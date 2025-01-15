Revealing an Invisible Health Threat
WASHINGTON, DC/MANILA – Lead is everywhere, often hiding in plain sight – in the water you drink, the air you breathe, the food you eat, your personal care products, and your children’s toys. Despite being a useful metal, it is highly toxic and difficult to detect: its fumes and dust are odorless, and exposure to them does not immediately cause overt symptoms in most cases.