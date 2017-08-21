16

罪人

纽约—1940年，英国独力对抗纳粹德国，一部托名“卡托”（Cato）的小书《罪人》（Guilty Men）出版发行。它的作者是日后的工党领袖迈克尔·福特（Michael Foot）、自由主义记者弗兰克·欧文（Frank Owen）和保守主义记者彼得·霍华德（Peter Howard）。《罪人》是一封请愿书，要求问责张伯伦、哈利法克斯勋爵等人（当时仍是丘吉尔内阁成员），因为他们对希特勒的绥靖导致英国几乎覆灭。

如今，提名的时刻再次到来，而地点不仅仅在民主受到退欧狂热困扰的英国。在美国，一种恶劣的偏执狂心理已经生根发芽，8月12日的这个周某，白人至上主义者在弗吉尼亚州夏洛特斯维尔（Charlottesville）发动的袭击事件就是最新的明证——一位和平的反示威抗议者被杀，多人受伤。

不出意料，美国总统特朗普不愿意充当提名者。两天后，他才谴责了引起夏洛特斯维尔浩劫的种族主义组织。接着他又推翻了先前的谴责，将挥舞纳粹万字旗、高喊纳粹口号的3K党和“另类右翼”极端分子与挺身而出反对他们的人相提并论。事实上，特朗普能当上总统，正是借助了在夏洛特斯维尔尽显无疑的愤怒和怨恨。

但特朗普虽然欣欣然为美国的仇恨思想煽风点火，他倒并非是始作俑者，正如退欧派也不是英国乱象的始作俑者。我们的目光要超过这些人，找出谁应该真正为赤裸裸的谎言和不加掩饰的种族主义和偏执狂营造政治气氛、让他们进入到主流政治领域负责。只有找到了如今正在折磨我们的民主的病原体，才能采取务实的措施隔离它们。

让我们从这场政治瘟疫的“一号病原”开始。他就是鲁珀特·默多克（Rupert Merdoch）。

几十年来，这位右翼政治-娱乐大佬演变英国和美国——更不用说他的老家澳大利亚——的政治，为自己争取利润和政治影响力。默多克的报纸和电视网络让欺骗的狗哨政治（dog-whistle politics）大行其道，特朗普的崛起和英国退欧投票结果都要拜其所赐。

默多克之罪，罪在何处？我们暂且将不断扩大的针对其旗舰平台——福克斯新闻台的性骚扰和性侵犯投诉对象名单放在一旁。性骚扰和性侵犯数量实在太多，影响实在恶劣，就连电视网创始人、已故的罗杰·埃尔斯（Roger Ailes）以及最大的“摇钱树”、名嘴主持人比尔·奥雷利（Bill O’Reilly），最终都被（不情愿地）扫地出门。我们也暂且将窃听英国私人电话的丑闻放在一旁。该丑闻最终导致了默多克最喜欢的小报《世界新闻》（The News of the World）在2011年关门大吉。

要记录默多克的罪状，只要关注其所拥有的新闻媒体最近的谎言和欺骗就足够了。比如，福克斯新闻台多次试图含沙射影年轻的民主党全国委员会职员赛斯·里奇（Seth Rich）被谋杀一案是希拉里·克林顿（Hillary Clinton）的总统竞选团队精心策划的，目的是隐瞒里奇在内部DNC邮件泄露事件中所扮演的角色。事实上，最近有一宗官司指控其实是福克斯新闻台与白宫串通宣传这个炮制出来的消息。

这绝非福克斯新闻台仅有的反克林顿发明。福克斯新闻台主持人西恩·汉尼迪（Sean Hannity）和固定评论员纽特·金里奇（Newt Gingrich）大力宣传当代最离奇的阴谋论：克林顿和她的爪牙在一家华盛顿披萨店从事恋童活动。这个有如海外奇谈的故事导致一名男子持枪进入披萨店并开枪。

但该事件显然没有让福克斯新闻台及其所有者停下脚步。相反，他们的网络继续传播彻头彻尾的谎言，说什么英国情报搜集机构政府通讯总部（Government Communications Headquarters，其缩写GCHQ更为著名）接受奥巴马总统的任务，在选战期间暗中侦查特朗普。他们还宣传无稽之谈，说联邦调查局前局长詹姆斯·科米（James Comey）泄露保密备忘录。特朗普因为对其竞选活动可能与俄罗斯勾结的调查加紧进��而解除了科米的职位。

当然，默多克的新闻媒体的罪恶不仅限于美国。举一个英国的例子。默多克旗下的《星期日泰晤士报》最近刊登了一位否认大屠杀的爱尔兰人撰写的专栏，重申犹太人只爱钱的古老的种族主义诽谤，同时嘲笑为BBC工作的女性工资低——这应该是她们没有坚持主张权利结果。

任何负责任的媒体组织，发布或播出这些名副其实的假新闻中的一条，就绝对应该炒责任编辑的鱿鱼——因为投资者将怒不可遏。但默多克仍然能够产生足够大的利润，让先锋集团（Vanguard Group）、富达投资公司（Fidelity Investment）和富兰克林·邓普顿投资公司（Franklin Templeton Investments）等机构投资者保持缄默。

个人投资者也同样满意。以沙特王子瓦利德（Al-Waleed Bin Talal）为例，他是福克斯新闻台的母公司的第二大股东。他显然对赚钱更感兴趣，而不是反驳该新闻网所宣传的煽动性反穆言论，包括他们在美国推行沙里亚法的宣传。

如果市场不能纠正默多克的行为，政府必须站出来。当默多克寻求完全控制天空电视台时，英国监管者有了一次重要机会阻止一个克隆的福克斯新闻台出现在英国的电视屏幕上——如果他们有足够的勇气的话，但到目前为止英国监管者并没有表现出这种勇气。

DONATE NOW

此前，默多克和他的儿子们在一定程度上被视为英国电视执照的“合适的”所有者。但在特朗普上台的第一个半年中福克斯新闻台炮制谎言的情况看，没有比鲁珀特·默多克更加不合适的民主国家媒体组织所有者了。

身为一个在道德上和政治上都被宣传所腐蚀的国家——苏联的前公民，我很清楚“新闻”武器化会造成什么伤害。默多克是当代真正的罪人之一，他必须被阻止。