La résistance des femmes

vivek iyer FEB 7, 2017

Wow! Does this guy not get that Hilary was a woman? Everyone thought she'd secured the female vote more especially because Trump had been caught boasting of an utterly filthy type of sexual harassment.

This article is sheer fantasy. The U.S is not like Poland at all. In the former, there are a lot of women who oppose abortion precisely because most American women have already achieved things most Polish women can only dream of.

Women failed to show enthusiasm for Hilary. They may march against Trump but what is to prevent them again voting for him on the basis of economic self-interest? After all, the Donald is more of an embarrassment to his own sex than he is offensive to women. Still, he can do one thing Hilary couldn't which is really dump on the Feminist lunatic fringe whom most women hate with a passion. To be fair, Hilary was taking a page out of the 'no-drama Obama' playbook and positioning herself as a sort of Goldwater Democrat. Yet she lost the white female vote because she couldn't rebuke the lunatic fringe in sharp enough terms.

Ultimately, Hilary's technocratic campaign made mistakes of a cerebral nature. Had Hilary fought a visceral campaign- which she might have done if Trump hadn't looked such an utter no-hoper- she might have won.

One mistake men, more especially in Europe, continue to make is to think 'the right to choose' is unambiguously Feminist.

It's actually a wedge issue for women.

