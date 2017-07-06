5

بوتين وحب ترامب المشبوه

موسكو – لا بد أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب سيكون طائشا للغاية هذا الأسبوع، حيث سيجتمع أخيرا مع نظيره الروسي وبطله القوي فلاديمير بوتين على هامش قمة المجموعة 20 في هامبورج، ألمانيا،.

ومن النادر بالنسبة للشخص الذي وصل إلى أعلى منصب كرئيس للولايات المتحدة أن يعبر عن إعجابه الكبير بشخصية البطل. لكن من النادر أيضا - وغير مسبوق - لشخص في هذا المنصب العالي أن يدين كثيرا لزعيم أجنبي واحد. بالنسبة لترامب، ربما كان من المرجح أن يساهم تدخل بوتين في الانتخابات الرئاسية لعام 2016 في انتصاره، حتى وإن كان قد تسبب أيضا في أضرار كبيرة لرئاسته.

وأعرب ترامب عن إعجابه ببوتين بشكل كبير قبل الانتخابات، ويبدو أنه تخيل لقاءه - حلم قوي جدا، على ما يبدو، لأنه دفع ترامب للادعاء أنه التقى ببوتين في الواقع، في مسابقة ملكة جمال العالم عام 2013 في موسكو. (قبل المسابقة، استعمل ترامب تويتر ليسأل أتباعه ما إن كانوا يعتقدون أن بوتين سيحضر، وإذا كان الأمر كذلك، فهل سيكون "أفضل صديق جديد" لترامب).

هذه القصة تم فضحها، لكن ترامب لم يكن مستعدا للتخلي عن حلمه. وفي عام 2015، أشار أنه وبوتين تشاركا "الغرفة الخضراء" في برنامج الأخبار الأمريكية في 60 دقيقة، حيث تمت مقابلتهما معا، على الرغم من أنه تراجع بسرعة ونفى هذه الادعاءات، حيث أجريت مقابلاتهما في الواقع في قارتين مختلفتين، والتي كان من الممكن التحقق منها بسهولة. ثم ادعى ترامب أنه تحدث إلى بوتين عبر الهاتف - وهي قصة صححها لاحقا ليقول إنه تحدث مع أعضاء الدائرة الداخلية لبوتين.

على أية حال، فإن حلم ترامب تحقق الآن على أرض الواقع. لكن في الوقت الذي يحقق فيه محام خاص في ما إذا كانت حملة ترامب قد تواطأت مع التدخل الروسي في الانتخابات، فإن رفع أي من العقوبات، حتى الأكثر بساطة، التي فرضها باراك أوباما لمعاقبة روسيا على تدخلها في الحملة قد لا يكون فكرة صائبة. ومع ذلك هناك من يقول بأن ترامب قد يُقدِم على فعل ذلك. وبالنظر إلى علاقته الضعيفة مع المنطق، فإن هذا السيناريو ليس بعيد المنال.

إذا كان ترامب سيسلك هذا الطريق، فإن بوتين لديه سبب للاحتفال دون شك. لكن، وبعيدا عن مثل هذه النتيجة، يجب أن نتساءل عما إذا كان من الواضح، من وجهة نظر بوتين، أن جهود روسيا الواضحة لمساعدة ترامب على الانتخاب كانت ناجحة.

بالتأكيد لقد نشر ترامب الفوضى في جميع أنحاء الغرب. يمكننا أن نستنتج أن جنرالات روسيا يفتخرون في كل مرة برفض ترامب لتأييد المادة 5 من حلف شمال الأطلسي- وهي شرط الدفاع الجماعي الصاعد للحلف - وبدلا من ذلك يسمم التحالف من خلال الاحتجاج على زعمائه بسبب إنفاقهم الدفاعي الغير الكافي.

كما أدت خلافات ترامب مع المستشارة الألمانية أنجيلا ميركل، التي أعلنت بعد قمة المجموعة سبعة في مايو / أيار، إلى أن الولايات المتحدة لم تعد "الشريك الموثوق به" كما كانت سابقا - وقد أثارت أيضا عدم اليقين بشكل كبير. لقيادة الجهود الرامية لحل الأزمة المستمرة في أوكرانيا، لا شك أن ألمانيا تحس بالخطر - أما روسيا فتشعر بالارتياح إلى حد ما.

لكن اعتقاد ترامب الواضح بنظرية الحكومة الفوضوية هو على الأرجح غير جيد بالنسبة لروسيا، خصوصا في الوقت الذي يحتاج فيه اقتصادها، بعد ثلاث سنوات من العقوبات وانخفاض أسعار النفط، إلى الانتعاش. فشل بوتين في التمسك بصفقة ضمنية مع الطبقات الوسطى الروسية - "حافظ على سكوتك، وسأواصل العمل من أجل تحسين نمط حياتك" - يُظهر القلق الناتج على نحو متزايد في شوارع المدن الروسية. مصدر آخر من عدم اليقين هو آخر شيء يريده بوتين أو يحتاج إليه الاقتصاد الروسي.

وبطبيعة الحال، فمن غير المحتمل أن يؤدي التناقض المتنامي إلى منع بوتين من الترشح لإعادة انتخابه في الربيع القادم. في الواقع، ربما يشعر أنه ليس لديه خيار سوى البقاء رئيسا لبقية حياته، من أجل سلامته الخاصة.

لكن من دون هذه الصفقة الهامة - التي وفرت لبوتين نوعا من الشرعية الأكثر دواما من أي أصوات انتخابية في روسيا  - سيكون من الصعب على نحو متزايد إبقاء مختلف الفصائل من النخبة الروسية تحت السيطرة. وبدلا من ذلك، فإن أعضاء هذه الفصائل المشبوهة قد يبدأون في التشكيك في استمرارية النظام الذي شيده بوتين.

لا أحد يعرف ما سيحدث لأن هذه الأسئلة تثير المزيد من الاهتمام. في عام 1998، وقبل عام من تولي بوتين منصب الرئيس، لم يسمع عنه سوى عدد قليل خارج روسيا - أو داخل البلاد. وكان انهيار شرعية بوريس يلتسين في نهاية ولايته السبب في وضع العقيد السابق لجهاز المخابرات KGB على الخريطة السياسية الروسية.

إن أساس التقارب بين ترامب وبوتين هو الشعور بأن كلا منهما قويان. لكن يُعد هذا التقارب - وعلاقتهما-السبب في ضعفهما. ومثلما أدت تدخلات بوتين في انتخابات الرئاسة الأمريكية إلى تقويض رئاسة ترامب، وهو ما انعكس على شعبيته المنخفضة، فإن سلوك ترامب الفوضوي قد أضر بموقف بوتين، والذي تقوضه بالفعل سوء إدارته الاقتصادية. على بوتين أن يأخذ الحذر بشكل أكبر - وذلك بسبب التحديات من الشارع، وربما التحديات من الداخل.

وفى قمة المجموعة 20 القادمة، يستمتع ترامب بمصافحة بوتين التي لطالما انتظرها. في المستقبل القريب، من الممكن أن يندم كل من ترامب وبطله الأوتوقراطي عن بحث كل منهما عن الآخر.