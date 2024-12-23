Putin’s Setbacks Are Cold Comfort for Europe

While many commentators have correctly described recent developments in Syria as a strategic loss for Vladimir Putin, that doesn’t make them a win for Ukrainians or their friends in Europe. The need for European rearmament will become unavoidable after US President-elect Donald Trump takes office.
BERLIN – Donald Trump’s election as the 47th president of the United States has undoubtedly filled Russian President Vladimir Putin with hope. Trump has long expressed his admiration for Putin, and he has given every indication that he will discontinue President Joe Biden’s policy of providing substantial material support to Ukraine (weapons, intelligence, and financing) in its defense against Russian aggression.
