The Battle Over Russia’s Central Bank Heats Up
In recent weeks, prominent Russian oligarchs have openly criticized the bank’s governor, Elvira Nabiullina, fueling speculation that she is about to be dismissed over her inability to control inflation. The question now is whether President Vladimir Putin will replace her with an unqualified loyalist.
STOCKHOLM – Almost three years after Russia invaded Ukraine, the West’s financial sanctions have finally started to bite, triggering fierce infighting within the Kremlin over control of Russia’s central bank.