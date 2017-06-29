Should We Be Worried About Productivity Trends?

MILAN – Economists concern themselves not only with addressing difficult questions thoughtfully, but also with formulating the questions themselves. Sometimes, rethinking those questions can hold the key to finding the answers we need.
Consider the productivity debate. Economists trying to explain the apparent structural slowdown in productivity growth have been asking the following question: Where is the missing increase? Their response covers concerns about measurement, structural shifts in the labor market, a potential paucity of investment opportunities, productivity-diluting technological innovations, and technology-driven skills mismatches.
But it may also be useful to consider a more fundamental question: How much productivity growth do we really want, and at what cost?
There is no doubt that productivity growth is desirable. It is a primary driver of GDP growth (especially in countries where labor-force growth is slowing) and income gains. Strong GDP growth and rising incomes can then support the fulfillment of fundamental human needs and desires.
This link is particularly obvious in developing countries, where economic expansion and rising incomes are preconditions for poverty reduction and improvements in health and education. But the link between aggregate growth and individual welfare is no less visible in advanced countries – particularly those now struggling with slow growth, high unemployment, output gaps, debt overhangs, misaligned exchange rates, and structural rigidities.
But this does not mean that policymakers’ primary goal should be more productivity growth. Societies – including governments and individuals – care about a range of things, from health care and security to fairness and freedom. Inasmuch as productivity growth – and, in turn, GDP and income growth – advances these societal objectives, it is highly desirable.
There is, however, a tendency among economists and policymakers to overemphasize such market-related measures of performance, while overlooking the reason why that performance matters: human wellbeing. Efforts to implement a more comprehensive framework for assessing economic performance, one that reflects social needs and desires, have been largely unsuccessful.
In order to determine how much productivity growth we want, we need to take a broader view, one that enables us to decide how best to allocate society’s limited resources, especially its most valuable human resources. Such a perspective should recognize the possibility that market-related measures, particularly real (inflation-adjusted) income growth, may no longer be as important as they were in the past. And it must account for a society’s priorities, revealed in the ways in which its members use their resources.
Health-related discoveries and advances, for example, have brought massive societal benefits since World War II: increased longevity and reduced child mortality and morbidity, not just higher productivity and GDP. That is why the government of, say, the United States invests so much in medical research: the National Institutes of Health alone has an annual budget of $32 billion with which to fund infrastructure and research projects that employ a subset of the country’s greatest scientific talent. Similarly, the National Science Foundation and the scientific research arm of the US Department of Energy receive a combined total of about $12 billion per year, which they use to advance a wide variety of goals in engineering, energy efficiency, and green energy, and the natural and social sciences.
The economic return on public investment is even more difficult to calculate for security-related spending, where the total resources allocated to enhancing it and the effectiveness of those resources may be unknowable. But there is little doubt that security has a powerful claim on people’s wellbeing and thus on resource allocation.
In some cases, people’s desires may actually clash with the goal of improving productivity. Social media, for example, has often been derided as a feeble or even negative contributor to productivity. But productivity is not the point of social media. What people value about it is the connectivity, interaction, communication, and diversion that it enables.
In fact, for many individuals, particularly in wealthier countries, the top priority is not simply becoming richer, but rather living a richer life, and it is toward the latter goal that they will channel their time, income, and creativity. As societies become richer, the relative value placed on different dimensions of life may shift.
Societies’ allocation of resources will imprecisely but persistently follow these shifts. This is especially true when it comes to human resources, but public-sector resources also tend to respond to the same preferences and values over the longer term, regardless of the imperfections in our mechanisms of social choice.
This kind of evolution is not unique to high-income countries. China has reached – or perhaps passed – the stage during which a laser-like focus on productivity and GDP growth corresponds with ordinary citizens’ sense of wellbeing. As a result, China’s resources are increasingly being redeployed toward a more balanced portfolio that still includes growth, but adds environmental protection, social welfare, security, and innovation in a wide range of fields that overlap only partly with productivity and income growth.
All of this suggests that a substantial share of the decline in productivity growth may not be the result of some deep problem with resource allocation or some consequence of exogenous technological innovation cycles over which we have little control. Rather, it could reflect a natural shift in priorities to other dimensions of wellbeing.
This shift is not without its risks. Without productivity growth, the incomes of those at the lower end of the distribution will likely remain flat, exacerbating inequality and, as we have been seeing lately, jeopardizing social and political stability. Given this, governments should devote resources to reducing inequality, regardless of the shifting preferences of the average citizen.
Societies could, we have little doubt, elevate productivity and income growth substantially, if they managed to redeploy their resources entirely in that direction. But whether bucking revealed preferences embedded in private and public investment choices would make us individually and collectively “better off” is dubious, at best. More likely, it is simply not true.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (3)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
in rich countries, most people are well past the point at which having more stuff actually makes them happier. The urge to have more stuff is just an urge for social status. If your neighbor has a fancier car than you do, you feel inferior despite the fact that your car actually is just as useful.
What would actually make us happier is things like less inequality and less worry about losing your job. A society that takes care of people instead of trying to flog them into producing more and more stuff.
We could easily have these things. in a society based on a basic income or negative income tax scheme, there would still be an incentive to work hard and be productive. Those who want to just take life easy would still get punished for it, only less severely. Someone who really cannot work for whatever reason would not be destitute. And someone who wants to leave their job to take a risk on an idea they have would find it a lot easier to do so.
As automation advances, such a society could use the productivity improvements to give themselves more leisure instead of just creating more stuff or leaving those unable to find anything useful to do behind. Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
Paul,
All key points, and well considered. Read more
Comment Commented Kamil Bayye
Perceptive article. But, a few questions: if societies made ‘a natural shift in priorities to other dimensions of wellbeing’ why does this jeopardize social and political stability? Are not people aware of the benefits of shifting priorities? Should not such a shift reduce inequality in real (consumption) terms? Or they do not like the way it shifted, the weights put on various priorities? Say too much resource shift toward security and foreign disastrous adventures? Or they want to eat their cake and have it too? An open discussion among all concerned can bring out the answers. Hope this excellent article can launch such a debate. Read more
Featured
Does Addressing Bilateral Trade Imbalances Work?
Martin Feldstein sees mixed results in the Trump administration's focus on individual countries.
Europe’s Gradualist Fallacy
Yanis Varoufakis proposes a simulated federation as an alternative to the unrealistic federation-lite now on offer.
Another Lesson from Japan
Stephen S. Roach thinks the latest inflation data should serve as a wake-up call to advanced-economy policymakers.
PS authors in concise videos
20 Years After the Hong Kong Handover
Chris Patten examines what China’s tightening grip on Hong Kong will mean for one of Asia’s freest and most successful cities.