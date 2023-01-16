Peace by Exhaustion in Ukraine

I sometimes disagree with the opinion of the author, it is important to understand that there can be no half-way victory, this will only mean that the problem will be postponed for later. and then it can be a much more serious problem. Therefore, all points must be placed now. I see only one problem - the delay in the supply of offensive weapons. The Ukrainians will do the rest ... The readiness to negotiate is manipulation and an attempt to buy time. Putin's regime will live as long as this war lives. There are many more important problems in the world and this problem needs to be solved as quickly as possible.