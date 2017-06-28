Los oligarcas a la espera en Rusia

ESTOCOLMO – Bajo el Presidente Vladimir Putin, el enchufismo ha reemplazado al una vez floreciente capitalismo en Rusia. Si hay algún lema que caracterice su gobierno, es: “Para mis amigos, todo; para mis enemigos, la ley”.
En su “autobiografía” del 2000, First Person, Putin revela lo que “más le importa”. “Tengo muchos amigos”, le dice al entrevistador, “pero solo un puñado de personas son realmente cercanas. Nunca se han ido. Nunca me han traicionado, ni yo las he traicionado a ellas.”
De hecho, Putin ha ayudado mucho a sus amigos. Según Forbes, muchos de ellos son multimillonarios, incluso sin contar lo que probablemente han acumulado en paraísos fiscales. Por ejemplo, las filtraciones de los “Papeles de Panamá” del año pasado revelaron que el amigo de infancia de Putin, Sergei Roldugin (un violoncelista que ni siquiera finge ser un hombre de negocios) ha recibido cerca de $2 mil millones en fondos estatales.
En esencia, Putin ha nacionalizado las elites rusas. Sus amigos íntimos de San Petersburgo y la KGB de la era soviética han educado a sus hijos en Rusia, en lugar de enviarlos al extranjero. Y a medida que los hijos de la generación anterior de oligarcas rusos han abandonado el país, los hijos de su camarilla han ocupado su lugar. Como el observador de la situación rusa Brian Whitmore lo dijera en 2015, “los hijos de los amigos de Vladimir Putin” ya son multimillonarios, “y la mayoría de ellos aún no cumplen 40 años”.
A diferencia de sus padres, la mayor parte de estos oligarcas por venir no tienen estudios de posgrado. Tras la facultad, tienden a ir directamente a puestos profesionales en bancos estatales o compañías como Gazprom, donde tras uno o dos ascensos rápidos, suelen convertirse en vicepresidentes. Mientras tanto, su supone que sus hermanas deben casarse con maridos jóvenes y adecuados.
Entre la juventud dorada de Putin, a los hijos de sus camaradas de San Petersburgo les ha ido particularmente bien, por lo general trabajando en compañías privatizadas. Piénsese en el caso del amigo menos conocido de Putin, Nikolai Shamalov y sus dos hijos. Hasta 2008, Shamalov gestionaba equipos médicos en Rusia para Siemens AG. Entonces el Departamento de Justicia y la Comisión de Bolsa y Valores de Estados Unidos multó a Siemens con $1,34 mil millones por violar la Ley de Prácticas Corruptas en el Extranjero. Según la SEC, Siemens había incurrido en “prácticas sistemáticas de pagar sobornos a funcionarios de gobiernos extranjeros para obtener negocios” en seis países, incluida Rusia.
Shamalov fue despedido de Siemens tras 16 años de servicio leal. Pero aterrizó en terreno blando, y sus dos hijos ya tenían carreras espléndidas. En 2005 su hijo mayor, Yuri se convirtió en director ejecutivo de Gazfond, el enorme fondo de pensiones de Gazprom. Y su hijo menor, Kirill, se convirtió a la edad de 25 años en vicepresidente de Sibur, una gran compañía petroquímica derivada de Gazprom.
De 2011 a 2013, Kirill adquirió un 4,3% de Sibur a través de un programa de opciones a valores para ejecutivos. Entonces, en 2013, supuestamente se casó con la hija de Putin, Katerina Tikhonova, en una ceremonia secreta tras la cual Gennady Timchenko, el amigo más rico de Putin, le vendió un 17% de Sibur a un precio favorable. Con todo esto, el cuñado de Putin valía alrededor de $1,3 mil millones a la edad de 34.
O piénsese en el caso de Arkady Rotenberg, un oligarca que ha hecho fortuna con contratos estatales para gasoductos y caminos. Igor, su hijo mayor, es el accionista mayoritario en Gazprom Drilling su segundo hijo, Roman, es vicepresidente de Gazprombank. De manera similar, el hijo de Yuri Kovalchuk (la araña de la red financiera de Putin que dirige Bank Rossiya, bajo sanciones internacionales) es Director Ejecutivo de Inter RAO, una compañía energética estatal.
Los hijos de los amigos de la KGB de Putin también han subido rápidamente en el mundo corporativo. Sergei Ivanov, tocayo del ex jefe de personal de Putin, primero alcanzó la vicepresidencia de Gazprombank a la edad de 25, y luego llegó a ser presidente de Alrosa, la compañía de diamantes estatal rusa, a los 36 años. Dmitri, hijo de Nikolai Patrushev, asesor de seguridad nacional de Rusia, se convirtió en Director Ejecutivo de Rosselkhozbank, el banco agrícola estatal ruso, a los 33 años. E Ivan, hijo del Director Ejecutivo de Rosneft, Igor Sechin, fue nombrado vicedirector de un departamento de Rosneft a los 25.
En este contexto, Denis, hijo del Presidente de FSB Aleksandr Bortnikov, fue un “anciano sabio” de 37 años cuando se unió al consejo de administración del VTB Bank. Petr, hijo de Mikhail Fradkov, Primer Ministro ruso y Director de SVR, se atuvo más al molde generacional, con apenas 29 años cuando se convirtió en vicepresidente de Vnesheconombank, el banco que ahora se asocia a los constantes escándalos de la administración Trump.
