纽约—1940年，英国独力对抗纳粹德国，一部托名“卡托”（Cato）的小书《罪人》（Guilty Men）出版发行。它的作者是日后的工党领袖迈克尔·福特（Michael Foot）、自由主义记者弗兰克·欧文（Frank Owen）和保守主义记者彼得·霍华德（Peter Howard）。《罪人》是一封请愿书，要求问责张伯伦、哈利法克斯勋爵等人（当时仍是丘吉尔内阁成员），因为他们对希特勒的绥靖导致英国几乎覆灭。
如今，提名的时刻再次到来，而地点不仅仅在民主受到退欧狂热困扰的英国。在美国，一种恶劣的偏执狂心理已经生根发芽，8月12日的这个周某，白人至上主义者在弗吉尼亚州夏洛特斯维尔（Charlottesville）发动的袭击事件就是最新的明证——一位和平的反示威抗议者被杀，多人受伤。
不出意料，美国总统特朗普不愿意充当提名者。两天后，他才谴责了引起夏洛特斯维尔浩劫的种族主义组织。接着他又推翻了先前的谴责，将挥舞纳粹万字旗、高喊纳粹口号的3K党和“另类右翼”极端分子与挺身而出反对他们的人相提并论。事实上，特朗普能当上总统，正是借助了在夏洛特斯维尔尽显无疑的愤怒和怨恨。
但特朗普虽然欣欣然为美国的仇恨思想煽风点火，他倒并非是始作俑者，正如退欧派也不是英国乱象的始作俑者。我们的目光要超过这些人，找出谁应该真正为赤裸裸的谎言和不加掩饰的种族主义和偏执狂营造政治气氛、让他们进入到主流政治领域负责。只有找到了如今正在折磨我们的民主的病原体，才能采取务实的措施隔离它们。
让我们从这场政治瘟疫的“一号病原”开始。他就是鲁珀特·默多克（Rupert Merdoch）。
几十年来，这位右翼政治-娱乐大佬演变英国和美国——更不用说他的老家澳大利亚——的政治，为自己争取利润和政治影响力。默多克的报纸和电视网络让欺骗的狗哨政治（dog-whistle politics）大行其道，特朗普的崛起和英国退欧投票结果都要拜其所赐。
默多克之罪，罪在何处？我们暂且将不断扩大的针对其旗舰平台——福克斯新闻台的性骚扰和性侵犯投诉对象名单放在一旁。性骚扰和性侵犯数量实在太多，影响实在恶劣，就连电视网创始人、已故的罗杰·埃尔斯（Roger Ailes）以及最大的“摇钱树”、名嘴主持人比尔·奥雷利（Bill O’Reilly），最终都被（不情愿地）扫地出门。我们也暂且将窃听英国私人电话的丑闻放在一旁。该丑闻最终导致了默多克最喜欢的小报《世界新闻》（The News of the World）在2011年关门大吉。
要记录默多克的罪状，只要关注其所拥有的新闻媒体最近的谎言和欺骗就足够了。比如，福克斯新闻台多次试图含沙射影年轻的民主党全国委员会职员赛斯·里奇（Seth Rich）被谋杀一案是希拉里·克林顿（Hillary Clinton）的总统竞选团队精心策划的，目的是隐瞒里奇在内部DNC邮件泄露事件中所扮演的角色。事实上，最近有一宗官司指控其实是福克斯新闻台与白宫串通宣传这个炮制出来的消息。
这绝非福克斯新闻台仅有的反克林顿发明。福克斯新闻台主持人西恩·汉尼迪（Sean Hannity）和固定评论员纽特·金里奇（Newt Gingrich）大力宣传当代最离奇的阴谋论：克林顿和她的爪牙在一家华盛顿披萨店从事恋童活动。这个有如海外奇谈的故事导致一名男子持枪进入披萨店并开枪。
但该事件显然没有让福克斯新闻台及其所有者停下脚步。相反，他们的网络继续传播彻头彻尾的谎言，说什么英国情报搜集机构政府通讯总部（Government Communications Headquarters，其缩写GCHQ更为著名）接受奥巴马总统的任务，在选战期间暗中侦查特朗普。他们还宣传无稽之谈，说联邦调查局前局长詹姆斯·科米（James Comey）泄露保密备忘录。特朗普因为对其竞选活动可能与俄罗斯勾结的调查加紧进��而解除了科米的职位。
当然，默多克的新闻媒体的罪恶不仅限于美国。举一个英国的例子。默多克旗下的《星期日泰晤士报》最近刊登了一位否认大屠杀的爱尔兰人撰写的专栏，重申犹太人只爱钱的古老的种族主义诽谤，同时嘲笑为BBC工作的女性工资低——这应该是她们没有坚持主张权利结果。
任何负责任的媒体组织，发布或播出这些名副其实的假新闻中的一条，就绝对应该炒责任编辑的鱿鱼——因为投资者将怒不可遏。但默多克仍然能够产生足够大的利润，让先锋集团（Vanguard Group）、富达投资公司（Fidelity Investment）和富兰克林·邓普顿投资公司（Franklin Templeton Investments）等机构投资者保持缄默。
个人投资者也同样满意。以沙特王子瓦利德（Al-Waleed Bin Talal）为例，他是福克斯新闻台的母公司的第二大股东。他显然对赚钱更感兴趣，而不是反驳该新闻网所宣传的煽动性反穆言论，包括他们在美国推行沙里亚法的宣传。
如果市场不能纠正默多克的行为，政府必须站出来。当默多克寻求完全控制天空电视台时，英国监管者有了一次重要机会阻止一个克隆的福克斯新闻台出现在英国的电视屏幕上——如果他们有足够的勇气的话，但到目前为止英国监管者并没有表现出这种勇气。
此前，默多克和他的儿子们在一定程度上被视为英国电视执照的“合适的”所有者。但在特朗普上台的第一个半年中福克斯新闻台炮制谎言的情况看，没有比鲁珀特·默多克更加不合适的民主国家媒体组织所有者了。
身为一个在道德上和政治上都被宣传所腐蚀的国家——苏联的前公民，我很清楚“新闻”武器化会造成什么伤害。默多克是当代真正的罪人之一，他必须被阻止。
