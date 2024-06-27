Russia’s Triple Win in the South Caucasus
Ironically, given its efforts to seize large swaths of Ukrainian territory, Russia now appears to be the only entity capable of ensuring the security and territorial integrity of the countries in the South Caucasus. As a result, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia appear set to become part of Russia’s new-old sphere of influence.
BISHKEK – The geopolitical balance in the South Caucasus is shifting. Azerbaijan and Georgia, once clearly aligned with the West, have started drifting back toward Russia, while Armenia, which has been allied with the Kremlin since the Soviet Union’s disintegration, seems to be sidling up to the West.