Putin’s New Nuclear Blackmail

The insurmountable problem is that Humans have survived to this point in time through aggressive dominance – taking advantage of the weaknesses and vulnerabilities of those that are less aggressive by exploiting and enslaving the weaker nature for their own exceptional prosperity.



It is simply not man’s evolved nature to voluntarily inhibit his naturally evolved instincts for taking opportunistic advantage, or to sacrifice his dominance in the present – or curtail his own greed – to create a better future for others.



The human traits that are needed to solve the problems of the 21st century simply do not exist within the Nature of Man.



Rather than asking the obvious question, “Will there now erupt a nuclear war?”, a much more intelligent question is, “Do we need a nuclear war for Human Civilization to progress from its state of misery at this current point in time after the historical ascent of Man?”



Do we need a nuclear war?



THE NEXT STEP:



In the Jewish religion, God periodically wreaks havoc on Mankind from which humans learn a Lesson that is necessary to release them from their current bondage and guide them into their common ascension to a higher level of Civilization.



Ask yourself, what would be the human response to their situation after a worldwide Nuclear War today?



What Lesson would we learn and how would it be applied to improve Mankind’s future?