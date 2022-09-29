Pound Foolishness

Bizarre Reaganomics? What about crazy EU Socialism? High tax-wedges and crazy pension systems in the EU have resulted in no one wanting to work. Total average annual hours worked by a full-time worker in Germany is now the lowest in the world (1350 compared to 2200 in Asia), and median financial wealth almost the lowest in Europe. Socialism dominated Austria for decades, but they couldn’t deliver on their promises, the high taxes their only legacy, so now there are only 2.6 million all-year full-time workers in Austria but 2.4 million who get a pension. Most prefer to work just 30 hours a week to avoid higher taxes, so industries are struggling to find workers (healthcare, hospitality, construction….), meanwhile no one knows exactly where all that tax money is going (50% of GDP) because there is no Freedom of Information Act. And you think the UK is bizarre!? And if you’re looking after an ill or dying parent you’re on your own, and a 5 hr wait in hospital is normal….. despite the government propaganda of Germany and Austria having the world’s best healthcare systems.