered over the next 30 years to protect against China (which ex-Prime Minister Keating described as “like throwing toothpicks at a mountain), how is Putin going to finance his war while his country faces the deepest recession since WWII.