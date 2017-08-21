رجل مُذنِب

نيويورك ــ في عام 1940، كانت بريطانيا تقف وحدها ضد ألمانيا النازية، وفي ذلك العام صدر كتاب قصير بعنوان "رجال مذنبون"، واستخدم مؤلفوه الاسم المستعار "كاتو". وكان مؤلفو الكتاب زعيم حزب العمال في المستقبل مايكل فوت، والصحافي الليبرالي فرانك أوين، والصحافي المحافظ بيتر هاورد. دعا كتاب رجال مذنبون إلى محاسبة الرجال ــ بما في ذلك نيفيل تشامبرلين واللورد هاليفاكس، اللذين كانا آنذاك عضوين في حكومة ونستون تشرشل ــ الذين ساعد استرضاؤهم لأدولف هتلر في دفع المملكة المتحدة إلى حافة الفناء.
اليوم، آن الأوان مرة أخرى للكشف عن أسماء جديدة، وليس فقط في المملكة المتحدة حيث تتلوى الديمقراطية ألما بفِعل حُمى الخروج البريطاني. فقد استحوذ على الولايات المتحدة جنون العظمة، ولم يكن عدوان أولئك الذين يؤمنون بتفوق أصحاب البشرة البيضاء في شارلوتسفيل بولاية فيرجينيا خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع في الثاني عشر من أغسطس/آب ــ حيث قُتِل متظاهر مضاد سلمي وأصيب كثيرون ــ سوى أحدث مظاهر ذلك الجنون.
ليس من المستغرب أن يكون الرئيس دونالد ترمب غير راغب في فضح أسماء بعينها. فقد استغرق الأمر يومين قبل أن يدين الجماعات العنصرية التي عاثت فسادا في شارلوتسفيل. ثم سرعان ما تراجع، مساويا بين أعضاء جماعة الكوكلوكس كلان والمتطرفين المنتمين إلى "اليمين البديل" الذين يحملون الصليب المعقوف وينشدون الشعارات النازية وبين أولئك الذين تجمعوا لمعارضتهم. والواقع أن ترمب يدين بفوزه بالرئاسة لقوى الغضب والاستياء التي شهدتها شارلوتسفيل.
ولكن في حين عمل ترمب بابتهاج على تأجيج نيران الكراهية في الولايات المتحدة، فإنه لم يشعلها، تماما كما لم يفعل أنصار خروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي في المملكة المتحدة. يتعين علينا أن ننظر إلى ما هو أبعد من هذه الشخصيات لتحديد من كان مسؤولا حقا عن خلق مناخ سياسي حيث دخلت الأكاذيب الصارخة والعنصرية الصريحة والتعصب في صلب الخطاب العام. ولن يتسنى لنا أن نتخذ خطوات عملية لمحاصرة هذا الفيروس البغيض الذي ابتليت به ديمقراطياتنا إلا عندما نحدد مصادره.
ولنبدأ هنا بالمريض "صِفر" المصاب بهذا الطاعون السياسي: روبرت مردوخ.
على مدار عقود من الزمن، عمل متعهد مجمع الترفيه السياسي اليميني هذا على تحويل السياسة في المملكة المتحدة والولايات المتحدة ــ ناهيك عن موطنه أستراليا ــ إلى عمل فظ غليظ في سبيل تحقيق الربح والنفوذ السياسي. وربما استحدثت شبكات مردوخ الصحافية التلفزيونية وصفة سياسة التضليل التي مكنت صعود ترمب والتصويت لصالح خروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي.
ولكن بأي شيء على وجه التحديد كان مردوخ مذنبا؟ دعونا ننحي جانبا القائمة المتزايدة الاتساع من التحرش الجنسي وشكاوى التهجم المقامة ضد قناته الرائدة فوكس نيوز. كانت الشكاوى متعددة وفاضحة حتى بات من المحتم أخيرا (وعلى مضض) إقالة مؤسس الشبكة، الراحل روجر آيلز، وصانع المال البارز بِل أورايلي الثرثار المتبجح على الهواء. دعونا أيضا ننحي جانبا القرصنة الفاضحة للهواتف الخاصة في المملكة المتحدة، والتي بلغت ذروتها بإغلاق صحيفة مردوخ الصفراء المحبوبة "أخبار العالَم" في عام 2011.
