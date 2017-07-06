بوتين وحب ترامب المشبوه

موسكو – لا بد أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب سيكون طائشا للغاية هذا الأسبوع، حيث سيجتمع أخيرا مع نظيره الروسي وبطله القوي فلاديمير بوتين على هامش قمة المجموعة 20 في هامبورج، ألمانيا،.
ومن النادر بالنسبة للشخص الذي وصل إلى أعلى منصب كرئيس للولايات المتحدة أن يعبر عن إعجابه الكبير بشخصية البطل. لكن من النادر أيضا - وغير مسبوق - لشخص في هذا المنصب العالي أن يدين كثيرا لزعيم أجنبي واحد. بالنسبة لترامب، ربما كان من المرجح أن يساهم تدخل بوتين في الانتخابات الرئاسية لعام 2016 في انتصاره، حتى وإن كان قد تسبب أيضا في أضرار كبيرة لرئاسته.
وأعرب ترامب عن إعجابه ببوتين بشكل كبير قبل الانتخابات، ويبدو أنه تخيل لقاءه - حلم قوي جدا، على ما يبدو، لأنه دفع ترامب للادعاء أنه التقى ببوتين في الواقع، في مسابقة ملكة جمال العالم عام 2013 في موسكو. (قبل المسابقة، استعمل ترامب تويتر ليسأل أتباعه ما إن كانوا يعتقدون أن بوتين سيحضر، وإذا كان الأمر كذلك، فهل سيكون "أفضل صديق جديد" لترامب).
هذه القصة تم فضحها، لكن ترامب لم يكن مستعدا للتخلي عن حلمه. وفي عام 2015، أشار أنه وبوتين تشاركا "الغرفة الخضراء" في برنامج الأخبار الأمريكية في 60 دقيقة، حيث تمت مقابلتهما معا، على الرغم من أنه تراجع بسرعة ونفى هذه الادعاءات، حيث أجريت مقابلاتهما في الواقع في قارتين مختلفتين، والتي كان من الممكن التحقق منها بسهولة. ثم ادعى ترامب أنه تحدث إلى بوتين عبر الهاتف - وهي قصة صححها لاحقا ليقول إنه تحدث مع أعضاء الدائرة الداخلية لبوتين.
على أية حال، فإن حلم ترامب تحقق الآن على أرض الواقع. لكن في الوقت الذي يحقق فيه محام خاص في ما إذا كانت حملة ترامب قد تواطأت مع التدخل الروسي في الانتخابات، فإن رفع أي من العقوبات، حتى الأكثر بساطة، التي فرضها باراك أوباما لمعاقبة روسيا على تدخلها في الحملة قد لا يكون فكرة صائبة. ومع ذلك هناك من يقول بأن ترامب قد يُقدِم على فعل ذلك. وبالنظر إلى علاقته الضعيفة مع المنطق، فإن هذا السيناريو ليس بعيد المنال.
إذا كان ترامب سيسلك هذا الطريق، فإن بوتين لديه سبب للاحتفال دون شك. لكن، وبعيدا عن مثل هذه النتيجة، يجب أن نتساءل عما إذا كان من الواضح، من وجهة نظر بوتين، أن جهود روسيا الواضحة لمساعدة ترامب على الانتخاب كانت ناجحة.
بالتأكيد لقد نشر ترامب الفوضى في جميع أنحاء الغرب. يمكننا أن نستنتج أن جنرالات روسيا يفتخرون في كل مرة برفض ترامب لتأييد المادة 5 من حلف شمال الأطلسي- وهي شرط الدفاع الجماعي الصاعد للحلف - وبدلا من ذلك يسمم التحالف من خلال الاحتجاج على زعمائه بسبب إنفاقهم الدفاعي الغير الكافي.
