The Crisis of Market Fundamentalism

LONDON – The biggest political surprise of 2016 was that everyone was so surprised. I certainly had no excuse to be caught unawares: soon after the 2008 crisis, I wrote a book suggesting that a collapse of confidence in political institutions would follow the economic collapse, with a lag of five years or so.
We’ve seen this sequence before. The first breakdown of globalization, described by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels in their 1848 The Communist Manifesto, was followed by reform laws creating unprecedented rights for the working class. The breakdown of British imperialism after World War I was followed by the New Deal and the welfare state. And the breakdown of Keynesian economics after 1968 was followed by the Thatcher-Reagan revolution. In my book Capitalism 4.0, I argued that comparable political upheavals would follow the fourth systemic breakdown of global capitalism heralded by the 2008 crisis.
When a particular model of capitalism is working successfully, material progress relieves political pressures. But when the economy fails – and the failure is not just a transient phase but a symptom of deep contradictions – capitalism’s disruptive social side effects can turn politically toxic.
That is what happened after 2008. Once the failure of free trade, deregulation, and monetarism came to be seen as leading to a “new normal” of permanent austerity and diminished expectations, rather than just to a temporary banking crisis, the inequalities, job losses, and cultural dislocations of the pre-crisis period could no longer be legitimized – just as the extortionate taxes of the 1950s and 1960s lost their legitimacy in the stagflation of the 1970s.
If we are witnessing this kind of transformation, then piecemeal reformers who try to address specific grievances about immigration, trade, or income inequality will lose out to radical politicians who challenge the entire system. And, in some ways, the radicals will be right.
The disappearance of “good” manufacturing jobs cannot be blamed on immigration, trade, or technology. But whereas these vectors of economic competition increase total national income, they do not necessarily distribute income gains in a socially acceptable way. To do that requires deliberate political intervention on at least two fronts.
First, macroeconomic management must ensure that demand always grows as strongly as the supply potential created by technology and globalization. This is the fundamental Keynesian insight that was temporarily rejected in the heyday of monetarism during the early 1980s, successfully reinstated in the 1990s (at least in the US and Britain), but then forgotten again in the deficit panic after 2009.
A return to Keynesian demand management could be the main economic benefit of Donald Trump’s incoming US administration, as expansionary fiscal policies replace much less efficient efforts at monetary stimulus. The US may now be ready to abandon the monetarist dogmas of central-bank independence and inflation targeting, and to restore full employment as the top priority of demand management. For Europe, however, this revolution in macroeconomic thinking is still years away.
At the same time, a second, more momentous, intellectual revolution will be needed regarding government intervention in social outcomes and economic structures. Market fundamentalism conceals a profound contradiction. Free trade, technological progress, and other forces that promote economic “efficiency” are presented as beneficial to society, even if they harm individual workers or businesses, because growing national incomes allow winners to compensate losers, ensuring that nobody is left worse off.
This principle of so-called Pareto optimality underlies all moral claims for free-market economics. Liberalizing policies are justified in theory only by the assumption that political decisions will redistribute some of the gains from winners to losers in socially acceptable ways. But what happens if politicians do the opposite in practice?
By deregulating finance and trade, intensifying competition, and weakening unions, governments created the theoretical conditions that demanded redistribution from winners to losers. But advocates of market fundamentalism did not just forget redistribution; they forbade it.
The pretext was that taxes, welfare payments, and other government interventions impair incentives and distort competition, reducing economic growth for society as a whole. But, as Margaret Thatcher famously said, “[…] there’s no such thing as society. There are individual men and women and there are families.” By focusing on the social benefits of competition while ignoring the costs to specific people, the market fundamentalists disregarded the principle of individualism at the heart of their own ideology.
After this year’s political upheavals, the fatal contradiction between social benefits and individual losses can no longer be ignored. If trade, competition, and technological progress are to power the next phase of capitalism, they will have to be paired with government interventions to redistribute the gains from growth in ways that Thatcher and Reagan declared taboo.
Breaking these taboos need not mean returning to the high tax rates, inflation, and dependency culture of the 1970s. Just as fiscal and monetary policy can be calibrated to minimize both unemployment and inflation, redistribution can be designed not merely to recycle taxes into welfare, but to help more directly when workers and communities suffer from globalization and technological change.
Instead of providing cash handouts that push people from work into long-term unemployment or retirement, governments can redistribute the benefits of growth by supporting employment and incomes with regional and industrial subsidies and minimum-wage laws. Among the most effective interventions of this type, demonstrated in Germany and Scandinavia, is to spend money on high-quality vocational education and re-training for workers and students outside universities, creating non-academic routes to a middle-class standard of living.
