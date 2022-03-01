Who's the Nazi?

Although Vladimir Putin has tried to spin his war on Ukraine as a campaign to rid that country of Nazis, it is he who is playing from Hitler's playbook. Faced with the heroic resistance led by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the descendant of Holocaust victims, Russia has already lost the propaganda war.
WARSAW – Vladimir Putin’s regime has banned Russian media from referring to his invasion of Ukraine as a “war.” Instead, it is to be framed as “an operation to liberate Ukraine from neo-Nazis.”
The state-run RIA news agency has published lurid propaganda arguing that Russia “for the second time in history will take on the burden of responsibility for the liberation of Ukraine from Nazism.” Readers are told that “filling in the swastika only slightly with cosmetic correction and high-quality powder” was “the main method of building Ukrainian statehood.” Now, Russia is carrying out a “denazification” operation “in the interests of all Europe, even if Europe is not aware of it.”
It is worth dissecting this propaganda, because propaganda plays an important role in sustaining Putin’s dictatorship, especially in times of crisis. And, without Putin’s dictatorship, there certainly would be no war in Ukraine. The more Russia’s military campaign falls short of what he had hoped, the more he will rely on propaganda.
