AUG 21, 2017

Nina L. Khrushcheva is right about Rupert Murdoch being "one of the truly guilty men of our times." Through his trash newspapers and media outlets he has idiotised generations of gullible people. His media empire can be held responsible for a hacking scandal in Britain, sowing discord, fabricating fake news, spreading egregious lies and hostile propaganda with fatal consequences. Indeed, he must be stopped.

The most notable mischief was a transmission two months ago. Baseless statements falsely attributed to the Emir of Qatar were aired and led to the current diplomatic standoff between Doha and the Saudi-led alliance to punish Qatar. The state-run Qatar News Agency had filed an official complaint with Ofcom, UK’s broadcasting and communications regulator, against the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya news channel and Sky News Arabia for “violating impartiality code and accuracy in news’ sourcing”.

Nobody can be directly linked to Brexit and Trump's election more than the media mogul. Murdoch's power and influence over British politics resulted in Britain voting to leave the EU in June 2016. He was pleased with the result and described Brexit as "wonderful" allowing Britain to free itself from the EU clutches. In fact he personally will benefit hugely from Brexit, because it will cost his company, 21st Century Fox up to £2.5 billion less in its bid for acquiring the rest - 61% - of Sky, it does not already own, thanks to a devaluation of the Pound. Fox had hoped to close the deal in 2017 but it has been delayed by regulators, due to concerns that a deal would give the Murdoch empire too much control over UK news.

The reactionary Murdoch has always been open about his feelings towards the European Union. Last year, editorially, his titles went in opposite directions, with his right-wing tabloids, like the biggest-selling paper, The Sun backing Brexit, and The Times calling for Britain to remain. Once, when asked why he was so opposed to the EU.

“That’s easy,” replied Murdoch. “When I go into Downing Street they do what I say; when I go to Brussels they take no notice.”

Last year, apart from Steve Bannon's Breitbart News, Trump won thanks to Murdoch's Fox News. The media mogul described Hilary Clinton as “a cold fish” compared to her “scallywag” of a husband and called Trump “a very able man”. During the campaign, some of his editorial decisions tended to downplay Trump’s transgressions while he urged his staff to be tougher on Clinton, giving her rival an easy ride. Murdoch went to great lengths to help his candidate win, and Trump has been good business for the media mogul.

The malicious and false story blaming the murdered young man, Seth Rich, for the leaked DNC emails could spell potential trouble for Fox News and the Whtie House. In the "Pizzagate" Clinton and her cohort were accused of running a pedophilia ring out of a pizzeria. This inspired a man to investigate. Armed, he barged into the eatery and fired multiple shots. Fox accused Britain's Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), of spying on Trump during the campaign at Obama's behest. The list of lies and fake news Fox has spread is endless.

In April, Murdoch topped the New York Times’ list of Trump’s key advisers outside the White House, identified as someone the president speaks to “on the phone every week”. In June the paper revised that upward to “almost every day.” Indeed, Murdoch's entire empire is at stake – that’s why he talks to Trump every day. He is said to have persuaded Trump to fire Steve Bannon last week.

That Murdoch's fortune depends on Trump's fate is a risky business. Should Trump be impeached one day, Fox News wouldn't be able to keep him in office, no matter how hard it mobilises Trump's supporters. In May, Forbes reported that Murdoch's net worth had dropped by more than $1.6 billion following a series of scandals linked to Fox. The 86-year-old is encountering one of the most tumultuous periods in his business’ history. His sons may charter a new course, once he is gone.

