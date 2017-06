有必要为生产力发展趋势忧心吗？

Paul Friesen JUN 29, 2017

in rich countries, most people are well past the point at which having more stuff actually makes them happier. The urge to have more stuff is just an urge for social status. If your neighbor has a fancier car than you do, you feel inferior despite the fact that your car actually is just as useful.



What would actually make us happier is things like less inequality and less worry about losing your job. A society that takes care of people instead of trying to flog them into producing more and more stuff.



We could easily have these things. in a society based on a basic income or negative income tax scheme, there would still be an incentive to work hard and be productive. Those who want to just take life easy would still get punished for it, only less severely. Someone who really cannot work for whatever reason would not be destitute. And someone who wants to leave their job to take a risk on an idea they have would find it a lot easier to do so.



As automation advances, such a society could use the productivity improvements to give themselves more leisure instead of just creating more stuff or leaving those unable to find anything useful to do behind.