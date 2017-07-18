هل يُصبِح نمو الإنتاجية عديم الأهمية؟

إسطنبول ــ في عام 1987، قال رجل الاقتصاد روبرت سولو الحائز على جائزة نوبل إن أجهزة الكمبيوتر "في كل مكان ما عدا الإحصاءات الخاصة بالإنتاجية". ومنذ ذلك الحين، أصبح ما يسمى "مفارقة الإنتاجية" أكثر بروزا على نحو متزايد. فقد ألغت الأتمتة العديد من الوظائف. والآن يبدو أن الروبوتات وأشكال الذكاء الاصطناعي المختلفة تَعِد (أو تهدد) بتغيير أكثر تطرفا. ومع ذلك، تباطأ نمو الإنتاجية في مختلف الاقتصادات المتقدمة؛ وفي بريطانيا، لم يعد العمل أكثر إنتاجية اليوم مما كان عليه في عام 2007.
يرى بعض أهل الاقتصاد أن تراجع الاستثمار في الأعمال، أو ضعف المهارات، أو البنية الأساسية المتهالكة، أو التنظيم المفرط من الأمور التي تعوق النمو المحتمل. ويلاحظ آخرون تفاوتات واسعة في الإنتاجية بين القادة والمتقاعسين من القائمين على التصنيع. ويتساءل آخرون ما إذا كانت تكنولوجيا المعلومات قوية إلى هذا الحد حقا.
ولكن ربما يكون التفسير أشد عمقا. فمع تزايد ثرواتنا، ربما تتباطأ الإنتاجية القابلة للقياس حتما، وربما ينبئنا نصيب الفرد في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي بالقليل على نحو متزايد عن اتجاهات الرفاهة البشرية.
يعكس نموذجنا العقلي القياسي لنمو الإنتاجية التحول من الزراعة إلى الصناعة. فقد بدأنا بمائة مزارع ينتجون مائة وحدة من الغذاء: وبفضل التقدم التكنولوجي أصبح بوسع خمسين مزارعا إنتاج نفس الكمية، وانتقل الخمسون الآخرون إلى المصانع التي تنتج الغسالات أو السيارات أو أيا كان. فتضاعفت الإنتاجية الإجمالية، ثم أصبح من الممكن أن تتضاعف مرة أخرى، مع زيادة إنتاجية الزراعة والصناعة، وتحول بعض العمال بعد ذلك إلى المطاعم أو خدمات الرعاية الصحية. الواقع أننا نتولى عملية تتكرر إلى ما لا نهاية.
ولكن من المحتمل أن نشهد تطورين آخرين. لنفترض أن المزارعين الأكثر إنتاجية لا يرغبون في الحصول على غسالات أو سيارات، بل يريدون بدلا من ذلك توظيف الخمسين عاملا الزائدين عن الحاجة إما كخدم منازل يتقاضون أجورا منخفضة أو فنانين يحصلون على أجور أعلى، ويقدمون خدمات شخصية يصعب تقديمها من خلال الأتمتة. إذا حدث ذلك، كما زعم الراحل ويليام بومول الأستاذ في جامعة برينستون عام 1966، فسوف تنحدر الإنتاجية ببطء إلى الصِفر حتى ولو لم يتباطأ نمو الإنتاجية في الزراعة قط.
أو لنفترض أن 25 من المزارعين الزائدين عن الحاجة تحولوا إلى مجرمين، وأصبح الخمسة والعشرون الآخرون رجال شرطة. إذا حدث هذا، فلن يعود ذلك بأي فائدة على الرفاهة البشرية، حتى على الرغم من ارتفاع الإنتاجية القابلة للقياس إذا تم تقييم الخدمات العامة، وفقا للتقليد القياسي، باعتبارها جزءا من تكلفة المدخلات.
وربما يفسر نمو أنشطة الخدمات التي يصعب تقديمها من خلال الأتمتة جزءا من تباطؤ الإنتاجية. ويعكس ثبات الإنتاجية تركيبة من الأتمتة السريعة في بعض القطاعات والنمو السريع للوظائف المنخفضة الإنتاجية والأجر ــ مثل سائقي خدمة توصيل الأطعمة "ديليفيرو" الذين يركبون دراجات تقليدية بسيطة. وفي الولايات المتحدة، تشير التقارير الإحصائية الصادرة عن مكتب العمل إلى أن ثماني من فئات الوظائف العشر الأسرع نموا هي في خدمات منخفضة الأجر مثل الرعاية الشخصية ومساعدي الصحة المنزلية.
بيد أن نمو الأنشطة ذات "المجموع صِفر" ربما تكون حتى أكثر أهمية. إذا نظرنا حول الاقتصاد، فسوف يلفت نظرنا الكم الهائل من القوى العاملة العالية الموهبة المكرسة لأنشطة من غير الممكن أن تزيد من رفاهة الإنسان، ولكنها تنطوي على المنافسة على الفطيرة الاقتصادية المتاحة. وقد أصبحت مثل هذه الأنشطة في كل مكان: الخدمات القانونية، والشرطة، والسجون؛ والجريمة السيبرانية وذلك الجيش من الخبراء الذين يدافعون عن المنظمات ضدها؛ وهيئات تنظيم القطاع المالي التي تحاول وقف البيع الظالم والصفوف المتنامية من مسؤولي فرض الامتثال المستخدمين لهذا الغرض؛ والموارد الضخمة المخصصة للحملات الانتخابية في الولايات المتحدة؛ والخدمات العقارية التي تيسر تبادل الأصول الموجودة بالفعل؛ والكثير من التداول المالي.
