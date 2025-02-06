Technofeudalism Is War’s Handmaiden

War is in the air more than peace these days. This reflects not only the salience of well-known strategic traps, but also the rapid emergence of cloud capital, which is in steering the world into these traps in four distinct ways.
ATHENS – The West is on a war footing. The German government is working on an app that helps people locate their nearest bunker. A 32-page pamphlet entitled If Crisis or War Comes was published in Sweden, and a similar one was downloaded countless times in Finland. Venerable newspapers publish wargame scenarios where Russia, with China’s backing, invades Norway’s arctic islands.
