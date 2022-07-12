Private Equity’s ESG Generation

The private-equity industry is about to undergo an epochal shift, as the founders of many leading firms retire and a younger generation with a different view of capitalism takes over. Capital flowing through private markets can thus play the role it should in taking environmental, social, and governance criteria mainstream.
NEW YORK – When faced with a major threat, people have usually turned to religion or government for help. Today, the climate crisis is accelerating, part of Europe is at war, the United States is deeply polarized and beset by rising gun violence, COVID-19 is still with us, and developed economies are facing the prospect of a stagflationary recession. But while millions of people around the world are suffering economically and emotionally, religion has largely lost its moral authority and practical influence, and many governments are either hamstrung or controlled by autocrats.
The private sector cannot solve all these problems by itself, of course. But might the world at least be a better place if firms and investors consistently adhered to environmental, social, and governance criteria?
Not so fast, say some. The idea that business has an obligation to report on and discuss ESG metrics with the same rigor that it currently applies to its financial results is controversial. Some politicians have sought to make ESG considerations a partisan issue. Big investors claim that a surfeit of prescriptive ESG proposals in this year’s proxy season of annual shareholder meetings shows that the sustainable-investment movement has gone too far. Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently tweeted his opposition to the concept after the electric car manufacturer was removed from the S&P 500 ESG Index.
To continue reading, register now.
As a registered user, you can enjoy more PS content every month – for free.
Register
or
Subscribe now for unlimited access to everything PS has to offer.
Already have an account?
Log in
NEW YORK – When faced with a major threat, people have usually turned to religion or government for help. Today, the climate crisis is accelerating, part of Europe is at war, the United States is deeply polarized and beset by rising gun violence, COVID-19 is still with us, and developed economies are facing the prospect of a stagflationary recession. But while millions of people around the world are suffering economically and emotionally, religion has largely lost its moral authority and practical influence, and many governments are either hamstrung or controlled by autocrats.
The private sector cannot solve all these problems by itself, of course. But might the world at least be a better place if firms and investors consistently adhered to environmental, social, and governance criteria?
Not so fast, say some. The idea that business has an obligation to report on and discuss ESG metrics with the same rigor that it currently applies to its financial results is controversial. Some politicians have sought to make ESG considerations a partisan issue. Big investors claim that a surfeit of prescriptive ESG proposals in this year’s proxy season of annual shareholder meetings shows that the sustainable-investment movement has gone too far. Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently tweeted his opposition to the concept after the electric car manufacturer was removed from the S&P 500 ESG Index.
To continue reading, register now.
As a registered user, you can enjoy more PS content every month – for free.
Registeror
Subscribe now for unlimited access to everything PS has to offer.
Already have an account? Log in