يكفي أن نركز على سِجِل الأكاذيب والخداع الحديث من المنافذ الإعلامية المملوكة لمردوخ لتأسيس مسؤولية مردوخ. فكان هناك على سبيل المثال، المحاولات المتكررة من قِبَل فوكس نيوز للإيحاء بأن مقتل سيث ريتش، الموظف الشاب في اللجنة الوطنية الديمقراطية، كان مدبرا بواسطة فريق حملة هيلاري كلينتون الرئاسية لإخفاء دور ريتش المزعوم في تسريب البريد الإلكتروني الداخلي للجنة الوطنية الديمقراطية. والواقع أن الدعوى القضائية المقامة مؤخرا تزعم أن فوكس نيوز عملت فعليا مع البيت الأبيض للترويج لهذه القصة الوهمية.
لم يكن هذا اختراع الشبكة الوحيد المناهض لهيلاري كلينتون. إذ كان المضيف شون هانيتي في فوكس نيوز والمعلق المنتظم لصالح فوكس نيوز، نيوت جينجريتش، حريصين على نشر واحدة من أكثر نظريات المؤامرة غرابة في عصرنا الحديث: الزعم بأن هيلاري كلينتون وزمرتها يديرون شبكة جنسية للأطفال من مطعم للبيتزا في واشنطن العاصمة. وقد دفعت هذه القصة العجيبة حقا رجلا مسلحا إلى الدخول إلى مطعم البيتزا وإطلاق النار من بندقيته.
ولكن من الواضح أن هذا الحدث لم يُعط فوكس نيوز ولا مالكها وقفة للتفكير. بل استمرت الشبكة بدلا من هذا في إدامة الكذبة الصريحة التي أشارت إلى أن الرئيس باراك أوباما طلب من الوكالة البريطانية لجمع المعلومات الاستخباراتية، أو مقر الاتصالات الحكومية، أن تتجسس على ترمب خلال الحملة. كما روجت لقصة لا أساس لها من الصحة مفادها أن مدير مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي السابق جيمس كومي، الذي أقاله ترمب وسط تحقيق مكثف في تواطؤ حملته المحتمل مع روسيا، سَرَّب مذكرات سرية.
بطبيعة الحال، لم تقتصر خطايا المنافذ الإعلامية المملوكة لمردوخ على الولايات المتحدة. فمن الأمثلة في بريطانيا، قامت صنداي تايمز المملوكة لمردوخ مؤخرا بنشر عمود لأحد منكري الهولوكوست من أيرلندا والذي كرر الافتراء العنصري القديم المتمثل في الادعاء بأن اليهود لا يحبون سوى المال، في حين صَغَّر من شأن النساء اللاتي يعملن في هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية لأنهن يتلقين أجورا أقل ــ نتيجة لفشلهن، كما افترض، في تأكيد ذواتهن.
في أي منظمة صحافية مسؤولة، يكفي نشر أو بث واحد على الأقل من هذه الأمثلة الحقيقية للأخبار الزائفة كأساس لفصل المحررين المسؤولين ــ وخاصة بسبب غضب المستثمرين. ومع ذلك، استمر مردوخ في إنتاج إرباح كبيرة بالقدر الكافي لإسكات المساهمين المؤسسيين مثل مجموعة فانجارد، وفيديليتي للاستثمارات، وفرانكلين تمبلتون للاستثمارات.
ويشعر المستثمرون الأفراد بالرضا عن الذات بنفس القدر. ولنتأمل هنا الأمير السعودي الوليد بن طلال، ثاني أكبر مساهم في شركة فوكس نيوز الأم. فمن الواضح على سبيل المثال أنه أكثر اهتماما بكسب المال من مقاومة ترويج الشبكة لمزاعم تحريضية ضد مسلمين، بما في ذلك أنهم يحاولون فرض الشريعة الإسلامية على الولايات المتحدة.