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (16)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Rupert Murdoch caused Brexit? How about a corrupt, self-serving, globalist elite that pursued their own interests utterly without mercy while throwing their countrymen and women down the drain.
But blaming Murdoch is a lot easier than accepting that the runaway greed of the cosmopolitan elite have devastated the people of the U.S. and Europe.
In real life, the cosmopolitan left has already (quite successfully) created a “us-versus-them” system. Quote from the French analyst Guilluy.
“Guilluy is ambivalent on the question. He sees deep historical and economic processes at work behind the evolution of France’s residential spaces. “There has been no plan to ‘expel the poor,’ no conspiracy,” he writes. “Just a strict application of market principles.” But he is moving toward a more politically engaged view that the rhetoric of an “open society” is “a smokescreen meant to hide the emergence of a closed society, walled off for the benefit of the upper classes.”” Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
Now, this is a world of evil people, electing evil rulers who represents the interests of ... evil billionaires too. Different evildoers are those that fail to destroy their future enemies, early on. In short, nobody feels significantly represented by current governments, so you better go to dislodge a government that can only abuse you. That may be fair, if candidates dare to promise things that can't be done. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
In am country, where Google employees are fired for daring to say (in private no less) what science knows to be true (men and women are biologically different), Rupert Murdoch isn't exactly the heart of darkness. Trump is condemned for pointing out bad point on both sides of Charlottesville. Obama was praised by the left media for blaming the deaths of five Dallas police officers on "powerful weapons". Somehow Obama managed to ignore the racist ideology behind the killings. But Murdoch and Trump are really at fault... Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
The media, (I think) always presented a very partial view of what it covered as news and in turn commented upon.
I'm not sure it's getting worse, but I do agree it's awful. We're more conscious of media bias these days because we have learned to distrust authority and are more open about questioning the diet of garbage we are fed with.
