Adam Smith at 300

Dear Professor DIANE COYLE, You have so eloquently defined the foundations of micro economics from Wealth of Nations. I as an economist absolutely agree and understands that concepts needs to be understood in their simplicity to under stand the power of the arguments made by the Father of Contemporary Economics namely Adam Smith. You have focused your argument towards division of labor and competition and brought the most relevant situation for the global economy that is going to emerge with AI technologies. It has a potential to challenge every thing we know about economics in case and you suggest AI is going to take the place of human labor and that is not a conjecture but in all probability is going to happen with more and more automation happening in every kind of industry. I have been debating with Professor Acemoglu who is one of the most prominent economist to understand the capitalist economic structures promoted by the bastion of Capitalism that United States is. Thereby he is giving lectures raising caution in adoption of AI and further automation. Though automation has increased productivity all across industries and sectors including manufacturing sector, Agriculture and Services, and promoted specialization that coupled with innovation and increasing market size has primarily benefited the consumers and benefited hugely the circular economy where the rest of the world and especially China, India and East Asia have been most prominent beneficiaries.



You have very rightly brought the attention as what is happening between division of labor, specialization and competition in future. It is foundational to understand that competition brings all kinds of economic prosperity because it draws down prices, develops a far richer market structure, develops national and international supply chains through domestic and international commerce. And free market means that it is private enterprise that undertakes competition with market deciding supply and demand side economic equilibriums.



Competition can be translated into higher revenues for the firms that bring quality and scale to their production processes and output. So it is all good to religiously follow Adam Smith with some new classical assumptions. However would that all hold if AI technologies continue to develop without government regulations providing certain directions that ensure public welfare for both consumers and workers. Because as you quote Adam Smith, and as is understood in basic economics there is a circular loop that exists between producer and consumer markets. Labor are the consumers in a diversified market structure representing both national and international markets.



Yes you subtly do hint that the future is about specialization and it is one of the greatest hints towards a world that is facing rapid de globalization. Because specialization would then logically lead to more international trade and extended versions of international supply chain as is proven with your examples of semi conductor industry with example of Dutch company ASMI and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).



The future as you so brilliantly and simply established is about specialization and more competition instead of promoting protectionist policies that interfere in market structures to favor certain kind of labor and industry. You with your basic economics lessons and you have touched the jest of the wisdom that is available with Neo Classicals and especially with the old book of Adam Smith wisely named as Wealth of Nations, how much good a protectionist policy like Inflation Reduction Act may benefit United States and the world economy.



Though IRA intends to create specialization in Semi Conductor Technologies for the United States, the IRA and US government has failed to facilitate the process of specialization where crude industrialization is followed by disturbing international supply chains and in the case of more competition with Chinese manufactures would have resulted in an outcome that would have continued the pace of globalization and prosperity for not only United States but for Europe and China.



Do the recent White House Administrations including President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden and their economic teams hate China so much that they have just super imposed a protectionist policy on American economy that has traditionally been an economy strictly adhering to rules that promote specialization and competition more generally and thereby favoring countries like China and India and most of the world to find economic and material prosperity decreasing poverty in hundreds of millions,



Your article should be a must read for every person in White House Administration to remind them the ingenuity in Adam Smith's economics that promoted the wisdom of free market structure. It is important to mention that free market structure would always have provision for state regulation as written by Adam Smith himself.



In this scenario and in the context of above discussion, I think American Labor markets would be least prepared to the future world where AI technologies and automation would dominate every industry.



All my appreciation to Project Syndicate and its editorial board to bring one of the finest minds to write in PS spaces and starting debates that would not only define contemporary economics but the future of economics while rules of the game should be familiar to every one and that is not to reject a wisdom written 300 years back by Adam Smith that has worked for the most efficient economy like the United States for most of its history.



Yes lessons can always be drawn for the welfare of labor and understanding the best division of labor through consulting Keynes or Karl Marx but it is the free market economy that has built our present and it is indeed going to built our future. Lets not confuse the best wisdom that is the generalized definition of global progress by certain non-traditional measures that economist sometimes recommend mitigating the ethical risks that are involved with markets run by human beings. In this respect economics would always be evolving but the base should be entirely on free market structures and their development.



Thereby professor let Biden Administration understand what Adam Smith meant by division of labor, Competition and Specialization and take the cue from your brilliant article to prepare US economy for AI future.