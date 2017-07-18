هل يُصبِح نمو الإنتاجية عديم الأهمية؟

Gary Stegen JUL 19, 2017

The title of this piece is a question: "Is Productivity Growth Becoming Irrelevant?" My conclusions are 1) Productivity growth is very relevant (and productivity continues to increase at a significant rate in many industries); and, 2) reported productivity estimates at the composite national level are of little if any value, i.e. they are unreliable and essentially irrelevant. Reliable estimates of productivity gains for specific companies, factories, or industries can be very meaningful and useful. At the national GDP level the calculation includes adding apples to oranges together with unmeasurable and undefined quantities to reach a nearly meaningless total.



For most industries I know much about I see evidence of significant continuing productivity increases. Productivity continues to increase in essentially all goods producing industries, and in wholesale and retail distribution of goods. Productivity has clearly been increasing rapidly in financial services and information technology, as evidenced by the continuing substantial secular decreases in the costs to the end users as compared to the services received. Some exceptions where productivity growth is low or possibly negative include personal services with high labor content that are pretty much done as they were 20+ years ago; and possibly medical care, which has become bogged down with excessive overhead costs related to insurance and government payor practices, regulations, and added costs related to medical malpractice liability.

I often see pronouncements from influential leaders and policymakers about the problem of low productivity growth and I wonder if they have a clue what they are talking about. Some seem to have automation hysteria which is effect saying that productivity growth is too high and should be slowed down.

Others say the economy is being restrained by too few workers, which is effect saying that productivity growth is too low.

Perhaps a useful composite productivity measure could be developed as some kind of weighted average value for industries where productivity can be measured or at least estimated, leaving out those industries where it cannot be reasonably estimated or that do not fit conventional definitions of productivity.

