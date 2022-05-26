Don’t Bet on a Soft Landing

Some of the dilemmas facing today's US :



(i) The Fed's current rate hikes and coming QTs may help fight US's CPI inflation in the real economy, but will increase the probability of popping the country's everything asset bubble in the virtual economy, and so plunging the whole economy into a long-time-no-see prolonged deep recession.



(ii) US's provision of weapons to Ukraine can prolong the Ukraine War and so further weaken Russia both militarily and economically, but this will also mean much quicker reduction of US's weapon inventories that can't be quickly replenished, and will further prop up the already high energy, commodities, and food prices in the country in the near future.



(iii) All of the US-induced economic sanctions imposed on Russia were meant to weaken the Russian economy, but they also unexpectedly make Russia's ruble now the strongest currency under the sun, enabling Russia to export inflationary pressure to the rest of the world, which of course includes the US.



(iv) US's support of Ukraine in the ongoing war can weaken both Russia and the EU at the same time, but will further strengthen the existing cooperation of all kinds between Russia and China.



(v) US's de-globalization attempt will dampen the vitality of China's economy, and can reindustrialize the US in the future, but this comes at the cost of

(a) tempering the global hegemony of the US dollar, and hence attenuating Pax Americana, due to the country's expected shrinking current account deficits and ODIs in the coming decades, and the accompanying withering of the global Eurodollar markets,

(b) weakening the hard-to-quickly-replace global supply chains now centered on China, thereby aggravating US's current domestic CPI inflation.



(vi) US's coming reindustrialization and manufacturing reshoring have greatly been supported by the country's advancement in shale oil and gas utilization, but the country's still-very-high labor wages, and the possible future revival of labor union power, will both hurt the future competitiveness of US's coming new industries.

---