Is There a Method to Putin's Madness?

While many Western commentators have concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin has lost his reason, it is more likely that he is pursuing a calculated strategy to arrest Ukraine's re-orientation toward the West. The question now is whether Western powers will call his bluff.
BARCELONA – Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has stunned the world, leading many commentators to conclude that so rash an act could be committed only by an irrational autocrat, or perhaps even a madman. But others have discerned a rational strategy for exploiting the West’s current weakness to re-establish the old Soviet empire. Who is right?
From the fiascos in Syria and Afghanistan to Brexit and the deepening polarization and paralysis in the United States and Europe (which is also irredeemably dependent on Russian energy), there are plenty of reasons why Russian President Vladimir Putin may have decided that this was the moment to strike. Add in Russians’ post-imperial hangover after the fall of the Soviet Union, and you can start to see why he may think he is holding a winning hand.
Putin has justified his war against Ukraine with preposterous claims about a genocide being committed against Russians in the country’s eastern provinces, all of which is eerily reminiscent of Hitler’s Big Lie in 1938. After Hitler claimed that 300 Sudeten Germans had been killed by the Czech police, the West offered its wink of approval at Munich, and Hitler proceeded to invade and dismember Czechoslovakia. We all know what happened next. As Winston Churchill famously said of British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain upon his return: “You were given the choice between war and dishonor. You chose dishonor, and you will have war.”
