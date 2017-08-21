Виновный человек

НЬЮ-ЙОРК – В 1940 году, когда Британия в одиночку противостояла нацистской Германии, в свет вышла небольшая книжка «Виновные», подписанная псевдонимом «Катон». Её авторами были будущий лидер Лейбористской партии Майкл Фут, либеральный журналист Фрэнк Оуэн и консервативный журналист Питер Ховард. Книга «Виновные» представляла собой иеремиаду, призывавшую к ответу людей (в том числе Невилла Чемберлена и лорда Галифакса, тогда ещё входивших в кабинет Уинстона Черчилля), чья политика умиротворения Адольфа Гитлера привела к тому, что Великобритания оказалась на грани уничтожения.
Сегодня вновь пришло время называть имена, причём не только в Великобритании, где демократия корчится в лихорадке Брексита. Омерзительная паранойя наблюдается и в США, её новейшим свидетельством стала агрессия белых расистов в Шарлотсвилле (штат Вирджиния), где в выходной день 12 августа был убит участник мирного протеста против расизма, а многие получили ранения.
Президент Дональд Трамп, что не удивительно, не хочет называть имена. Ему понадобилось два дня, чтобы, наконец, осудить расистские группировки, сеявшие ужас в Шарлотсвилле. Впрочем, после этого он быстро дал задний ход, приравняв куклуксклановцев и экстремистов «правой альтернативы», носящих свастику и скандирующих нацистские лозунги, к тем, кто выступил против них. Более того, Трамп обязан своим президентством тем силам ярости и обид, которые показали себя в Шарлотсвилле.
Но хотя Трамп с удовольствием подливает масла в огонь ненависти в США, не он его зажёг, равно как и агитаторы за Брексит не делали этого в Великобритании. Нам следует взглянуть, кто стоит за этими фигурами, и определить, кто именно несёт ответственность за создание политического климата, в котором откровенная ложь, неприкрытый расизм и фанатизм стали нормой публичной речи. Лишь когда мы найдём источники этого вируса ненависти, поразившего сейчас нашу демократию, мы сможем предпринять практически шаги и поместить их в карантин.
Давайте начнём с «нулевого пациента» этой политической чумы: Руперта Мёрдока.
На протяжении десятилетий этот импресарио политически-развлекательного комплекса с правым уклоном способствовал огрублению политической жизни в Британии и США, не говоря уже о его родной Австралии, ради прибыли и политического влияния. Кроме того, газеты и телеканалы Мёрдока вполне могли бы получить патент на рецепт обманчивых сообщений с «собачьим свистом», которые помогли восхождению Трампа и голосованию за Брексит.
В чём именно виновен Мёрдок? Давайте оставим в стороне непрерывно растущий список жалоб на сексуальные домогательства и насилие на его флагманском телеканале Fox News. Их было так много, и они были настолько вопиющими, что, в конце концов, каналу (с крайней неохотой) пришлось уволить своего основателя, покойного Роджера Эйлса, а также наиболее прибыльного сотрудника, главного болтуна в прямом эфире Билла О’Рейли. Давайте также оставим в стороне скандал с прослушиванием частных телефонов в Великобритании, кульминацией которого стало закрытие любимого таблоида Мёрдока «The News of the World» в 2011 году.
Для установления виновности Мёрдока будет достаточно сфокусироваться исключительно на недавних фактах лжи и обмана в принадлежащих ему СМИ. В их числе, например, регулярные инсинуации Fox News на тему убийства молодого сотрудника Национального комитета Демократической партии (DNC) Сета Рича, которое было якобы организовано командой предвыборного штаба Хиллари Клинтон с целью скрыть выдуманную роль Рича в утечке внутренней переписки DNC. Более того, в недавно поданном в суд иске утверждается, что канал Fox News координировал с Белым домом работу над пропагандой этой лживой истории.