والكثير من التصميم، والعلامات التجارية، والأنشطة الإعلانية محصلته صِفر في الأساس. إنه لأمر طيب بكل تأكيد أن تتمكن الموضات الجديدة من المنافسة بشكل مستمر على جذب انتباهنا؛ فالقدرة على الاختيار والإبداع البشري أصول قيمة في حد ذاتها. ولكن لا يوجد من الأسباب ما يحملنا على الاعتقاد بأن التصاميم والعلامات التجارية في خمسينيات القرن الحادي والعشرين قد تجعلنا أكثر سعادة من تلك في عام 2017.
كانت مثل هذه الأنشطة ذات المحصلة صِفر مهمة دوما. ولكن أهميتها تتزايد مع اقترابنا من الإشباع في العديد من السلع الأساسية والخدمات. فالآن تمثل "الخدمات المالية والتجارية" في الولايات المتحدة نحو 18% من تشغيل العمالة، ارتفاعا من 13.2% في عام 1992.
ويعكس التأثير على الناتج المحلي الإجمالي والإنتاجية القابلة للقياس الأعراف المحاسبية الوطنية. وإذا خصص الناس المزيد من دخلهم للتنافس على الإسكان النادر، على النحو الذي يدفع أسعار العقارات والإيجارات إلى الارتفاع، فسوف يزداد الناتج المحلي الإجمالي و"الإنتاجية"، لأن إيجار المساكن يدخل ضمن الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، حتى ولو لم يتغير المعروض الكلي من خدمات الإسكان. فمنذ عام 1985، تضاعفت حصة الإيجارات في اقتصاد المملكة المتحدة، من 6% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي إلى 12%.
على نحو مماثل، يعمل محامو الطلاق الأكثر عددا والأفضل أجرا على زيادة الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، لأن المستهلكين النهائيين يدفعون لهم. ولكن المحامين التجاريين الأكثر عددا والأفضل أجرا لا يزيدون من الناتج، لأن الإنفاق القانوني للشركات يُعَد تكلفة وسيطة. وتتباطأ الإنتاجية القابلة للقياس مع تكاثر الأنشطة الوسيطة ذات المحصلة صِفر، في حين تعمل أنشطة أخرى ذات محصلة صِفر على تضخيم الناتج المحلي الإجمالي ولكنها لا تقدم أي استحقاقات خاصة بالرفاهة الاجتماعية.
وربما تعمل تكنولوجيا المعلومات، التي من المحتمل أن تعوض عن هذا التأثير، على تحسين الرفاهة البشرية على نحو لا يظهر في الناتج القابل للقياس. والواقع أن مليارات الساعات من وقت المستهلكين التي كانت تُنفَق في الماضي لتعبئة الاستمارات، وإجراء المكالمات الهاتفية، والوقوف في الطوابير لم تعد واردة الآن بفِعل التسوق وخدمات البحث على الإنترنت. كما تُقَدَّم المعلومات القيمة وخدمات الترفيه مجانا.
خلافا لمزاعم بعض خبراء الاقتصاد من اليمين، من غير الممكن أن تجعل هذه الخدمات المجانية التفاوت المتزايد في الدخول أمرا بلا أهمية. فإذا ارتفعت تكاليف الإيجارات والتنقل بسبب المنافسة المحتدمة على ممتلكات عقارية في مواقع جذابة، فلن يمكنك دفع ثمنها من خلال زيادة "فائض المستهلك" بحرية. ولكن الفكرة الأساسية تظل بالغة الأهمية: ذلك أن قدرا كبيرا مما يحقق فوائد الرفاهة البشرية لا ينعكس في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي.
الواقع أن الناتج المحلي الإجمالي القابل للقياس ومكاسب الرفاهة البشرية ربما ينفصلان تماما في نهاية المطاف. ولنتخيل معا العالم في عام 2100 حيث تقوم روبوتات تعمل بالطاقة الشمسية وتصنعها روبوتات وتتحكم فيها أنظمة الذكاء الاصطناعي بتقديم أغلب السلع والخدمات التي تدعم الرفاهة البشرية. في ذلك العالَم سوف تمثل كل هذه الأنشطة نسبة تافهة من الناتج المحلي القابل للقياس، لأنها ستكون ببساطة رخيصة للغاية.
على العكس من ذلك، قد يعكس كل الناتج المحلي الإجمالي القابل للقياس تقريبا أنشطة ذات المحصلة صِفر و/أو تلك التي يستحيل تشغيلها آليا ــ إيجارات الإسكان، والجوائز الرياضية، ورسوم الأداء الفني، وإتاوات العلامات التجارية، وتكاليف الأنظمة الإدارية والقانونية والسياسية. وبهذا يُصبِح نمو الإنتاجية القابل للقياس أقرب إلى لا شيء، ولكنه أيضا غير ذي صلة بتحسن رفاهة البشر.
الواقع أننا لا نزال بعيدين عن تلك النقطة. ولكن سلوك هذا الاتجاه ربما يساعد في تفسير تباطؤ الإنتاجية مؤخرا. ومن الواضح أن أجهزة الكمبيوتر لا تظهر في إحصاءات الإنتاجية لأنها على وجه التحديد، قوية للغاية.
