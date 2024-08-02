Transforming Health Care in Southeast Asia
The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the need to invest in research and development of diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines across ASEAN countries. Malaysia provides a promising model for promoting medical innovation and ensuring access to life-saving treatments for all.
KUALA LUMPUR – As the world grapples with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, accelerating climate change, wars, and genocide, many emerging economies find themselves left behind in their pursuit of equitable access to affordable, high-quality health care.