La lealtad de Putin a sus amigos y sus familias no parece conocer límites. En noviembre de 2015, su gobierno introdujo un nuevo impuesto viario llamado “Platon” y se enfrentó a protestas a gran escala entre camioneros independientes de largo recorrido, solo para crear un monopolio para una operadora de la que Igor Rotenberg es propietario a medias.
Putin incluso defendió Platon en su conferencia de prensa anual en diciembre de 2015. Cuando se le preguntó sobre “Rotenberg Jr., que ha recibido como regalo a los camioneros de largo recorrido del país”, descartó las inquietudes de la periodista como “de importancia secundaria”. Según él, los ingresos del impuesto “no van al bolsillo de nadie, sino al Fondo de Carreteras de la Federación Rusa, hasta el último centavo”. Y de ahí, afirma, “se destina a la construcción de caminos en las regiones rusas”. Pero, a pesar de las seguridades de Putin, ha seguido habiendo multitudinarias protestas, así como el flujo de dinero ha continuado yendo a los bolsillos de Igor Rotenberg.
Si bien el nepotismo es rampante en Rusia, causa admiración ver la concentración de un pequeñísimo grupo de personas adineradas en puestos de primera importancia. El enchufismo intergeneracional de Putin ha enriquecido más todavía a los oligarcas y sus familias. Pero con cada vez menos caminos de desarrollo profesional a estos puestos, el resentimiento entre una generación de jóvenes rusos ambiciosos y capaces no hará más que aumentar.
Traducido del inglés por David Meléndez Tormen
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Anders Åslund gives a highly interesting insight into the culture of cronyism in Russia that comes short of a hereditary institution. Twenty-six years after the fall of the Soviet Union, Russia is seeing a new generation of financial elites - the "oligarchs-in-waiting." As sons of Putin's cronies, like Nikolai Shamalov, many of them are under 40. But they fill positions in the upper executive ranks of state-owned companies. Some, like Kirill Shamalov, Putin's son-in-law, are already billionaires. Their fathers, some of whom the first-generaton of oligarchs, benefit from being loyal to Putin, who lives by the motto: “To my friends, anything; for my enemies, the law.”
Many of Russia's richest men acquired their billions through dubious privatisations in the 1990s. A handful of them came to prominence as the Kremlin's financiers and entrepreneurs. Well connected, they were allowed to tear apart the bankrupt economy in the Soviet Union and pick remains of its enterprises. They devised a scheme through which every Russian citizen was given a bond, representing his share of the national wealth. The bonds had no value to millions of impoverished Russians. Streetwise businessmen bought them at knock-down prices and accumulated huge assets. The takeover of state companies was marred by price fixing, but the government under Boris Yeltsin saw it as a lesser evil given the burden subsidised industries posed on the state budget.
After Putin came to power in 2000, he was determined to break the hold oligarchs had on the Kremlin. Those - Mikhail Khodorkovsky, Boris Berezovsky, Vladimir Gusinsky and others - who fell out with him lost their fortune or influence, jailed or forced to flee Russia. Others were made to understand that they would be allowed to pursue their business interests if they kept out of politics.
Those who thrive most - Nikolai Shamalov; Boris and Arkady Rotenberg; Yuri Kovalchuk; Sergei Ivanov; Igor Sechin; Nikolay Patrushev; Aleksandr Bortnikov and the cellist, Sergey Roldugin etc. - knew Putin from his childhood or "golden youth" in St. Petersberg or his era as a KGB agent.
Many of these nouveau riche "have educated their sons in Russia, rather than sending them abroad." Their children have taken the place of the "previous generation of oligarchs /who/ have steadily left the country". In the face of the political climate at home, many opt to not return. Apart from massive capital flight, the country saw also a brain-drain.
Many billionaires - there are over 90 in Russia - have been able to keep their business empires. But their position isn’t without its perils in the era of Putin. Disloyalty to the Kremlin can have grave consequences. Dancing to its tune, they help fund projects like the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, which cost $51 billion - the most expensive in history.
What makes this "intergenerational cronyism" so explosive is that scions of "such a tiny group of wealthy individuals" have access to top positions in state enterprises, leaving "a generation of young, able, and ambitious Russians" stranded in a labour market mired in nepotism. That their merits matter less than family connections fuel resentment. Anger and bitterness "will only continue to fester." This makes Russia's economy resemble Saudi Arabia's - a rentier state. But the new Saudi crown prince realises his country's problem and wants to diversify its economy, weaning itself off the dependence on oil revenues.
Since the fall of the Soviet Union, antipathy runs deep towards a handful of citizens who have acquired unimaginable wealth in so little time. Meanwhile, many Russians believe it pays off to be in Putin's good books: “I have a lot of friends,” he tells an interviewer, “but only a few people are really close to me. They have never gone away. They have never betrayed me, and I haven’t betrayed them either.” Read more
Comment Commented Bruno Berewono
But that is how authoritarian rulers operate. Give your cronies enough, and they'll have little to complain about. in that case, their loyalty is guaranteed. Me think, Putin has perfected this strategy very well. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
I scratch my head in disbelief wondering where such illgotten wealth through corruption go to-; property, investment, real esate.....!
I bet some of these funds end up in Trump's real estate empire, I bet !!! Read more