كما أدت خلافات ترامب مع المستشارة الألمانية أنجيلا ميركل، التي أعلنت بعد قمة المجموعة سبعة في مايو / أيار، إلى أن الولايات المتحدة لم تعد "الشريك الموثوق به" كما كانت سابقا - وقد أثارت أيضا عدم اليقين بشكل كبير. لقيادة الجهود الرامية لحل الأزمة المستمرة في أوكرانيا، لا شك أن ألمانيا تحس بالخطر - أما روسيا فتشعر بالارتياح إلى حد ما.
لكن اعتقاد ترامب الواضح بنظرية الحكومة الفوضوية هو على الأرجح غير جيد بالنسبة لروسيا، خصوصا في الوقت الذي يحتاج فيه اقتصادها، بعد ثلاث سنوات من العقوبات وانخفاض أسعار النفط، إلى الانتعاش. فشل بوتين في التمسك بصفقة ضمنية مع الطبقات الوسطى الروسية - "حافظ على سكوتك، وسأواصل العمل من أجل تحسين نمط حياتك" - يُظهر القلق الناتج على نحو متزايد في شوارع المدن الروسية. مصدر آخر من عدم اليقين هو آخر شيء يريده بوتين أو يحتاج إليه الاقتصاد الروسي.
وبطبيعة الحال، فمن غير المحتمل أن يؤدي التناقض المتنامي إلى منع بوتين من الترشح لإعادة انتخابه في الربيع القادم. في الواقع، ربما يشعر أنه ليس لديه خيار سوى البقاء رئيسا لبقية حياته، من أجل سلامته الخاصة.
لكن من دون هذه الصفقة الهامة - التي وفرت لبوتين نوعا من الشرعية الأكثر دواما من أي أصوات انتخابية في روسيا - سيكون من الصعب على نحو متزايد إبقاء مختلف الفصائل من النخبة الروسية تحت السيطرة. وبدلا من ذلك، فإن أعضاء هذه الفصائل المشبوهة قد يبدأون في التشكيك في استمرارية النظام الذي شيده بوتين.
لا أحد يعرف ما سيحدث لأن هذه الأسئلة تثير المزيد من الاهتمام. في عام 1998، وقبل عام من تولي بوتين منصب الرئيس، لم يسمع عنه سوى عدد قليل خارج روسيا - أو داخل البلاد. وكان انهيار شرعية بوريس يلتسين في نهاية ولايته السبب في وضع العقيد السابق لجهاز المخابرات KGB على الخريطة السياسية الروسية.
إن أساس التقارب بين ترامب وبوتين هو الشعور بأن كلا منهما قويان. لكن يُعد هذا التقارب - وعلاقتهما-السبب في ضعفهما. ومثلما أدت تدخلات بوتين في انتخابات الرئاسة الأمريكية إلى تقويض رئاسة ترامب، وهو ما انعكس على شعبيته المنخفضة، فإن سلوك ترامب الفوضوي قد أضر بموقف بوتين، والذي تقوضه بالفعل سوء إدارته الاقتصادية. على بوتين أن يأخذ الحذر بشكل أكبر - وذلك بسبب التحديات من الشارع، وربما التحديات من الداخل.
وفى قمة المجموعة 20 القادمة، يستمتع ترامب بمصافحة بوتين التي لطالما انتظرها. في المستقبل القريب، من الممكن أن يندم كل من ترامب وبطله الأوتوقراطي عن بحث كل منهما عن الآخر.
Comment Commented Gerry H
There are many reasons to not like Trump, his preparedness to start anew with Putin is not one of them.
It's just too bad the Democrats lost contact with their voter base. They forgot all about that segment of the population that was left behind by the crash of '08 and globalisation in general, they were unable to connect with them and could only watch on as Trump swept them into his camp.
Unable to come up with anything else - so desperate for an answer are they - that all they can do is accuse and incriminate, vilify Putin as Lucifer and go straight back to cold war routines, accuse everyone who has ever had any contact with a Russian with treason in order to to damage Trump and justify their election loss, no matter how damaging to global politics this may be.
