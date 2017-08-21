13

Виновный человек

НЬЮ-ЙОРК – В 1940 году, когда Британия в одиночку противостояла нацистской Германии, в свет вышла небольшая книжка «Виновные», подписанная псевдонимом «Катон». Её авторами были будущий лидер Лейбористской партии Майкл Фут, либеральный журналист Фрэнк Оуэн и консервативный журналист Питер Ховард. Книга «Виновные» представляла собой иеремиаду, призывавшую к ответу людей (в том числе Невилла Чемберлена и лорда Галифакса, тогда ещё входивших в кабинет Уинстона Черчилля), чья политика умиротворения Адольфа Гитлера привела к тому, что Великобритания оказалась на грани уничтожения.

Сегодня вновь пришло время называть имена, причём не только в Великобритании, где демократия корчится в лихорадке Брексита. Омерзительная паранойя наблюдается и в США, её новейшим свидетельством стала агрессия белых расистов в Шарлотсвилле (штат Вирджиния), где в выходной день 12 августа был убит участник мирного протеста против расизма, а многие получили ранения.

Президент Дональд Трамп, что не удивительно, не хочет называть имена. Ему понадобилось два дня, чтобы, наконец, осудить расистские группировки, сеявшие ужас в Шарлотсвилле. Впрочем, после этого он быстро дал задний ход, приравняв куклуксклановцев и экстремистов «правой альтернативы», носящих свастику и скандирующих нацистские лозунги, к тем, кто выступил против них. Более того, Трамп обязан своим президентством тем силам ярости и обид, которые показали себя в Шарлотсвилле.

Но хотя Трамп с удовольствием подливает масла в огонь ненависти в США, не он его зажёг, равно как и агитаторы за Брексит не делали этого в Великобритании. Нам следует взглянуть, кто стоит за этими фигурами, и определить, кто именно несёт ответственность за создание политического климата, в котором откровенная ложь, неприкрытый расизм и фанатизм стали нормой публичной речи. Лишь когда мы найдём источники этого вируса ненависти, поразившего сейчас нашу демократию, мы сможем предпринять практически шаги и поместить их в карантин.

Давайте начнём с «нулевого пациента» этой политической чумы: Руперта Мёрдока.

На протяжении десятилетий этот импресарио политически-развлекательного комплекса с правым уклоном способствовал огрублению политической жизни в Британии и США, не говоря уже о его родной Австралии, ради прибыли и политического влияния. Кроме того, газеты и телеканалы Мёрдока вполне могли бы получить патент на рецепт обманчивых сообщений с «собачьим свистом», которые помогли восхождению Трампа и голосованию за Брексит.

В чём именно виновен Мёрдок? Давайте оставим в стороне непрерывно растущий список жалоб на сексуальные домогательства и насилие на его флагманском телеканале Fox News. Их было так много, и они были настолько вопиющими, что, в  конце концов, каналу (с крайней неохотой) пришлось уволить своего основателя, покойного Роджера Эйлса, а также наиболее прибыльного сотрудника, главного болтуна в прямом эфире Билла О’Рейли. Давайте также оставим в стороне скандал с прослушиванием частных телефонов в Великобритании, кульминацией которого стало закрытие любимого таблоида Мёрдока «The News of the World» в 2011 году.

Для установления виновности Мёрдока будет достаточно сфокусироваться исключительно на недавних фактах лжи и обмана в принадлежащих ему СМИ. В их числе, например, регулярные инсинуации Fox News на тему убийства молодого сотрудника Национального комитета Демократической партии (DNC) Сета Рича, которое было якобы организовано командой предвыборного штаба Хиллари Клинтон с целью скрыть выдуманную роль Рича в утечке внутренней переписки DNC. Более того, в недавно поданном в суд иске утверждается, что канал Fox News координировал с Белым домом работу над пропагандой этой лживой истории.

Но это был далеко не единственный вымысел этого канала, направленный против Клинтон. Ведущий Fox News Шон Хэннити и постоянный комментатор Fox Ньют Гингрич активно занимались распространением одной из самых диких теорий заговора нашего времени – утверждения, будто Клинтон и её окружение руководили сетью педофилов из вашингтонской пиццерии. Эта по-настоящему бредовая история привела к тому, что вооружённый человек ворвался в эту пиццерию и начал там стрелять из ружья.

Но данный инцидент явно не остановил ни канал Fox News, ни его владельца. Наоборот, Fox стал бесконечно повторять откровенную ложь о том, что британская служба сбора разведданных (Центр правительственной связи, более известный как GCHQ) получила от президента Барака Обамы задание шпионить за Трампом во время предвыборной кампании. Кроме того, канал выступил с безосновательными сообщениями о том, что бывший директор ФБР Джеймс Коми, уволенный Трампом в момент активизации расследования потенциального сговора его предвыборного штаба с Россией, допустил утечку секретных документов.

Разумеется, грехи медиа, принадлежащих Мёрдоку, не ограничиваются США. Вот свежий британский пример. Газета Мёрдока Sunday Times недавно опубликовала колонку ирландца, отрицающего Холокост, в которой после повторения старых расистских инсинуаций о том, что евреи любят только деньги, унижались женщины, работающие в Би-Би-Си, за то, что они получают маленькую зарплату, предположительно из-за их неспособности к самоутверждению.

В любой ответственной медиа-организации публикация или передача в эфир хотя бы одного из этих подлинных примеров фейковых новостей стала бы причиной для увольнения ответственных за публикацию редакторов, причём не в последнюю очередь из-за гнева инвесторов. Однако Мёрдок продолжает генерировать достаточно прибыли, чтобы заставить замолчать своих институциональных акционеров, таких как Vanguard Group, Fidelity Investments и Franklin Templeton Investments.

Столь же мирно настроены и индивидуальные инвесторы, например, саудовский принц Аль-Валид ибн Талал, второй по величине акционер компании, владеющей Fox News. Он, по всей видимости, больше заинтересован в зарабатывании денег, чем в борьбе с пропагандой этим каналом разжигающих ненависть заявлений против мусульман, в том числе утверждений, что они пытаются навязать США законы шариата.

Если рынки не способны заставить Мёрдока исправиться, тогда, возможно, вмешаться следует властям. Сейчас Мёрдок пытается получить полный контроль над Sky Television, поэтому у британских регуляторов появился критически важный шанс не допустить появления клона Fox News на экранах британских телевизоров. Если, конечно, у них найдётся для этого храбрость, которой пока что эти регуляторы не демонстрировали.

DONATE NOW

Каким-то образом Мёрдок и его сыновья были ранее признаны «подходящими и надлежащими» владельцами лицензии на телевещание в Британии. Но как видно из каталога лжи, распространявшейся Fox в первые шесть месяцев президентства Трампа, нет человека, который бы менее подходил для владения СМИ в демократической стране, чем Руперт Мёрдок.

Как бывший гражданин страны, которая была морально и политически коррумпирована пропагандой (СССР), я очень хорошо понимаю, какой ущерб может быть нанесён «новостями», превращёнными в оружие. Мёрдок – один из по-настоящему виновных людей нашего времени, и его надо остановить.