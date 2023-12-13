Putin’s Search for a Usable Past

When Vladimir Putin came to power at the turn of the century, he had little interest in ideas and was animated solely by money, having thrived in the gangster-land of 1990s Saint Petersburg. But since he could not cede power and still protect his wealth, he needed to find a way to “sell” his permanent rule to the people.
SAINT PETERSBURG – Kremlin insiders like to tell the following story. In the fall of 1999, when Vladimir Putin was tapped to succeed Boris Yeltsin, Russia’s future president blurted out in surprise: “Oh, and I thought of Gazprom.” What else could a working-class Leningrad native dream about?
Putin had never seen himself in high politics. He had adapted well to the new market economy of the chaotic 1990s, thriving in the gangster-land of Saint Petersburg, where he found his place at the junction of public service and a largely criminal business sector.
But after Putin’s boss, Saint Petersburg Mayor Anatoly Sobchak, lost his re-election bid, the former KGB-FSB officer had to seek lucrative positions elsewhere. Through either personal or corporate connections, he managed to relocate to the capital, setting in motion the series of political appointments that would bring him to the Kremlin.
