frizo2_RAPHAEL ALVESAFP via Getty Images_deforestation amazon RAPHAEL ALVESAFP via Getty Images

Fighting Deforestation on the Ground

Preserving biodiversity is a key part of the global climate agenda, but organizations that work in this domain often lack funding and institutional support. Structural change is required to provide these groups the stability and authority they need to prevent more damage to crucial natural systems.

SÃO PAULO – The protection and conservation of biomes, especially tropical rainforests, is critical to achieve climate goals, especially in countries with abundant forest cover. Nevertheless, the latest monitoring data show significant deforestation in many of these areas, including the world’s most extensive.

In October 2021, Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research reported the highest level of forest loss in the Amazon recorded in that month since monitoring began five years ago. And the problem is not limited to the Amazon. The world’s second-largest tropical forest, the Congo River Basin, lost more than 15 million hectares, or 8% of its original covering, between 2001 and 2020.

Global goals to promote biodiversity, such as those agreed on at the recent United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), are critical to raise awareness about ecosystem loss and ensure accountability at the international level. But much of the actual conservation work necessarily must be carried out locally.