إذا لم تكن الأسواق قادرة على تحفيز سلوك أفضل من أشخاص مثل مردوخ، فربما يكون لزاما على الحكومات أن تتدخل. ففي ظل سعي مردوخ إلى فرض سيطرته الكاملة على سكاي تلفزيون، تسنح فرصة بالغة الأهمية للهيئات التنظيمية البريطانية لمنع النسخة المكررة من فوكس نيوز من الظهور على شاشات التلفزيون البريطانية ــ إذا كانت لديها الشجاعة الكافية، وهو ما لم تُظهِره الهيئات التنظيمية في المملكة المتحدة حتى الآن.
في السابق، كان مردوخ وأبناؤه يعتبرون على نحو أو آخر، مالكين "مناسبين ولائقين" لتراخيص التلفزيون في المملكة المتحدة. ولكن كما أثبت كتالوج الأكاذيب التي روجت لها فوكس في الأشهر الستة الأول من رئاسة ترمب أنه لا يوجد رجل أقل لياقة لملكية منفذ إعلامي في دولة ديمقراطية من روبرت مردوخ.
وبوصفي مواطنا سابقا لدولة ــ الاتحاد السوفييتي ــ أفسدتها الدعاية أخلاقيا وسياسيا، فأنا أدرك تمام الإدراك الضرر الذي قد تحدثه "الأخبار" المسلحة. ومردوخ واحد من الرجال المذنبين حقا في عصرنا، ولابد من وقفه.
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (16)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Rupert Murdoch caused Brexit? How about a corrupt, self-serving, globalist elite that pursued their own interests utterly without mercy while throwing their countrymen and women down the drain.
But blaming Murdoch is a lot easier than accepting that the runaway greed of the cosmopolitan elite have devastated the people of the U.S. and Europe.
In real life, the cosmopolitan left has already (quite successfully) created a “us-versus-them” system. Quote from the French analyst Guilluy.
“Guilluy is ambivalent on the question. He sees deep historical and economic processes at work behind the evolution of France’s residential spaces. “There has been no plan to ‘expel the poor,’ no conspiracy,” he writes. “Just a strict application of market principles.” But he is moving toward a more politically engaged view that the rhetoric of an “open society” is “a smokescreen meant to hide the emergence of a closed society, walled off for the benefit of the upper classes.”” Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
Now, this is a world of evil people, electing evil rulers who represents the interests of ... evil billionaires too. Different evildoers are those that fail to destroy their future enemies, early on. In short, nobody feels significantly represented by current governments, so you better go to dislodge a government that can only abuse you. That may be fair, if candidates dare to promise things that can't be done. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
In am country, where Google employees are fired for daring to say (in private no less) what science knows to be true (men and women are biologically different), Rupert Murdoch isn't exactly the heart of darkness. Trump is condemned for pointing out bad point on both sides of Charlottesville. Obama was praised by the left media for blaming the deaths of five Dallas police officers on "powerful weapons". Somehow Obama managed to ignore the racist ideology behind the killings. But Murdoch and Trump are really at fault... Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
The media, (I think) always presented a very partial view of what it covered as news and in turn commented upon.
I'm not sure it's getting worse, but I do agree it's awful. We're more conscious of media bias these days because we have learned to distrust authority and are more open about questioning the diet of garbage we are fed with.
Suggestions of any sort of collective control of media worry me slightly. I suspect that the answer to the problem of market governed media (which is what we've really always had isn't it?) is to challenge lies and misreporting through the courts. To do this requires organisation because it is far too expensive for most individuals to take matters of defamation through the legal system (this begs another whole question of when will any government dare to challenge the legal profession or pay for public access to it).
Suing media outlets for defamation, innuendo and misreporting ought to be the basis of a very lucrative business; at least until awarded damages begin to dent media profits and perhaps persuade media barons that their content ought to bear some semblance of truth or honest attempt at responsible discussion of the issues.
I'd buy shares in a consortium which aimed to retaliate against media distortion.
