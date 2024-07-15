What to Do About the Taliban’s Gender Apartheid
Three years after the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan, the international community must continue demanding an end to the bans on girls' education and women's participation in civil society. Even if the regime will not listen to the United Nations, it may respond to pressure from fellow Muslims.
EDINBURGH – For three years now, since the Taliban’s return to power, girls in Afghanistan have been unable to attend secondary school. They are in desperate need of a basic education, yet their rights have been systematically curtailed under the Taliban’s regime of “gender apartheid.”