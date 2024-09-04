What’s Driving Africa’s Protests?
Despite violent crackdowns, Kenyan youth are still protesting, and their Nigerian counterparts have pledged to return to the streets if their demands are not met. As long as governments lean on repressive tactics, rather than undertaking meaningful reforms, such upheaval will continue in these countries and elsewhere across the continent.
WASHINGTON, DC – Young people have been leading large-scale protests in two of Africa’s most influential countries, Kenya and Nigeria. While many of the protesters’ demands are unlikely to be met, the demonstrations highlight the urgent need for fundamental reforms, not only in Kenya and Nigeria, but across Africa.