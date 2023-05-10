Thailand’s Choice

Corruption, inefficiency, and favoritism have become rampant in Thailand since the 2014 military coup, impeding growth and erasing much of the progress that has been made over the past four decades. To regain its global standing and mend relations with the West, Thailand must embrace economic reform and restore the rule of law.
BANGKOK – Since Thailand’s military coup in 2014, the country has been plagued by human-rights violations and abuse of power, severely damaging its international reputation and economic prospects. Without a change of direction, Thailand’s future looks bleak.
Under Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, Thailand has been subject to widespread restrictions on freedom of expression, with young political activists abused, jailed, and chased into asylum abroad. Ethnic minorities, including the Rohingya, and economic migrants face routine discrimination and are forced to live in dire conditions.
Moreover, income inequality and household debt levels are now among the highest in Asia. Indeed, the growth rate of Thailand’s once-thriving “tiger economy” has sunk to near the bottom of ASEAN.
