Preventing NATO-Russian Escalation

BRUSSELS – After expressing skepticism of the NATO alliance during his campaign, US President-elect Donald Trump is now beginning to craft a foreign policy that could have far-reaching implications for Europe’s fraught security situation. The United States’ potential disengagement from the Alliance comes just as relations between NATO and Russia have reached an all-time low. With both sides expanding their military activities significantly, Europe needs bold new ideas about how to manage possible future confrontations.
Fresh thinking is all the more important when one considers the increased risk of accidents or miscalculations that could escalate tensions, owing to Russia’s military activities along NATO’s borders over the past three years. Encounters that could result in loss of life include incidents in the Baltic and Black Seas, such as combat aircraft conducting high-speed passes on warships or the aggressive interception of reconnaissance aircraft. This possibility became all too real in November 2015, when Turkey downed a Russian warplane near its border with Syria.
A recent European Leadership Network (ELN) report points out that, despite bilateral incident-management agreements between individual NATO member states and Russia, significant coverage gaps remain. Existing agreements are limited, because they are not harmonized with one another and do not properly account for civilian activities or modern technologies, including unmanned aerial vehicles such as drones.
Worse, the current framework excludes front-line NATO members such as Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Romania, as well as the non-NATO members Finland and Sweden. This is a serious oversight, one that increases the vulnerability of a poorly regulated geopolitical space to confusion and misinterpretation, not least because it leaves unclear the extent to which excluded countries should comply with the US-Russia Incidents at Sea Agreement when operating together.
In such a challenging and volatile international environment, it is imperative that we establish a framework for handling encounters between opposing militaries – and the civilian aircraft and ships operating in their midst – in a way that maximizes transparency and predictability. The ELN report, for its part, identifies several immediate steps that could significantly reduce the likelihood of further unintended escalation, at least in the short term. All NATO member states and partners, along with Russia, should consider the ELN’s proposals, and develop a comprehensive, multifaceted approach to manage confrontation and prevent escalation.
Focusing on managing military-military incidents in real time would require rigorous communication protocols and behavioral regulations for all relevant countries’ armed forces. When existing bilateral mechanisms are not applicable, allies operating under NATO operational command, or partner countries operating under the command of a NATO ally, should adopt – and ensure adherence to – the new risk-reduction protocols. Meanwhile, current bilateral agreements should be modernized to reflect new military realities, and then strictly observed by all parties.
NATO members and partners should adopt the principles and protocols established in this new framework, and apply them as best practices when operating in close proximity to Russian aircraft and naval vessels. For example, all parties should have more clarity about the detailed regulations for military-maneuver speeds and distances, as well as fixed-flag and light-signaling methods; and, in the currently unregulated environment, both sides would benefit from an agreement on continuously monitored radio frequencies.
More important, a new security framework could improve military-civilian communication channels and practices, which would ensure the safety of congested airspace corridors and busy international waters. This could be achieved under the auspices of the International Civil Aviation Organization, and through real-time, shared radar-tracking and air-traffic-control systems, dedicated lines of communication, and commonly agreed procedures for responding to suspicious air activities.
It will be crucial for these interactions to be arranged not only between NATO and Russia, but also between military and civilian air-traffic controllers on each side. While some countries will have valid security concerns about sharing data, granting all air-traffic controllers access to the same data is justified in order to protect civilian lives, and to avoid unintentional military confrontations.
The last component of the new framework would be developed under the auspices of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, which provides an existing network for communication among national capitals, and could be used to coordinate operations in real time. With a strengthened role, the OSCE could also push its member states to reappraise and revitalize the Vienna Document on confidence- and security-building measures, which is a cornerstone of European security.
With another NATO-Russia Council meeting taking place next week, leaders on both sides should consider new and existing proposals to reduce risks, improve transparency, and avoid dangerous military incidents – before it is too late.
Comment Commented Valerie Mackenzie
Lots of Russian trolls here. Read more
Comment Commented Mauricio Duran-Loriga
NATO is the last barbarous relic of an ancient past where any kind of bilateral/multilateral conflict between nations was dealt through war.
NATO and Warsaw Pact were counterbalancing powers until Warsaw Pact dissolved as its Russian main financier went bust by 1991.
So what is Nato needed for? Basically NAto pours billions of public money into a select bunch of pockets. All the while pretending to protect the world from imaginary enemies that never show up.
The hilarious thing is that both the two major military operations in Nato's history (Bosnia and Kosovo bombings) were opposed by UN Security Council. The world police breaching the international laws it was supposed to protect.