Но это был далеко не единственный вымысел этого канала, направленный против Клинтон. Ведущий Fox News Шон Хэннити и постоянный комментатор Fox Ньют Гингрич активно занимались распространением одной из самых диких теорий заговора нашего времени – утверждения, будто Клинтон и её окружение руководили сетью педофилов из вашингтонской пиццерии. Эта по-настоящему бредовая история привела к тому, что вооружённый человек ворвался в эту пиццерию и начал там стрелять из ружья.
Но данный инцидент явно не остановил ни канал Fox News, ни его владельца. Наоборот, Fox стал бесконечно повторять откровенную ложь о том, что британская служба сбора разведданных (Центр правительственной связи, более известный как GCHQ) получила от президента Барака Обамы задание шпионить за Трампом во время предвыборной кампании. Кроме того, канал выступил с безосновательными сообщениями о том, что бывший директор ФБР Джеймс Коми, уволенный Трампом в момент активизации расследования потенциального сговора его предвыборного штаба с Россией, допустил утечку секретных документов.
Разумеется, грехи медиа, принадлежащих Мёрдоку, не ограничиваются США. Вот свежий британский пример. Газета Мёрдока Sunday Times недавно опубликовала колонку ирландца, отрицающего Холокост, в которой после повторения старых расистских инсинуаций о том, что евреи любят только деньги, унижались женщины, работающие в Би-Би-Си, за то, что они получают маленькую зарплату, предположительно из-за их неспособности к самоутверждению.
В любой ответственной медиа-организации публикация или передача в эфир хотя бы одного из этих подлинных примеров фейковых новостей стала бы причиной для увольнения ответственных за публикацию редакторов, причём не в последнюю очередь из-за гнева инвесторов. Однако Мёрдок продолжает генерировать достаточно прибыли, чтобы заставить замолчать своих институциональных акционеров, таких как Vanguard Group, Fidelity Investments и Franklin Templeton Investments.
Столь же мирно настроены и индивидуальные инвесторы, например, саудовский принц Аль-Валид ибн Талал, второй по величине акционер компании, владеющей Fox News. Он, по всей видимости, больше заинтересован в зарабатывании денег, чем в борьбе с пропагандой этим каналом разжигающих ненависть заявлений против мусульман, в том числе утверждений, что они пытаются навязать США законы шариата.
Если рынки не способны заставить Мёрдока исправиться, тогда, возможно, вмешаться следует властям. Сейчас Мёрдок пытается получить полный контроль над Sky Television, поэтому у британских регуляторов появился критически важный шанс не допустить появления клона Fox News на экранах британских телевизоров. Если, конечно, у них найдётся для этого храбрость, которой пока что эти регуляторы не демонстрировали.
Каким-то образом Мёрдок и его сыновья были ранее признаны «подходящими и надлежащими» владельцами лицензии на телевещание в Британии. Но как видно из каталога лжи, распространявшейся Fox в первые шесть месяцев президентства Трампа, нет человека, который бы менее подходил для владения СМИ в демократической стране, чем Руперт Мёрдок.
Как бывший гражданин страны, которая была морально и политически коррумпирована пропагандой (СССР), я очень хорошо понимаю, какой ущерб может быть нанесён «новостями», превращёнными в оружие. Мёрдок – один из по-настоящему виновных людей нашего времени, и его надо остановить.
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
The media, (I think) always presented a very partial view of what it covered as news and in turn commented upon.
I'm not sure it's getting worse, but I do agree it's awful. We're more conscious of media bias these days because we have learned to distrust authority and are more open about questioning the diet of garbage we are fed with.
Suggestions of any sort of collective control of media worry me slightly. I suspect that the answer to the problem of market governed media (which is what we've really always had isn't it?) is to challenge lies and misreporting through the courts. To do this requires organisation because it is far too expensive for most individuals to take matters of defamation through the legal system (this begs another whole question of when will any government dare to challenge the legal profession or pay for public access to it).