Suggestions of any sort of collective control of media worry me slightly. I suspect that the answer to the problem of market governed media (which is what we've really always had isn't it?) is to challenge lies and misreporting through the courts. To do this requires organisation because it is far too expensive for most individuals to take matters of defamation through the legal system (this begs another whole question of when will any government dare to challenge the legal profession or pay for public access to it).
Suing media outlets for defamation, innuendo and misreporting ought to be the basis of a very lucrative business; at least until awarded damages begin to dent media profits and perhaps persuade media barons that their content ought to bear some semblance of truth or honest attempt at responsible discussion of the issues.
I'd buy shares in a consortium which aimed to retaliate against media distortion.
Any government-backed attack on media privilege will raise wails of protest about the sanctity of press freedom (from all shades of the political spectrum) and with some justification. We have voted, one way or another, for a market society so we'd better stop bleating about the consequences and use the market tools available to rectify the balance.
Read more
Comment Commented Gerard McDermott
I agreed with the most of your views. However when you refer to an Irish journalist and called him among other things, a aHolocaust denier, you are factually incorrect. He is a climate change denier/sceptic. He received support from the Irish Jewish Council after his illjudged column.Although I don't often agree with his views, for over 40 years he has always been a brave if controversial journalist, never afraid to go against easy consensus. You should do your own homework rather than rely on second hand news articles. If your facts are incorrect in this part of your article, where else are you incorrect? Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Bulls eye. The first step to fixing modern society is fixing the media. It is a myth that business owning media can serve the general public. Prima facie it seems to do a good job, but behind the scenes it simply tries to act as a lever to control access to political power. In Britain, it is said that unless you get face-to- face permission from Murdoch upfront, running for top office is futile.
The way to fix this is to have a public press, appointed locally by a local vote, funded from taxation and held to the very highest standards of independence. Of course, the only way this is going to happen is if the current press supports it, and there is no way in Hell that is going to happen. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
There is just one big problem with this sob story and that is the enough people have to buy the guff that is shovelled up. Murdoch for example would be gone in 90 days if nobody bought his output.So who is the problem in this equation the guy shovelling the guff or those consuming it. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Which is why most parents advise their children not to
Part of the liberal mentality appears to be to not accept responsibility for actions and decisions
Shareholders have responsibilities, citizens have responsibilities
Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
To take you argument to the extreme you could also lay the blame on small children who accept sweeties from pedophiles. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Nina L. Khrushcheva is right about Rupert Murdoch being "one of the truly guilty men of our times." Through his trash newspapers and media outlets he has idiotised generations of gullible people. His media empire can be held responsible for a hacking scandal in Britain, sowing discord, fabricating fake news, spreading egregious lies and hostile propaganda with fatal consequences. Indeed, he must be stopped.
The most notable mischief was a transmission two months ago. Baseless statements falsely attributed to the Emir of Qatar were aired and led to the current diplomatic standoff between Doha and the Saudi-led alliance to punish Qatar. The state-run Qatar News Agency had filed an official complaint with Ofcom, UK’s broadcasting and communications regulator, against the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya news channel and Sky News Arabia for “violating impartiality code and accuracy in news’ sourcing”.
Nobody can be directly linked to Brexit and Trump's election more than the media mogul. Murdoch's power and influence over British politics resulted in Britain voting to leave the EU in June 2016. He was pleased with the result and described Brexit as "wonderful" allowing Britain to free itself from the EU clutches. In fact he personally will benefit hugely from Brexit, because it will cost his company, 21st Century Fox up to £2.5 billion less in its bid for acquiring the rest - 61% - of Sky, it does not already own, thanks to a devaluation of the Pound. Fox had hoped to close the deal in 2017 but it has been delayed by regulators, due to concerns that a deal would give the Murdoch empire too much control over UK news.
The reactionary Murdoch has always been open about his feelings towards the European Union. Last year, editorially, his titles went in opposite directions, with his right-wing tabloids, like the biggest-selling paper, The Sun backing Brexit, and The Times calling for Britain to remain. Once, when asked why he was so opposed to the EU.
“That’s easy,” replied Murdoch. “When I go into Downing Street they do what I say; when I go to Brussels they take no notice.”
