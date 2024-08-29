Is a Pro-Labor Republican Party Possible?

In pairing pro-worker policies with a vision of socially conservative Christian nationalism, Republicans like Josh Hawley are filling an empty box in the political matrix of American politics. But there is no reason to think that the secular, hedonistic capitalist at the top of the ticket shares their vision.
CHICAGO – Following a speech by Sean O’Brien, the president of the Teamsters union, at the Republican National Convention last month, a New York Times analysis considered whether the party could really carry out a populist agenda in support of workers. While Donald Trump has never shown much interest in workers’ rights, many of his acolytes have. Republican Senators Josh Hawley, Roger Marshall, Marco Rubio, and J.D. Vance (the party’s vice-presidential candidate) have all sided with workers in policy debates about labor organizing, the minimum wage, and worker protections.
