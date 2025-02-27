How to Achieve Universal Access to Digital IDs
Unlike physical documents, digital IDs cannot be lost, stolen, or destroyed, ensuring that citizens can receive critical support even during wars and natural disasters. Growing demand and emerging technological solutions suggest that the goal of providing digital IDs to nearly one billion people by 2030 is within reach.
LONDON/BRASÍLIA – We often take the ability to prove our identity for granted, but a government-issued ID is key to accessing essential services like health care, banking, and registering property ownership. And not everyone has one. That is why United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16.9, which aims to “provide legal identity for all” by 2030, is so important.