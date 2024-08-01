To Preserve Democracy, Tax the Rich
By enabling a few wealthy individuals to wield disproportionate influence, today’s global economy increasingly marginalizes and disenfranchises much of the world’s population. What we need is a progressive tax system that redistributes income from the rich to the poor without weakening socially beneficial incentives.
NEW DELHI – While there are many ways to measure economic inequality, key metrics consistently show that disparities are getting worse. According to a recent United Nations report, 71% of the world’s population now live in countries where inequality has increased.