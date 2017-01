Amerikas Heuchelei gegenüber Russland

Oleksandr Aleksandrovych JAN 18, 2017

This article is a very subtle apology for Putin's policy and for Real Politik. Its main message is: "Everybody is dirt", so Russia has the right to play dirty as well. It follows the same logic as in the statement: "Since USA attacked Iraq, so Russia may attack Ukraine". This reasoning will bring the world into more chaos. If Moscow has problems with Washington - go attack Washington, not your neighbors. NATO and EU expansion has been taking place with full consent of the countries involved. If Russia has problems with that - that is the problem for Russia. Its borders have never been crossed. It is none of Russia's business what type of security its neighbors choose. This current conflict is not about geopolitics, but about internal governance. Russia wants as many countries as possible to be governed by kleptomaniac crooks, like its own rulers. Because it can prosper only in that environment.