The Insecurity of Inequality

NEW YORK – Global inequality today is at a level last seen in the late nineteenth century – and it is continuing to rise. With it has come a surging sense of disenfranchisement that has fueled alienation and anger, and even bred nationalism and xenophobia. As people struggle to hold on to their shrinking share of the pie, their anxiety has created a political opening for opportunistic populists, shaking the world order in the process.
The gap between rich and poor nowadays is mind-boggling. Oxfam has observed that the world’s eight richest people now own as much wealth as the poorest 3.6 billion. As US Senator Bernie Sanders recently pointed out, the Walton family, which owns Walmart, now owns more wealth than the bottom 42% of the US population.
I can offer my own jarring comparison. Using Credit Suisse’s wealth database, I found that the total wealth of the world’s three richest people exceeds that of all the people in three countries – Angola, Burkina Faso, and the Democratic Republic of Congo – which together have a population of 122 million.
To be sure, great progress on reducing extreme poverty – defined as consumption of less than $1.90 per day – has been achieved in recent decades. In 1981, 42% of the world’s population lived in extreme poverty. By 2013 – the last year for which we have comprehensive data – that share had dropped to below 11%. Piecemeal evidence suggests that extreme poverty now stands just above 9%.
That is certainly something to celebrate. But our work is far from finished. And, contrary to popular belief, that work must not be confined to the developing world.
As Angus Deaton recently pointed out, extreme poverty remains a serious problem in rich countries, too. “Several million Americans – black, white, and Hispanic – now live in households with per capita income of less than $2 per day,” he points out. Given the much higher cost of living (including shelter), he notes, such an income can pose an even greater challenge in a country like the US than it does in, say, India.
This constraint is apparent in New York City, where the number of known homeless people has risen from 31,000 in 2002 to 63,000 today. (The true figure, including those who have never used shelters, is about 5% higher.) This trend has coincided with a steep rise in the price of housing: over the last decade, rents have been rising more than three times as fast as wages.
Ironically, the wealthy pay less, per unit, for many goods and services. A stark example is flying. Thanks to frequent flier programs, wealthy travelers pay less for each mile they fly. While this makes sense for airlines, which want to foster loyalty among frequent fliers, it represents yet another way in which wealth is rewarded in the marketplace.
This phenomenon is also apparent in poor economies. A study of Indian villages showed that the poor face systematic price discrimination, exacerbating inequality. In fact, correcting for differences in prices paid by the rich and the poor improves the Gini coefficient (a common measure of inequality) by 12-23%.
The better off also get a whole host of goods for free. To name one seemingly trivial example, I can’t remember when I last bought a pen. They often simply appear on my desk, unintentionally left behind by people who stopped by my office. They vanish just as often, as people inadvertently pick them up. The late Khushwant Singh, a renowned Indian journalist, once said that he attended conferences only to stock up on pens and paper.
A non-trivial example is taxation. Rather than paying the most in taxes, the wealthiest people are often able to take advantage of loopholes and deductions that are not available to those earning less. Without having to break any rules, the wealthy receive what amount to subsidies, which would have a far larger positive impact if they were allocated to the poorest people.
Beyond these concrete inequities, there are less obvious – but equally damaging – imbalances. In any situation where, legally, one’s rights are not enforced or even specified, the outcome will probably depend on custom, which is heavily skewed in favor of the rich. Wealthy citizens can not only vote; they can influence elections through donations and other means. In this sense, excessive wealth inequality can undermine democracy.
Of course, in any well-run economy, a certain amount of inequality is inevitable and even needed, to create incentives and power the economy. But, nowadays, disparities of income and wealth have become so extreme and entrenched that they cross generations, with family wealth and inheritance having a far greater impact on one’s economic prospects than talent and hard work. And it works both ways: just as children from wealthy families are significantly more likely to be wealthy in adulthood, children of, say, former child laborers are more likely to work during their childhood.
None of this is any individual’s fault. Many wealthy citizens have contributed to society and played by the rules. The problem is that the rules are often skewed in their favor. In other words, income inequality stems from systemic flaws.