Suing media outlets for defamation, innuendo and misreporting ought to be the basis of a very lucrative business; at least until awarded damages begin to dent media profits and perhaps persuade media barons that their content ought to bear some semblance of truth or honest attempt at responsible discussion of the issues.
I'd buy shares in a consortium which aimed to retaliate against media distortion.
Any government-backed attack on media privilege will raise wails of protest about the sanctity of press freedom (from all shades of the political spectrum) and with some justification. We have voted, one way or another, for a market society so we'd better stop bleating about the consequences and use the market tools available to rectify the balance.
Comment Commented Gerard McDermott
I agreed with the most of your views. However when you refer to an Irish journalist and called him among other things, a aHolocaust denier, you are factually incorrect. He is a climate change denier/sceptic. He received support from the Irish Jewish Council after his illjudged column.Although I don't often agree with his views, for over 40 years he has always been a brave if controversial journalist, never afraid to go against easy consensus. You should do your own homework rather than rely on second hand news articles. If your facts are incorrect in this part of your article, where else are you incorrect? Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Bulls eye. The first step to fixing modern society is fixing the media. It is a myth that business owning media can serve the general public. Prima facie it seems to do a good job, but behind the scenes it simply tries to act as a lever to control access to political power. In Britain, it is said that unless you get face-to- face permission from Murdoch upfront, running for top office is futile.
The way to fix this is to have a public press, appointed locally by a local vote, funded from taxation and held to the very highest standards of independence. Of course, the only way this is going to happen is if the current press supports it, and there is no way in Hell that is going to happen. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
There is just one big problem with this sob story and that is the enough people have to buy the guff that is shovelled up. Murdoch for example would be gone in 90 days if nobody bought his output.So who is the problem in this equation the guy shovelling the guff or those consuming it. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Which is why most parents advise their children not to
Part of the liberal mentality appears to be to not accept responsibility for actions and decisions
Shareholders have responsibilities, citizens have responsibilities
Comment Commented Michael Public
To take you argument to the extreme you could also lay the blame on small children who accept sweeties from pedophiles. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Nina L. Khrushcheva is right about Rupert Murdoch being "one of the truly guilty men of our times." Through his trash newspapers and media outlets he has idiotised generations of gullible people. His media empire can be held responsible for a hacking scandal in Britain, sowing discord, fabricating fake news, spreading egregious lies and hostile propaganda with fatal consequences. Indeed, he must be stopped.
The most notable mischief was a transmission two months ago. Baseless statements falsely attributed to the Emir of Qatar were aired and led to the current diplomatic standoff between Doha and the Saudi-led alliance to punish Qatar. The state-run Qatar News Agency had filed an official complaint with Ofcom, UK’s broadcasting and communications regulator, against the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya news channel and Sky News Arabia for “violating impartiality code and accuracy in news’ sourcing”.
Nobody can be directly linked to Brexit and Trump's election more than the media mogul. Murdoch's power and influence over British politics resulted in Britain voting to leave the EU in June 2016. He was pleased with the result and described Brexit as "wonderful" allowing Britain to free itself from the EU clutches. In fact he personally will benefit hugely from Brexit, because it will cost his company, 21st Century Fox up to £2.5 billion less in its bid for acquiring the rest - 61% - of Sky, it does not already own, thanks to a devaluation of the Pound. Fox had hoped to close the deal in 2017 but it has been delayed by regulators, due to concerns that a deal would give the Murdoch empire too much control over UK news.
The reactionary Murdoch has always been open about his feelings towards the European Union. Last year, editorially, his titles went in opposite directions, with his right-wing tabloids, like the biggest-selling paper, The Sun backing Brexit, and The Times calling for Britain to remain. Once, when asked why he was so opposed to the EU.
“That’s easy,” replied Murdoch. “When I go into Downing Street they do what I say; when I go to Brussels they take no notice.”