These may all sound like obvious nostrums, but governments have mostly done the opposite. They have made tax systems less progressive and slashed spending on education, industrial policies and regional subsidies, pouring money instead into health care, pensions, and cash hand-outs that encourage early retirement and disability. The redistribution has been away from low-paid young workers, whose jobs and wages are genuinely threatened by trade and immigration, and toward the managerial and financial elites, who have gained the most from globalization, and elderly retirees, whose guaranteed pensions protect them from economic disruptions.
Yet this year’s political upheavals have been driven by elderly voters, while young voters mostly supported the status quo. This paradox shows the post-crisis confusion and disillusionment is not yet over. But the search for new economic models that I called “Capitalism 4.1” has clearly started – for better or worse.
Comment Commented Jose Gines Mora
"The biggest political surprise of 2016 was that everyone was so surprised"...genial! Read more
Comment Commented Andrew Zimin
Modern economy is market economy? LOL.
"Modern" economical institutions are institutions of totalitarian centralized bureaucratic planning.
See any "Economics" textbook.
Let's go from economics' idiot's illusions of XVI c. to really modern market economy and institutions!! Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
+1
AK has also written about Italy. Quote
"Hence, an Italian sovereign default of some variety is now a near certainty. While a central bank can address a liquidity problem, it cannot fix a solvency issue, especially one as large as Italy’s. The only remedial action that can now be taken is to throw good money after bad, which is exactly what I expect Mario Draghi to do, especially as he played such a key facilitators’ role in getting Italy into the euro system in the first place. Such actions – possibly to be announced on Thursday at the European Central Bank’s policy setting meeting – can of course merely postpone the day of reckoning, but will solve absolutely nothing.
The rational approach for investors is to shun Italian financial assets such as bank equities or government bonds until such time as exchange rates are once again market determined prices. This has to be the most well-telegraphed, and now inevitable, national bankruptcy that I have seen in my 45-year career. There is no reason to be dragged under the steam roller as there are many other markets and assets to play in." Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Kaletsky continues to insist on growth, when the planet is already under severe stress from that demand. It will not take an asteroid collision to bring the "anthropocene" to an end -- just man's continued dependence on growth to keep the game of musical chairs going.
He also seems to continue to insist that every aspect of human existence can be fit into a market model, which will be news for the guy, for example, who finds that he can't afford the medical care that he needs at its prevailing "equilibrium" market price.
There is no crisis OF "market fundamentalism." The crisis IS market fundamentalism. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
+1 excellent all around.
I do hope that sober re-consideration of the market-fundamentalist beliefs continues and is successful.
Something to further explore: possible ways in which the already very liberalized international trade patterns and rules in place today, may hinder common-sense solutions like investing in public goods such as education of the local workforce. Or (my favorite) reduction in hours-worked-per-person (if one believes excess labor is the problem).
We are in a situation which is almost impossible to unwind, a huge amount of backlash against 30 years of misguided policy is already baked in, and much of the backlash will be just as destructive to societies and world peace as the market-fundamentalist policies that spawned them. The one thing going for everyone here is that there isn't really a shortage of any material thing at this point in time for any western society at least. Something that could be a source of hope. Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
I have a theory too. It is in my account's biography.
And it offers some general pacifier for the current times and some outlook on a return of best-for-all activity including moral idealism.
Read more
Comment Commented dan baur
Your ideas are obsolete. Read more
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
I agree that it was dishonest to proclaim, as our leaders did, that "the market knows best," all the while refusing to make adjustments once the market was demonstrated to be dysfunctional.
But that should come as no surprise. It turns out that Ayn Rand's Objectivism -- to which so many of our government functionaries subscribe -- is nothing more than a smoke screen for selfishness.
Rand set the example in her own life. She showed no scruples whatsoever when she appropriated another woman's husband for her own sexual needs.
Read more
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
Just a reminder: Alan Greenspan was a member of Rand's inner circle. Perhaps he, like so many others, was blinded by her ideology (or maybe is was something more physical), that he could preserve faith in human rationality after being exposed to that cesspool of solipsism. Read more
Comment Commented Jeremy Edwards
Another article on the economic future of the planet that fails to even mention the obvious solution: taxing land values fully and redistributing the receipt of the tax in an equal divident to all people so as to provide universal basic income.
I honestly can't remember the last time I saw a big-name an economist mention LVT. Are you all simply unaware of it? It's as if you took a survey of every conductor in the world, and none of them had heard of Mozart.
God I can't wait for my generation to be in power. Read more
