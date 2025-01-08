Subsistence Is Not Enough
To help those struggling with extreme poverty access essentials like food, shelter, and health care, policymakers must improve affordability in addition to fostering economic growth. By creating quality jobs and reducing the costs of basic goods and services, companies are well positioned to drive inclusive development.
MINNEAPOLIS/MILAN/MUNICH – In 1990, more than one-third of the global population lived below the World Bank’s extreme poverty line ($2.15 per day). Since then, the share has fallen below 10% – a remarkable and inspiring achievement. But barely scraping by falls far short of what impoverished people aspire to.