In our globalized world, inequality cannot be left to markets and local communities to solve any more than climate change can. As the consequences of rising domestic inequality feed through to geopolitics, eroding stability, the need to devise new rules, re-distribution systems, and even global agreements is no longer a matter of morals; increasingly, it is a matter of survival.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (10)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Bernhard Kopp
The corrosive effect of inequality lies not in the differences of individual net asset values. It lies in the unfairness of how it accumulates in large parts. The owners of assets have gained substantially without any efforts or contribution of their own just from 'rising asset values'. Taxable income is inadequately defined and does not include capital gain in a fair way, particularly not in domestic and multinational corporate structures. Trillions of $s in tax-haven shell companies are just the tip of the iceberg. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Ownership is a concept we borrowed from the aristocracy. Some countries have resorted to solving this with 'land is for lease only' solution. This only solves part of the problem, corporations over a certain size should be required to place their brands and IP into public trust which can then be rented out. Ownership on small scale is harmless, but once ownership goes beyond the needs of a typical person it becomes something more akin to enslavement. Read more
Comment Commented Rahul Sharma
"bred nationalism...." so nationalism is a dirty word, is it official ? Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Why has inequality of Wealth increased? The answer is that institutional investors felt that 'the divorce between ownership and control' had led to poor returns and lack of dynamism. Since big companies, to increase security, engaged in rent seeking behaviour, 'agency capture' and other such pathologies bedevilled Government interessement. Ultimately, the countervailing power of the Unions and irresponsible monetary policy led to 'stagflation' which further depressed the return to Capital. It was in this context that the Corporate raider emerged as the champion of the shareholder. Essentially a new type of incomplete contract giving greater residuary rights of control to the entrepreneur was found to release more value for the shareholder. This process has been further refined such that a few dynamic individuals are judged by the market to be better able to use capital than others in the same industry. Thus rents on perceived ability have sky rocketed.
Was this inevitable? It could be argued that Knightian Uncertainty has increased because Technological progress now seems more rapid and unpredictable. Some people 'get' the new technology, others don't. So the Shapley value of the game has changed. That is why we should simply accept the new dispensation.
There is something to be said for this view. However, the real problem is that faith in fiscal policies ability to redistribute wealth has declined. At the same time it is clear that the political consequences of increased inequality are benign. Instead of some great conflagaration all we have seen is the disintermediation of an established political class and the discrediting of Credentialised public intellectuals- like Basu.
What Modi said- 'Hard working people know better than Harvard economists'- is true. Why shed a tear for them now? They have been talking about inequality- and posing as the Mother Theresas of Economics - for forty years. Much good it has done. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
None of this is any individual’s fault... income inequality stems from systemic flaws.
Yes. +1. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
In the final analysis all systems are built by individuals. Further, there is definitely some intentional driving of the architecture of our western social systems to benefit Charles, David and their golf buddies. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
An interesting article professor and fairly accurate. However you are ignoring the obvious problem. The only one who could change the system are the ones doing very well under the current setup. In other words they won't change the system they like the current one just fine! Read more
Comment Commented Frans Verhagen
A large part of this growing inequality within and between countries is the role of the unjust, unsustainable and, therefore, unstable international monetary system. I have proposed in Verhagen 2012 "The Tierra Solution: Resolving the climate crisis through monetary transformation" a way to make that system more just and thus reduce inequality within and between nations.
The 2012 book presents the conceptual, institutional, ethical and strategic dimensions of this carbon-based international monetary system through the use of a monetary standard of a specific tonnage of CO2e per person. They are updated at www.timun.net. Bill McKibben wrote the following about this Tierra Fee and Dividend proposal on, May 17, 2011: “The further into the global warming area we go, the more physics and politics narrows our possible paths of action. Here’s a very cogent and well-argued account of one of the remaining possibilities.”
Read more
Comment Commented Per Kurowski
Of course we need jobs… but we also need worthy and decent unemployments!
http://perkurowski.blogspot.com/2012/04/we-need-worthy-and-decent-unemployments.html
Read more
Comment Commented M M
New Rules..Redistribution ... These perceived offensive words have no place in the mind set of the policy /decision makers..... This is a Very good well articulated article from the author, well said. One cannot but agree, the clock is ticking and very fast....anybody home? Read more
Featured
Trump the War President?
Ian Buruma marvels at the US media's obsequious about-face following the missile attacks on a Syrian air base.
The Dalai Lama Factor in Sino-Indian Relations
Shashi Tharoor thinks China should temper its anger over the Tibetan Buddhist leader's visit to Arunachal Pradesh.
A Fiscal Reality Test for US Republicans
Nouriel Roubini expects the GOP's tax-reform plan, with its yawning deficits and fanciful math, to end in failure.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: Nouriel Roubini on Germany and Switzerland
Nouriel Roubini discusses the prospects for key European economies with Melanie Loos of Bilanz and Handelszeitung’s Mathias Ohanian.