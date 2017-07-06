بوتين وحب ترامب المشبوه

j. von Hettlingen JUL 7, 2017

Nina L. Khrushcheva believes the "tainted love" between Trump and Putin may not yield the mutual benefits both sides seek. In fact there's a risk that the two will clash with each other, given character traits and goals they share. Both leaders are narcissists and ruthless liars. And they indulge in a rabid lust for power and stoke nationalism to justify their office.

We all know about Trump's fawning admiration for Putin since his campaign, and he must be "giddy" that he finally comes to meet the hero he "fantasized about." Indeed, never in America's history had a president admired a Russian counterpart as much as Trump does. It's also "unprecedented" that an American president "owes" so much to "a single leader" like Putin for getting elected. Even though this meddling had done "considerable damage to his presidency" and America's electoral integrity, Trump refuses to condemn Russia, fearing it would bite the hand that fed him and admit the doubt about his own legitimacy.

Eight months into his presidency, in hindsight, Trump's election can be likened to a Pyrrhic victory, because much is lost to achieve it. His effort to improve relationship with Russia is overshadowed by several investigations - including one conducted by a special counsel - to determine whether his campaign team had "colluded with Russia’s election meddling." This has complicated Trump's plan to have sanctions against Russia lifted.

Although such a move wouldn't be sensible, the author hears rumours, that Trump "may do just that." Indeed, he had even talked about firing Robert Mueller, the special counsel. So "given his tenuous relationship with sensibleness, such a scenario is not farfetched." No doubt, Putin would "have reason to celebrate," as sanctions have taken a toll on Russia's economy. While it remains to be seen whether this will happen, "one must ask whether, from Putin’s perspective, Russia’s apparent efforts to help Trump get elected have paid off."

Yes, Trump has damaged America's goodwill abroad and the trust its allies have in their decades-old cooperation with the US, that they have decided to take fate into their own hands. Russia, which sees NATO as a threat to its security, welcomes the rift within the Western alliance.

However chaos and uncertainty in Washington doesn't help Putin advance his goals - to bring Russia's economy back on its feet. Apart from Westrn sanctions, falling oil prices have reduced revenues. Even if Putin is likely to be re-elected next year, he feels the pressure from many middle-class Russians who had in the past stayed away from politics as long as they enjoyed the benefits of growth. He also fears failing "to keep the various factions of the Russian elite in line. Instead, these factions’ ever-suspicious members may well begin to question the long-term viability of the system that Putin has constructed." The author believes, Putin wants to remain in power - "for the sake of his own safety."

Will Putin and Trump get along? Only time can tell. But this ostensible "affinity" they have for each other could also weaken them. Due to Russian meddling, Trump enjoys record-low approval ratings at home, which doesn't help Putin boost growth.The Russian strongman "must now look over his shoulder even more often" for political turmoil at home.

The author is right: "At the upcoming G20 summit, Trump should savor his long-awaited handshake with Putin. Before long, both Trump and his autocratic hero could be regretting that they ever sought each other out." It will be a scarry scenario if the two fall out with each other one day.

