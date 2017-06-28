3

Los oligarcas a la espera en Rusia

ESTOCOLMO – Bajo el Presidente Vladimir Putin, el enchufismo ha reemplazado al una vez floreciente capitalismo en Rusia. Si hay algún lema que caracterice su gobierno, es: “Para mis amigos, todo; para mis enemigos, la ley”.

En su “autobiografía” del 2000, First Person, Putin revela lo que “más le importa”. “Tengo muchos amigos”, le dice al entrevistador, “pero solo un puñado de personas son realmente cercanas. Nunca se han ido. Nunca me han traicionado, ni yo las he traicionado a ellas.”

De hecho, Putin ha ayudado mucho a sus amigos. Según Forbes, muchos de ellos son multimillonarios, incluso sin contar lo que probablemente han acumulado en paraísos fiscales. Por ejemplo, las filtraciones de los “Papeles de Panamá” del año pasado revelaron que el amigo de infancia de Putin, Sergei Roldugin (un violoncelista que ni siquiera finge ser un hombre de negocios) ha recibido cerca de $2 mil millones en fondos estatales.

En esencia, Putin ha nacionalizado las elites rusas. Sus amigos íntimos de San Petersburgo y la KGB de la era soviética han educado a sus hijos en Rusia, en lugar de enviarlos al extranjero. Y a medida que los hijos de la generación anterior de oligarcas rusos han abandonado el país, los hijos de su camarilla han ocupado su lugar. Como el observador de la situación rusa Brian Whitmore lo dijera en 2015, “los hijos de los amigos de Vladimir Putin” ya son multimillonarios, “y la mayoría de ellos aún no cumplen 40 años”.

A diferencia de sus padres, la mayor parte de estos oligarcas por venir no tienen estudios de posgrado. Tras la facultad, tienden a ir directamente a puestos profesionales en bancos estatales o compañías como Gazprom, donde tras uno o dos ascensos rápidos, suelen convertirse en vicepresidentes. Mientras tanto, su supone que sus hermanas deben casarse con maridos jóvenes y adecuados.

Entre la juventud dorada de Putin, a los hijos de sus camaradas de San Petersburgo les ha ido particularmente bien, por lo general trabajando en compañías privatizadas. Piénsese en el caso del amigo menos conocido de Putin, Nikolai Shamalov y sus dos hijos. Hasta 2008, Shamalov gestionaba equipos médicos en Rusia para Siemens AG. Entonces el Departamento de Justicia y la Comisión de Bolsa y Valores de Estados Unidos multó a Siemens con $1,34 mil millones por violar la Ley de Prácticas Corruptas en el Extranjero. Según la SEC, Siemens había incurrido en “prácticas sistemáticas de pagar sobornos a funcionarios de gobiernos extranjeros para obtener negocios” en seis países, incluida Rusia.

Shamalov fue despedido de Siemens tras 16 años de servicio leal. Pero aterrizó en terreno blando, y sus dos hijos ya tenían carreras espléndidas. En 2005 su hijo mayor, Yuri se convirtió en director ejecutivo de Gazfond, el enorme fondo de pensiones de Gazprom. Y su hijo menor, Kirill, se convirtió a la edad de 25 años en vicepresidente de Sibur, una gran compañía petroquímica derivada de Gazprom.

De 2011 a 2013, Kirill adquirió un 4,3% de Sibur a través de un programa de opciones a valores para ejecutivos. Entonces, en 2013, supuestamente se casó con la hija de Putin, Katerina Tikhonova, en una ceremonia secreta tras la cual Gennady Timchenko, el amigo más rico de Putin, le vendió un 17% de Sibur a un precio favorable. Con todo esto, el cuñado de Putin valía alrededor de $1,3 mil millones a la edad de 34.

O piénsese en el caso de Arkady Rotenberg, un oligarca que ha hecho fortuna con contratos estatales para gasoductos y caminos. Igor, su hijo mayor, es el accionista mayoritario en Gazprom Drilling su segundo hijo, Roman, es vicepresidente de Gazprombank. De manera similar, el hijo de Yuri Kovalchuk (la araña de la red financiera de Putin que dirige Bank Rossiya, bajo sanciones internacionales) es Director Ejecutivo de Inter RAO, una compañía energética estatal.

Los hijos de los amigos de la KGB de Putin también han subido rápidamente en el mundo corporativo. Sergei Ivanov, tocayo del ex jefe de personal de Putin, primero alcanzó la vicepresidencia de Gazprombank a la edad de 25, y luego llegó a ser presidente de Alrosa, la compañía de diamantes estatal rusa, a los 36 años. Dmitri, hijo de Nikolai Patrushev, asesor de seguridad nacional de Rusia, se convirtió en Director Ejecutivo de Rosselkhozbank, el banco agrícola estatal ruso, a los 33 años. E Ivan, hijo del Director Ejecutivo de Rosneft, Igor Sechin, fue nombrado vicedirector de un departamento de Rosneft a los 25.

En este contexto, Denis, hijo del Presidente de FSB Aleksandr Bortnikov, fue un “anciano sabio” de 37 años cuando se unió al consejo de administración del VTB Bank. Petr, hijo de Mikhail Fradkov, Primer Ministro ruso y Director de SVR, se atuvo más al molde generacional, con apenas 29 años cuando se convirtió en vicepresidente de Vnesheconombank, el banco que ahora se asocia a los constantes escándalos de la administración Trump.

La lealtad de Putin a sus amigos y sus familias no parece conocer límites. En noviembre de 2015, su gobierno introdujo un nuevo impuesto viario llamado “Platon” y se enfrentó a protestas a gran escala entre camioneros independientes de largo recorrido, solo para crear un monopolio para una operadora de la que Igor Rotenberg es propietario a medias.

Putin incluso defendió Platon en su conferencia de prensa anual en diciembre de 2015. Cuando se le preguntó sobre “Rotenberg Jr., que ha recibido como regalo a los camioneros de largo recorrido del país”, descartó las inquietudes de la periodista como “de importancia secundaria”. Según él, los ingresos del impuesto “no van al bolsillo de nadie, sino al Fondo de Carreteras de la Federación Rusa, hasta el último centavo”. Y de ahí, afirma, “se destina a la construcción de caminos en las regiones rusas”. Pero, a pesar de las seguridades de Putin, ha seguido habiendo multitudinarias protestas, así como el flujo de dinero ha continuado yendo a los bolsillos de Igor Rotenberg.

Si bien el nepotismo es rampante en Rusia, causa admiración ver la concentración de un pequeñísimo grupo de personas adineradas en puestos de primera importancia. El enchufismo intergeneracional de Putin ha enriquecido más todavía a los oligarcas y sus familias. Pero con cada vez menos caminos de desarrollo profesional a estos puestos, el resentimiento entre una generación de jóvenes rusos ambiciosos y capaces no hará más que aumentar.

Traducido del inglés por David Meléndez Tormen