Last year, apart from Steve Bannon's Breitbart News, Trump won thanks to Murdoch's Fox News. The media mogul described Hilary Clinton as “a cold fish” compared to her “scallywag” of a husband and called Trump “a very able man”. During the campaign, some of his editorial decisions tended to downplay Trump’s transgressions while he urged his staff to be tougher on Clinton, giving her rival an easy ride. Murdoch went to great lengths to help his candidate win, and Trump has been good business for the media mogul.
The malicious and false story blaming the murdered young man, Seth Rich, for the leaked DNC emails could spell potential trouble for Fox News and the Whtie House. In the "Pizzagate" Clinton and her cohort were accused of running a pedophilia ring out of a pizzeria. This inspired a man to investigate. Armed, he barged into the eatery and fired multiple shots. Fox accused Britain's Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), of spying on Trump during the campaign at Obama's behest. The list of lies and fake news Fox has spread is endless.
In April, Murdoch topped the New York Times’ list of Trump’s key advisers outside the White House, identified as someone the president speaks to “on the phone every week”. In June the paper revised that upward to “almost every day.” Indeed, Murdoch's entire empire is at stake – that’s why he talks to Trump every day. He is said to have persuaded Trump to fire Steve Bannon last week.
That Murdoch's fortune depends on Trump's fate is a risky business. Should Trump be impeached one day, Fox News wouldn't be able to keep him in office, no matter how hard it mobilises Trump's supporters. In May, Forbes reported that Murdoch's net worth had dropped by more than $1.6 billion following a series of scandals linked to Fox. The 86-year-old is encountering one of the most tumultuous periods in his business’ history. His sons may charter a new course, once he is gone.
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
I do like a Marvel Comic story Read more
Comment Commented thomas greaves
Murdoch is a classical example of power exercised by the dark side of human nature. He is a Darth Vader, a prince of darkness, a corrupter of everything decent, right and morally dignified. This article understates the vile, billious and thoroughly toxic behaviour of this megalomaniac. Yes, he needs to be stopped, whatever it takes to do so. Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
I would call what the liberals are doing is "morally and politically corrupted by propaganda". It is why this article degrades other people rather than talks about issues. It is why liberals are "filling in the blanks" if somebody disagrees with them according to their bias. Look in the mirror and make that change. Read more
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
Unfortunately, Little Roo (as Dame Edna Everage called him) is the unavoidable consequence of turning the business of informing the public into a mere marketplace of ideas.
Instead of informing the public so as to further moral reflection and public deliberation about the values of society, Murdoch has turned news into an extension of our own pre-existing opinions, prejudices and beliefs.
The danger inherent in Murdochism is that society reconceived as a giant market leads to a public life lost to bickering over mere opinions; until the public turns, finally, in frustration to a strongman as a last resort for solving its otherwise intractable problems.
Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
As is so common you are ignoring the elephant in the room. The fact is the anger is completely and utterly justified. I am not a nazi sympathizer, I am not bed sheet wearing clown walking or antifa using an improvised flamethrower on people I disagree with. But bluntly if the the mainstream parties had represented but the corporate interests extremism wouldn't be growing in leaps and bounds. In the republicans case the catered with lip service to the extremes in order to win elections and then found out the tail was now wagging the dog. In the case of the Democrats they have created a party that has no place for straight white Christians. A party that is more interested in what bathroom people use then jobs for people who desperately need them. Frankly the democrats view of the working class is "They have no where else to go so screw them." Has far has the working class is concerned the Democrats are more concerned with helping Chinese and Mexican peasants to American jobs, or has someone I know put it: "The democrats are more concerned with the plight of one legged transvestite hookers in Pakistan then the situation of the working class in the US." And I can't say he is wrong. People are turning to extremism for change any change because the status quo delivered by the existing parties is that unacceptable. Does propaganda have something to with the rise of extremism....sure. But our so called elites should look in the mirror and face the fact that the erosion of social and economic stability that they have so gleefully carried out is what is making extremism so attractive!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
By the way if you believe that governments will even try and induce good behavior from Murdoch you probably believe in honest politicians and bipartisanship. Read more
Comment Commented Colin O'Sullivan
Amen to all that. Read more
