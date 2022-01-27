appel1_ALEX BRANDONPOOLAFP via Getty Images_blinkenlavrov Alec Brandon/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Will Russia's Anti-NATO Gambit Succeed?

On the surface, Russian President Vladimir Putin seems to have backed himself into a corner by making demands regarding Ukraine’s membership of NATO that the West is highly unlikely to accept. But Putin has made real gains by exposing the West’s disarray and the weakness of its commitment to the country.

CLAREMONT, CALIFORNIA – Recent talks in Geneva between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken regarding the crisis over Ukraine achieved little. Russia asked for a written response to its demands, which include a halt to NATO enlargement. For now, Russian President Vladimir Putin might be as relieved at the current standstill as the United States and its NATO allies are.

That is because Putin is playing a dangerous game of brinkmanship vis-à-vis Ukraine. True, he has succeeded in calling into question the strength of NATO’s commitment to the country, highlighted its internal divisions, and forced the world to pay greater attention to Russian power. And he may yet manage to wring concessions from the US and NATO. But Putin also risks putting himself in the position of having to launch a materially and politically costly invasion of Ukraine.

Stopping NATO expansion has been one of the Kremlin’s main foreign-policy objectives for a decade, but Putin’s approach has yielded few results. Russia’s aggression against Ukraine since 2014 has succeeded only in making NATO membership more appealing in Ukraine and Georgia. Moreover, Russia’s actions failed to prevent smaller candidate countries from acceding to the Alliance, with Montenegro and North Macedonia joining in 2017 and 2020, respectively. Worse yet, Putin’s bellicose foreign policy led to NATO membership being seriously considered by mainstream politicians in neutral countries like Sweden and Finland.