We need to get over Ukraine and Crimea and normalise relations with Russia. Keeping the hostilities alive just for hostilities' sake is just lunacy. The world can only benefit from better relationships between the US and Russia. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
I can't stop imagining Trump riding bare chested on a horse. Some things cannot be un-imagined.
There are two polarities that represent all that is ill in this World - excessive chaos (a la Lord of the Flies) and excessive order (a la 1984). Trump and Putin are kindred spirits who enjoy excessive chaos. However, the represent a temporary break from the increasing trend towards excessive order that has been plaguing us roughly since the enlightenment began. Read more
Comment Commented Tim Bowler
Great article and a great cartoon for illustration. Low's original had Hitler and Stalin politely greeting one another over the corpse of Poland in 1939.
Let's hope that it's not Nato's corpse buried beneath Trump's overlong red tie in the present cartoon. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Nina L. Khrushcheva believes the "tainted love" between Trump and Putin may not yield the mutual benefits both sides seek. In fact there's a risk that the two will clash with each other, given character traits and goals they share. Both leaders are narcissists and ruthless liars. And they indulge in a rabid lust for power and stoke nationalism to justify their office.
We all know about Trump's fawning admiration for Putin since his campaign, and he must be "giddy" that he finally comes to meet the hero he "fantasized about." Indeed, never in America's history had a president admired a Russian counterpart as much as Trump does. It's also "unprecedented" that an American president "owes" so much to "a single leader" like Putin for getting elected. Even though this meddling had done "considerable damage to his presidency" and America's electoral integrity, Trump refuses to condemn Russia, fearing it would bite the hand that fed him and admit the doubt about his own legitimacy.
Eight months into his presidency, in hindsight, Trump's election can be likened to a Pyrrhic victory, because much is lost to achieve it. His effort to improve relationship with Russia is overshadowed by several investigations - including one conducted by a special counsel - to determine whether his campaign team had "colluded with Russia’s election meddling." This has complicated Trump's plan to have sanctions against Russia lifted.
Although such a move wouldn't be sensible, the author hears rumours, that Trump "may do just that." Indeed, he had even talked about firing Robert Mueller, the special counsel. So "given his tenuous relationship with sensibleness, such a scenario is not farfetched." No doubt, Putin would "have reason to celebrate," as sanctions have taken a toll on Russia's economy. While it remains to be seen whether this will happen, "one must ask whether, from Putin’s perspective, Russia’s apparent efforts to help Trump get elected have paid off."
Yes, Trump has damaged America's goodwill abroad and the trust its allies have in their decades-old cooperation with the US, that they have decided to take fate into their own hands. Russia, which sees NATO as a threat to its security, welcomes the rift within the Western alliance.
However chaos and uncertainty in Washington doesn't help Putin advance his goals - to bring Russia's economy back on its feet. Apart from Westrn sanctions, falling oil prices have reduced revenues. Even if Putin is likely to be re-elected next year, he feels the pressure from many middle-class Russians who had in the past stayed away from politics as long as they enjoyed the benefits of growth. He also fears failing "to keep the various factions of the Russian elite in line. Instead, these factions’ ever-suspicious members may well begin to question the long-term viability of the system that Putin has constructed." The author believes, Putin wants to remain in power - "for the sake of his own safety."
Will Putin and Trump get along? Only time can tell. But this ostensible "affinity" they have for each other could also weaken them. Due to Russian meddling, Trump enjoys record-low approval ratings at home, which doesn't help Putin boost growth.The Russian strongman "must now look over his shoulder even more often" for political turmoil at home.
The author is right: "At the upcoming G20 summit, Trump should savor his long-awaited handshake with Putin. Before long, both Trump and his autocratic hero could be regretting that they ever sought each other out." It will be a scarry scenario if the two fall out with each other one day.
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Less emotion and more viagra needed in the article Read more
