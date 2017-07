Un apretón de manos con la débil posición económica de Rusia

Andrew (Andy) Crow JUL 6, 2017

"Most Russians, constantly manipulated by their country’s schools and media, are convinced that conditions are much worse in the West (a hyperbolic claim even in the era of “fake news”)."



The public of course would never be 'Schools and Media' in the west. British media coverage is appallingly unreliable (even the sainted BBC )and I suspect that US media is as bad if not worse.



Establishment commentators keep trotting out this sort of rubbish and we're supposed to take it seriously ?



The Russians and the Soviets before them have been constantly under attack from 'economic' sanctions imposed by the Western nations. These have never been based on economic criteria they have always been barely disguised political manipulation to the detriment of international trading relations. These distorted trading arrangements are as bad for the Western economies as they are for the 'enemies' who we are supposed to be having civilised relations with these days (since 'The Wall' came down).



The Third World War is well under way, but it's being fought on a financial and economic battlefield. It's high time the participants considered a truce.