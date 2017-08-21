16

رجل مُذنِب

نيويورك ــ في عام 1940، كانت بريطانيا تقف وحدها ضد ألمانيا النازية، وفي ذلك العام صدر كتاب قصير بعنوان "رجال مذنبون"، واستخدم مؤلفوه الاسم المستعار "كاتو". وكان مؤلفو الكتاب زعيم حزب العمال في المستقبل مايكل فوت، والصحافي الليبرالي فرانك أوين، والصحافي المحافظ بيتر هاورد. دعا كتاب رجال مذنبون إلى محاسبة الرجال ــ بما في ذلك نيفيل تشامبرلين واللورد هاليفاكس، اللذين كانا آنذاك عضوين في حكومة ونستون تشرشل ــ الذين ساعد استرضاؤهم لأدولف هتلر في دفع المملكة المتحدة إلى حافة الفناء.

اليوم، آن الأوان مرة أخرى للكشف عن أسماء جديدة، وليس فقط في المملكة المتحدة حيث تتلوى الديمقراطية ألما بفِعل حُمى الخروج البريطاني. فقد استحوذ على الولايات المتحدة جنون العظمة، ولم يكن عدوان أولئك الذين يؤمنون بتفوق أصحاب البشرة البيضاء في شارلوتسفيل بولاية فيرجينيا خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع في الثاني عشر من أغسطس/آب ــ حيث قُتِل متظاهر مضاد سلمي وأصيب كثيرون ــ سوى أحدث مظاهر ذلك الجنون.

ليس من المستغرب أن يكون الرئيس دونالد ترمب غير راغب في فضح أسماء بعينها. فقد استغرق الأمر يومين قبل أن يدين الجماعات العنصرية التي عاثت فسادا في شارلوتسفيل. ثم سرعان ما تراجع، مساويا بين أعضاء جماعة الكوكلوكس كلان والمتطرفين المنتمين إلى "اليمين البديل" الذين يحملون الصليب المعقوف وينشدون الشعارات النازية وبين أولئك الذين تجمعوا لمعارضتهم. والواقع أن ترمب يدين بفوزه بالرئاسة لقوى الغضب والاستياء التي شهدتها شارلوتسفيل.

ولكن في حين عمل ترمب بابتهاج على تأجيج نيران الكراهية في الولايات المتحدة، فإنه لم يشعلها، تماما كما لم يفعل أنصار خروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي في المملكة المتحدة. يتعين علينا أن ننظر إلى ما هو أبعد من هذه الشخصيات لتحديد من كان مسؤولا حقا عن خلق مناخ سياسي حيث دخلت الأكاذيب الصارخة والعنصرية الصريحة والتعصب في صلب الخطاب العام. ولن يتسنى لنا أن نتخذ خطوات عملية لمحاصرة هذا الفيروس البغيض الذي ابتليت به ديمقراطياتنا إلا عندما نحدد مصادره.

ولنبدأ هنا بالمريض "صِفر" المصاب بهذا الطاعون السياسي: روبرت مردوخ.

على مدار عقود من الزمن، عمل متعهد مجمع الترفيه السياسي اليميني هذا على تحويل السياسة في المملكة المتحدة والولايات المتحدة ــ ناهيك عن موطنه أستراليا ــ إلى عمل فظ غليظ في سبيل تحقيق الربح والنفوذ السياسي. وربما استحدثت شبكات مردوخ الصحافية التلفزيونية وصفة سياسة التضليل التي مكنت صعود ترمب والتصويت لصالح خروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي.

ولكن بأي شيء على وجه التحديد كان مردوخ مذنبا؟ دعونا ننحي جانبا القائمة المتزايدة الاتساع من التحرش الجنسي وشكاوى التهجم المقامة ضد قناته الرائدة فوكس نيوز. كانت الشكاوى متعددة وفاضحة حتى بات من المحتم أخيرا (وعلى مضض) إقالة مؤسس الشبكة، الراحل روجر آيلز، وصانع المال البارز بِل أورايلي الثرثار المتبجح على الهواء. دعونا أيضا ننحي جانبا القرصنة الفاضحة للهواتف الخاصة في المملكة المتحدة، والتي بلغت ذروتها بإغلاق صحيفة مردوخ الصفراء المحبوبة "أخبار العالَم" في عام 2011.

يكفي أن نركز على سِجِل الأكاذيب والخداع الحديث من المنافذ الإعلامية المملوكة لمردوخ لتأسيس مسؤولية مردوخ. فكان هناك على سبيل المثال، المحاولات المتكررة من قِبَل فوكس نيوز للإيحاء بأن مقتل سيث ريتش، الموظف الشاب في اللجنة الوطنية الديمقراطية، كان مدبرا بواسطة فريق حملة هيلاري كلينتون الرئاسية لإخفاء دور ريتش المزعوم في تسريب البريد الإلكتروني الداخلي للجنة الوطنية الديمقراطية. والواقع أن الدعوى القضائية المقامة مؤخرا تزعم أن فوكس نيوز عملت فعليا مع البيت الأبيض للترويج لهذه القصة الوهمية.