Any government-backed attack on media privilege will raise wails of protest about the sanctity of press freedom (from all shades of the political spectrum) and with some justification. We have voted, one way or another, for a market society so we'd better stop bleating about the consequences and use the market tools available to rectify the balance.
Read more
Comment Commented Gerard McDermott
I agreed with the most of your views. However when you refer to an Irish journalist and called him among other things, a aHolocaust denier, you are factually incorrect. He is a climate change denier/sceptic. He received support from the Irish Jewish Council after his illjudged column.Although I don't often agree with his views, for over 40 years he has always been a brave if controversial journalist, never afraid to go against easy consensus. You should do your own homework rather than rely on second hand news articles. If your facts are incorrect in this part of your article, where else are you incorrect? Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Bulls eye. The first step to fixing modern society is fixing the media. It is a myth that business owning media can serve the general public. Prima facie it seems to do a good job, but behind the scenes it simply tries to act as a lever to control access to political power. In Britain, it is said that unless you get face-to- face permission from Murdoch upfront, running for top office is futile.
The way to fix this is to have a public press, appointed locally by a local vote, funded from taxation and held to the very highest standards of independence. Of course, the only way this is going to happen is if the current press supports it, and there is no way in Hell that is going to happen. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
There is just one big problem with this sob story and that is the enough people have to buy the guff that is shovelled up. Murdoch for example would be gone in 90 days if nobody bought his output.So who is the problem in this equation the guy shovelling the guff or those consuming it. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Which is why most parents advise their children not to
Part of the liberal mentality appears to be to not accept responsibility for actions and decisions
Shareholders have responsibilities, citizens have responsibilities
Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
To take you argument to the extreme you could also lay the blame on small children who accept sweeties from pedophiles. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Nina L. Khrushcheva is right about Rupert Murdoch being "one of the truly guilty men of our times." Through his trash newspapers and media outlets he has idiotised generations of gullible people. His media empire can be held responsible for a hacking scandal in Britain, sowing discord, fabricating fake news, spreading egregious lies and hostile propaganda with fatal consequences. Indeed, he must be stopped.
The most notable mischief was a transmission two months ago. Baseless statements falsely attributed to the Emir of Qatar were aired and led to the current diplomatic standoff between Doha and the Saudi-led alliance to punish Qatar. The state-run Qatar News Agency had filed an official complaint with Ofcom, UK’s broadcasting and communications regulator, against the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya news channel and Sky News Arabia for “violating impartiality code and accuracy in news’ sourcing”.
Nobody can be directly linked to Brexit and Trump's election more than the media mogul. Murdoch's power and influence over British politics resulted in Britain voting to leave the EU in June 2016. He was pleased with the result and described Brexit as "wonderful" allowing Britain to free itself from the EU clutches. In fact he personally will benefit hugely from Brexit, because it will cost his company, 21st Century Fox up to £2.5 billion less in its bid for acquiring the rest - 61% - of Sky, it does not already own, thanks to a devaluation of the Pound. Fox had hoped to close the deal in 2017 but it has been delayed by regulators, due to concerns that a deal would give the Murdoch empire too much control over UK news.
The reactionary Murdoch has always been open about his feelings towards the European Union. Last year, editorially, his titles went in opposite directions, with his right-wing tabloids, like the biggest-selling paper, The Sun backing Brexit, and The Times calling for Britain to remain. Once, when asked why he was so opposed to the EU.
“That’s easy,” replied Murdoch. “When I go into Downing Street they do what I say; when I go to Brussels they take no notice.”
Last year, apart from Steve Bannon's Breitbart News, Trump won thanks to Murdoch's Fox News. The media mogul described Hilary Clinton as “a cold fish” compared to her “scallywag” of a husband and called Trump “a very able man”. During the campaign, some of his editorial decisions tended to downplay Trump’s transgressions while he urged his staff to be tougher on Clinton, giving her rival an easy ride. Murdoch went to great lengths to help his candidate win, and Trump has been good business for the media mogul.
