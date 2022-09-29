Hide the Swastikas

Clearly, much has changed in the European post-fascist firmament since former SS officers, veterans of the collaborationist Vichy government, and other dubious figures established the forerunners of today’s far-right parties. Not only women, but also young men, usually smartly turned out in tailor-made suits, now set the tone.
NEW YORK – Not so long ago, the far right in Europe was associated with shabby old men nostalgic for the good old days of order and jackboots. The far-right political parties in France and Italy, now led by women, were founded by former SS officers, veterans of the collaborationist Vichy government, and other dubious figures who had emerged from the shadows of World War II. The same goes for the Democrats in Sweden, who won 20.6% of the votes in the most recent election.
Clearly, much has changed in the European post-fascist firmament. Giorgia Meloni, leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy party, will be the first woman to be Italian prime minister. Marine Le Pen’s National Rally won 89 seats in the French parliament. And the Sweden Democrats will have a strong voice in national politics, even though they will stay outside the government.
Not only women, but also young men, usually smartly turned out in tailor-made suits, now set the tone for the European far right. Moderate conservative parties in Europe have not yet been taken over by extremists, as happened with the Republicans in the United States, but fear of losing votes has driven them further toward the fringe.
To continue reading, register now.
As a registered user, you can enjoy more PS content every month – for free.
Register
or
Subscribe now for unlimited access to everything PS has to offer.
Already have an account?
Log in
NEW YORK – Not so long ago, the far right in Europe was associated with shabby old men nostalgic for the good old days of order and jackboots. The far-right political parties in France and Italy, now led by women, were founded by former SS officers, veterans of the collaborationist Vichy government, and other dubious figures who had emerged from the shadows of World War II. The same goes for the Democrats in Sweden, who won 20.6% of the votes in the most recent election.
Clearly, much has changed in the European post-fascist firmament. Giorgia Meloni, leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy party, will be the first woman to be Italian prime minister. Marine Le Pen’s National Rally won 89 seats in the French parliament. And the Sweden Democrats will have a strong voice in national politics, even though they will stay outside the government.
Not only women, but also young men, usually smartly turned out in tailor-made suits, now set the tone for the European far right. Moderate conservative parties in Europe have not yet been taken over by extremists, as happened with the Republicans in the United States, but fear of losing votes has driven them further toward the fringe.
To continue reading, register now.
As a registered user, you can enjoy more PS content every month – for free.
Registeror
Subscribe now for unlimited access to everything PS has to offer.
Already have an account? Log in