لم يكن هذا اختراع الشبكة الوحيد المناهض لهيلاري كلينتون. إذ كان المضيف شون هانيتي في فوكس نيوز والمعلق المنتظم لصالح فوكس نيوز، نيوت جينجريتش، حريصين على نشر واحدة من أكثر نظريات المؤامرة غرابة في عصرنا الحديث: الزعم بأن هيلاري كلينتون وزمرتها يديرون شبكة جنسية للأطفال من مطعم للبيتزا في واشنطن العاصمة. وقد دفعت هذه القصة العجيبة حقا رجلا مسلحا إلى الدخول إلى مطعم البيتزا وإطلاق النار من بندقيته.

ولكن من الواضح أن هذا الحدث لم يُعط فوكس نيوز ولا مالكها وقفة للتفكير. بل استمرت الشبكة بدلا من هذا في إدامة الكذبة الصريحة التي أشارت إلى أن الرئيس باراك أوباما طلب من الوكالة البريطانية لجمع المعلومات الاستخباراتية، أو مقر الاتصالات الحكومية، أن تتجسس على ترمب خلال الحملة. كما روجت لقصة لا أساس لها من الصحة مفادها أن مدير مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي السابق جيمس كومي، الذي أقاله ترمب وسط تحقيق مكثف في تواطؤ حملته المحتمل مع روسيا، سَرَّب مذكرات سرية.

بطبيعة الحال، لم تقتصر خطايا المنافذ الإعلامية المملوكة لمردوخ على الولايات المتحدة. فمن الأمثلة في بريطانيا، قامت صنداي تايمز المملوكة لمردوخ مؤخرا بنشر عمود لأحد منكري الهولوكوست من أيرلندا والذي كرر الافتراء العنصري القديم المتمثل في الادعاء بأن اليهود لا يحبون سوى المال، في حين صَغَّر من شأن النساء اللاتي يعملن في هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية لأنهن يتلقين أجورا أقل ــ نتيجة لفشلهن، كما افترض، في تأكيد ذواتهن.

في أي منظمة صحافية مسؤولة، يكفي نشر أو بث واحد على الأقل من هذه الأمثلة الحقيقية للأخبار الزائفة كأساس لفصل المحررين المسؤولين ــ وخاصة بسبب غضب المستثمرين. ومع ذلك، استمر مردوخ في إنتاج إرباح كبيرة بالقدر الكافي لإسكات المساهمين المؤسسيين مثل مجموعة فانجارد، وفيديليتي للاستثمارات، وفرانكلين تمبلتون للاستثمارات.

ويشعر المستثمرون الأفراد بالرضا عن الذات بنفس القدر. ولنتأمل هنا الأمير السعودي الوليد بن طلال، ثاني أكبر مساهم في شركة فوكس نيوز الأم. فمن الواضح على سبيل المثال أنه أكثر اهتماما بكسب المال من مقاومة ترويج الشبكة لمزاعم تحريضية ضد مسلمين، بما في ذلك أنهم يحاولون فرض الشريعة الإسلامية على الولايات المتحدة.

إذا لم تكن الأسواق قادرة على تحفيز سلوك أفضل من أشخاص مثل مردوخ، فربما يكون لزاما على الحكومات أن تتدخل. ففي ظل سعي مردوخ إلى فرض سيطرته الكاملة على سكاي تلفزيون، تسنح فرصة بالغة الأهمية للهيئات التنظيمية البريطانية لمنع النسخة المكررة من فوكس نيوز من الظهور على شاشات التلفزيون البريطانية ــ إذا كانت لديها الشجاعة الكافية، وهو ما لم تُظهِره الهيئات التنظيمية في المملكة المتحدة حتى الآن.

في السابق، كان مردوخ وأبناؤه يعتبرون على نحو أو آخر، مالكين "مناسبين ولائقين" لتراخيص التلفزيون في المملكة المتحدة. ولكن كما أثبت كتالوج الأكاذيب التي روجت لها فوكس في الأشهر الستة الأول من رئاسة ترمب أنه لا يوجد رجل أقل لياقة لملكية منفذ إعلامي في دولة ديمقراطية من روبرت مردوخ.

وبوصفي مواطنا سابقا لدولة ــ الاتحاد السوفييتي ــ أفسدتها الدعاية أخلاقيا وسياسيا، فأنا أدرك تمام الإدراك الضرر الذي قد تحدثه "الأخبار" المسلحة. ومردوخ واحد من الرجال المذنبين حقا في عصرنا، ولابد من وقفه.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali