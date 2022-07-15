Talking Peace in Ukraine

The USA (and to a part some Nato members) will not let Ukraine settle with Russia as that would be a defeat. I suspect that if it continues (the war that is) Ukraine will be left as a ruin just to satisfy USAs inability to understand real-politics - meaning that rules it apply to other nations also apply to it self.



Also there have been talk about why so many (expected) allies in the middle east and other countries have turned their back on the USA in the UN - they all use the Iraq war and the continued support of Israel aggression as an reason.