If Europeans ever believed NATO would have been a real buffer with live ammunition against hypothetical Warsaw Pact aggression, that means European folly is just about endless.
Any mainstream parroted NATO-Russian tension would be, again, a source of pulling billions from the unsuspecting herd into the usual suspect's pockets.
Nato will disappear over time. By lack of funding. It's a question of when, not if.
Humans have this obsession of surrounding themselves of countless and expensive tools for ages, until their proven uselessness outweighs their rusty appearance by far.
t
Comment Commented Allan Bleiken
NATO SHOULD BE ASHAMED
Since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, NATO has embarked upon a massive and aggressive expansion program. After promising Gorbachev that NATO would not expand eastward if Eastern Germany was allowed to be part of a unified Germany, it promptly began a rapid expansion into the former Soviet Union countries.
Then to it's disgrace, the NORTH ATLANTIC TREATY ORGANIZATION became involved in Middle East wars and the war in Afghanistan. In large measure, NATO has assumed a colonial mentality of expansion and aggression.
It accuses Russia of being a military threat to NATO nations, yet it has a military budget more than 12 times greater than that of Russia. Not satisfied with that, it is being prompted by the US to significantly expand its military budget. Who will it conquer next?
All of this is being done at a time when the financial status of Europe is fragile and at risk.
Shame, shame, shame. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Fresh thinking is needed. But not the kind you have in mind. Why even bother fighting with Russia? What do you have to gain? A few square kilometres of meaningless land in Ukraine? What do you have to lose? Everything - your life - your families lives - your country - the planet. Even a amateur gambler knows this 'confronting Russia' as you suggest must happen is a bad bet. Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
Fresh thinking is required indeed. I agree with your ideas to reduce risks.
What I miss however in the discussions on NATO-Russia relations is the lack of strategic thinking. Which hampers finding solutions on the operational level.
On the strategic level Russia and Europe are potentially ideal partners. Russia the raw materials and Europe food en commercial products. The US would also benefit if it would join such a partnership.
Important factor is also that the populations of Europe and Russia are declining.
All three parties are faced with middle-east countries which seem to be at war and in chaos forever. Exporting refugees and islam terror.
On the strategic level there is ample reason for the US, Europe and Russia to work closer together.
That does not mean that there are currently not several issues of conflict.
A chess player always tries to understand his opponent.
If I were Russian I would see that: the NATO/the EU moved ever closer to its border, Russai runned the risk of the Krim becoming a NATO base, Ukraine is being drawn into the EU, in Syria the West wanted to oust Bashir al-Assad overlooking that Russia has a longtime relations with Syria. On top of that I heard mr. Obama irretate Russia by claiming it is just a regional power.
So I am not surprised that lately we have again Russian bombers patrolling over the North Sea ( that is 150 km from my home) and Russian missiles close to Berlin.
Countries have to protect their territory but I am not convinced that the west is on the right track.
I truly hope that mr. Trump, as a successful business man, will provide the fresh thinking needed to achieve better solutions for us all.

Comment Commented William Wallace
Most timely. Tweet a summary to Trump. Read more
Comment Commented Rik Rijs
Russia's military activities? It's Angela Merkel who wants Georgia and Ukraine as NATO and EU members. It's the Germans who want to topple the regime in Belarussia. Merkel supports corrupt politicians in Ukraine and Georgia to reach that goal. She does it with political means while Hitlet tried it with war. Is nobody seeing the fact that the Germans don't give up their dream of hegemony over Europe? Germany is thereby violating a 1994 agreement with Russia after the break up of the Sovjet Union. EU citizens don't want those corrupt regimes/countries to become EU members. Germany doesn't care about what the people think. Don't be surprised when EU citizens vote 'populist'. They don't want a new German supremacy era. The Brexit could have followers. Read more
Comment Commented Ga Steli
Have you considered the post-WWII behavior of Russia? Beside the Gorbachev decision to free its satellite states from its hegemony, except in this instance, when has Russia, whether in pre- & post-soviet era, ever done anything to advance free expression, and respect for minority rights, self-determination and free elections in other countries? Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Have you considered what Germany has at stake in its relations with Russia and the former Warsaw Pact states? It's worth looking at, and may provide you with a deeper understanding of the German position on a variety of issues (not least energy). Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
It is hard for me to follow the thinking, as such considerations are seldom found in newspapers.
I very much agree on the principle of communication in case of military friction, as it seems to be a part of society, that also may have good use for the rule-of-thumb: "Subgroup liberation demands fairness and mutual compensation."

