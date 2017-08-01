6

Cómo explicar la recuperación global en medio de recesión política

MILÁN – En verano la vida se aquieta, y se abre un espacio para reflexionar sobre temas fundamentales. Uno de los mayores enigmas que ocupa mi mente estos últimos tiempos es la divergencia actual entre una extendida disfunción política y la relativa solidez de la economía y los mercados financieros.

Hoy las principales economías del mundo experimentan una recuperación firme, con alguna que otra recaída. Es verdad que el desempeño económico está lejos del pleno potencial: según dónde uno mire, hallará brechas de producción, exceso de apalancamiento, estados contables frágiles, subinversión y obligaciones no financieras futuras desfinanciadas. Sin embargo, los mercados financieros no muestran signos de convulsión, a pesar del retiro gradual del estímulo monetario.

Pero al mismo tiempo, parece haber un empeoramiento de las condiciones políticas. Hay cada vez más polarización, en parte por una creciente resistencia a la globalización y a las pautas de crecimiento desigual que generó. Por ejemplo, según informa el Pew Research Center, en Estados Unidos no sólo hay un vehemente desacuerdo entre compatriotas de ideas opuestas, sino también falta de empatía y de respeto.

La vieja parálisis política generada por la divisoria izquierda‑derecha en Estados Unidos ahora se abrió paso dentro del Partido Republicano, que controla ambas cámaras del Congreso y la Casa Blanca. Lo único que hizo hasta ahora el gobierno del presidente Donald Trump fue agravar este estado de agitación interna, sin ofrecer ninguno de los esperados cambios de política económica que podrían impulsar la inversión, el crecimiento y la creación de empleo de calidad. Las prioridades del gobierno de Trump todavía no están claras, pero no parece que incluyan un énfasis concertado y concentrado en políticas que busquen modelos de crecimiento más equitativos y sostenibles.

En el Reino Unido, el resultado del referendo de hace un año sobre el abandono de la Unión Europea tomó a muchos por sorpresa; y la inquietud en toda la UE creció cuando la primera ministra Theresa May asumió el gobierno y prometió lograr un Brexit “duro”. Ahora que en la elección general anticipada de junio pasado los votantes británicos despojaron a May de la mayoría parlamentaria, el resultado de las inminentes negociaciones para el Brexit y el destino posterior del RU son todavía más inciertos.

La dirigencia europea y con ella las de varias economías emergentes llegaron a la conclusión de que ni el RU ni Estados Unidos son aliados y socios comerciales previsibles y fiables. Asia, con China a la cabeza, decidió seguir su propio rumbo. La cooperación internacional en asuntos económicos y de seguridad siempre ha sido difícil, pero ahora parece en estado de desintegración.

En este contexto, la resiliencia (al menos hasta ahora) de la economía global es todavía más notable (aunque por supuesto, no hay modo de saber qué sería de ella en un ambiente político más estable). Se pueden dar varias explicaciones (que no son incompatibles).

Para empezar, que las instituciones establecidas limitan la influencia de los líderes políticos y de los legisladores sobre la economía. Aunque estas instituciones puedan obstaculizar la implementación de políticas positivas, también sirven para minimizar los riesgos para la economía y las inversiones.

En el frente internacional, en particular, es imposible para los políticos revertir en forma drástica e inmediata las tendencias globalizadoras establecidas en las décadas recientes. Cualquier intento de hacerlo (que sería motivado sin duda por el aumento de presiones populistas y nacionalistas) causaría un grave perjuicio económico y, en última instancia, consumiría el capital político de quienes lo lideraran.

Otra posibilidad, más preocupante, es que los riesgos estén aumentando más rápido que la percepción de ellos. Quien no lo crea posible, sólo tiene que pensar en la crisis financiera global de 2008, cuando una combinación de regulación laxa y asimetrías de información llevó a un patrón de aceleración de riesgos y profundización de desequilibrios que resultó casi invisible.

En el contexto actual, la acumulación de tensiones geopolíticas en aumento, quiebre de la confianza y desprecio de instituciones clave podría llevar a una debacle mayor o, en su defecto, a un empeoramiento de las condiciones para la inversión. Pero imaginar escenarios concretos es más difícil que ignorar los riesgos potenciales a que nos enfrentamos.

Dicho esto, hay una explicación más esperanzada, a la que adhiero, a riesgo de que me acusen de optimismo irracional. La desigualdad de oportunidades y de resultados, fuente del descontento popular y de la polarización política, es muy real, y tras años de ser ignorada, por fin recibe la atención que se merece.

Un mayor énfasis en la búsqueda de cohesión social no tendrá resultados inmediatos. Pero con el tiempo, puede ayudar a mitigar el celo partidista, concientizar otra vez a la ciudadanía sobre los valores compartidos y devolver a la dirigencia capacidad de discutir con responsabilidad políticas e implementarlas. Como siempre, habrá desacuerdos (a veces muy marcados) sobre cómo alcanzar los objetivos compartidos, pero la clave será afrontarlos en un contexto de relativo respeto mutuo.

Aunque esta posibilidad es incierta, no es imposible. Después de todo, la elección de Emmanuel Macron como presidente de Francia, la derrota del Brexit duro de May y el rechazo casi universal a la postura del gobierno de Trump en relación con el cambio climático y el orden económico mundial normativo, tanto dentro como fuera de los Estados Unidos, sugieren un afianzamiento del centro político.

Mientras tanto, es necesario que los marcos institucionales nacionales e internacionales sigan protegiendo contra acciones destructivas de la dirigencia política. A fin de cuentas, hoy parece que los mercados se sostienen sobre la confianza en la resiliencia de esas instituciones (y la esperanza en que la disfunción política actual llegará a su fin).