The malicious and false story blaming the murdered young man, Seth Rich, for the leaked DNC emails could spell potential trouble for Fox News and the Whtie House. In the "Pizzagate" Clinton and her cohort were accused of running a pedophilia ring out of a pizzeria. This inspired a man to investigate. Armed, he barged into the eatery and fired multiple shots. Fox accused Britain's Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), of spying on Trump during the campaign at Obama's behest. The list of lies and fake news Fox has spread is endless.
In April, Murdoch topped the New York Times’ list of Trump’s key advisers outside the White House, identified as someone the president speaks to “on the phone every week”. In June the paper revised that upward to “almost every day.” Indeed, Murdoch's entire empire is at stake – that’s why he talks to Trump every day. He is said to have persuaded Trump to fire Steve Bannon last week.
That Murdoch's fortune depends on Trump's fate is a risky business. Should Trump be impeached one day, Fox News wouldn't be able to keep him in office, no matter how hard it mobilises Trump's supporters. In May, Forbes reported that Murdoch's net worth had dropped by more than $1.6 billion following a series of scandals linked to Fox. The 86-year-old is encountering one of the most tumultuous periods in his business’ history. His sons may charter a new course, once he is gone.
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
I do like a Marvel Comic story Read more
Comment Commented thomas greaves
Murdoch is a classical example of power exercised by the dark side of human nature. He is a Darth Vader, a prince of darkness, a corrupter of everything decent, right and morally dignified. This article understates the vile, billious and thoroughly toxic behaviour of this megalomaniac. Yes, he needs to be stopped, whatever it takes to do so. Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
I would call what the liberals are doing is "morally and politically corrupted by propaganda". It is why this article degrades other people rather than talks about issues. It is why liberals are "filling in the blanks" if somebody disagrees with them according to their bias. Look in the mirror and make that change. Read more
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
Unfortunately, Little Roo (as Dame Edna Everage called him) is the unavoidable consequence of turning the business of informing the public into a mere marketplace of ideas.
Instead of informing the public so as to further moral reflection and public deliberation about the values of society, Murdoch has turned news into an extension of our own pre-existing opinions, prejudices and beliefs.
The danger inherent in Murdochism is that society reconceived as a giant market leads to a public life lost to bickering over mere opinions; until the public turns, finally, in frustration to a strongman as a last resort for solving its otherwise intractable problems.
Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
As is so common you are ignoring the elephant in the room. The fact is the anger is completely and utterly justified. I am not a nazi sympathizer, I am not bed sheet wearing clown walking or antifa using an improvised flamethrower on people I disagree with. But bluntly if the the mainstream parties had represented but the corporate interests extremism wouldn't be growing in leaps and bounds. In the republicans case the catered with lip service to the extremes in order to win elections and then found out the tail was now wagging the dog. In the case of the Democrats they have created a party that has no place for straight white Christians. A party that is more interested in what bathroom people use then jobs for people who desperately need them. Frankly the democrats view of the working class is "They have no where else to go so screw them." Has far has the working class is concerned the Democrats are more concerned with helping Chinese and Mexican peasants to American jobs, or has someone I know put it: "The democrats are more concerned with the plight of one legged transvestite hookers in Pakistan then the situation of the working class in the US." And I can't say he is wrong. People are turning to extremism for change any change because the status quo delivered by the existing parties is that unacceptable. Does propaganda have something to with the rise of extremism....sure. But our so called elites should look in the mirror and face the fact that the erosion of social and economic stability that they have so gleefully carried out is what is making extremism so attractive!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
By the way if you believe that governments will even try and induce good behavior from Murdoch you probably believe in honest politicians and bipartisanship. Read more
Comment Commented Colin O'Sullivan
Amen to all that. Read more
Featured
Why Bannon Had to Go
Elizabeth Drew calls the former White House chief strategist and Donald Trump a "mismatch made in hell."
The Lost Lesson of the Financial Crisis
Mohamed A. El-Erian argues that advanced economies still haven't done enough to fix their flawed growth models.
The Wrong Way to Prevent Nuclear War
Carl Bildt explains why a proposed treaty to ban nuclear weapons would be ineffective, or even dangerous.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.