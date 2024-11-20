Putin’s March of Folly

The only certain outcome of Vladimir Putin’s war of aggression will be the hatred that Ukrainians now bear toward Russia. This will have long-lasting consequences, and it already represents a major strategic defeat for a national leader who is in denial about his country’s loss of global status.
NEW DELHI – In a lengthy address at the annual Valdai Discussion Club meeting this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin tried to outline his view of the world. Rambling on about a global “minority” that is stymying the ambitions of the “majority,” he would have us believe that Russia belongs to the latter. Yet when Russia attempted to derail the final communiqué at the United Nations Summit of the Future this fall, countries from across the Global South firmly rebuffed the attempt.
NEW DELHI – In a lengthy address at the annual Valdai Discussion Club meeting this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin tried to outline his view of the world. Rambling on about a global “minority” that is stymying the ambitions of the “majority,” he would have us believe that Russia belongs to the latter. Yet when Russia attempted to derail the final communiqué at the United Nations Summit of the Future this fall, countries from across the Global South firmly rebuffed the attempt.