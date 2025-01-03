Economic Development in a Protectionist World
Regardless of whether US President-elect Donald Trump launches a new trade war, climbing the global value chain and reaching middle-income status through manufacturing exports has already become difficult for poorer countries. If the threat of increased protectionism now leads them to focus more on services, so much the better.
CHICAGO – As apprehension grows in China, Europe, and Japan about a possible trade war triggered by the incoming Trump administration, one should also spare a thought for developing countries. Their tried-and-tested method of expanding beyond agriculture to achieve middle-income status has been to embrace low-skilled export-oriented manufacturing. How will these countries fare now?