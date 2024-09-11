Why Rome Still Matters
What is it about ancient Rome that so resonates with modern audiences? One factor may be that the history of the Roman Empire is so multifaceted that its elements can be pulled apart, rearranged, and interpreted to fit any number of narratives or beliefs.
TEL AVIV – Last year, a social-media trend featured women asking men how often they thought about the Roman Empire. The answer, it seemed, was “very”: many men claimed that the ancient empire crossed their minds weekly or even daily.