Last year, apart from Steve Bannon's Breitbart News, Trump won thanks to Murdoch's Fox News. The media mogul described Hilary Clinton as “a cold fish” compared to her “scallywag” of a husband and called Trump “a very able man”. During the campaign, some of his editorial decisions tended to downplay Trump’s transgressions while he urged his staff to be tougher on Clinton, giving her rival an easy ride. Murdoch went to great lengths to help his candidate win, and Trump has been good business for the media mogul.
The malicious and false story blaming the murdered young man, Seth Rich, for the leaked DNC emails could spell potential trouble for Fox News and the Whtie House. In the "Pizzagate" Clinton and her cohort were accused of running a pedophilia ring out of a pizzeria. This inspired a man to investigate. Armed, he barged into the eatery and fired multiple shots. Fox accused Britain's Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), of spying on Trump during the campaign at Obama's behest. The list of lies and fake news Fox has spread is endless.
In April, Murdoch topped the New York Times’ list of Trump’s key advisers outside the White House, identified as someone the president speaks to “on the phone every week”. In June the paper revised that upward to “almost every day.” Indeed, Murdoch's entire empire is at stake – that’s why he talks to Trump every day. He is said to have persuaded Trump to fire Steve Bannon last week.
That Murdoch's fortune depends on Trump's fate is a risky business. Should Trump be impeached one day, Fox News wouldn't be able to keep him in office, no matter how hard it mobilises Trump's supporters. In May, Forbes reported that Murdoch's net worth had dropped by more than $1.6 billion following a series of scandals linked to Fox. The 86-year-old is encountering one of the most tumultuous periods in his business’ history. His sons may charter a new course, once he is gone.
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
I do like a Marvel Comic story Read more
Comment Commented thomas greaves
Murdoch is a classical example of power exercised by the dark side of human nature. He is a Darth Vader, a prince of darkness, a corrupter of everything decent, right and morally dignified. This article understates the vile, billious and thoroughly toxic behaviour of this megalomaniac. Yes, he needs to be stopped, whatever it takes to do so. Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
I would call what the liberals are doing is "morally and politically corrupted by propaganda". It is why this article degrades other people rather than talks about issues. It is why liberals are "filling in the blanks" if somebody disagrees with them according to their bias. Look in the mirror and make that change. Read more
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
Unfortunately, Little Roo (as Dame Edna Everage called him) is the unavoidable consequence of turning the business of informing the public into a mere marketplace of ideas.
Instead of informing the public so as to further moral reflection and public deliberation about the values of society, Murdoch has turned news into an extension of our own pre-existing opinions, prejudices and beliefs.
The danger inherent in Murdochism is that society reconceived as a giant market leads to a public life lost to bickering over mere opinions; until the public turns, finally, in frustration to a strongman as a last resort for solving its otherwise intractable problems.
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
As is so common you are ignoring the elephant in the room. The fact is the anger is completely and utterly justified. I am not a nazi sympathizer, I am not bed sheet wearing clown walking or antifa using an improvised flamethrower on people I disagree with. But bluntly if the the mainstream parties had represented but the corporate interests extremism wouldn't be growing in leaps and bounds. In the republicans case the catered with lip service to the extremes in order to win elections and then found out the tail was now wagging the dog. In the case of the Democrats they have created a party that has no place for straight white Christians. A party that is more interested in what bathroom people use then jobs for people who desperately need them. Frankly the democrats view of the working class is "They have no where else to go so screw them." Has far has the working class is concerned the Democrats are more concerned with helping Chinese and Mexican peasants to American jobs, or has someone I know put it: "The democrats are more concerned with the plight of one legged transvestite hookers in Pakistan then the situation of the working class in the US." And I can't say he is wrong. People are turning to extremism for change any change because the status quo delivered by the existing parties is that unacceptable. Does propaganda have something to with the rise of extremism....sure. But our so called elites should look in the mirror and face the fact that the erosion of social and economic stability that they have so gleefully carried out is what is making extremism so attractive!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Comment Commented Colin O'Sullivan
