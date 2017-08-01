Cómo explicar la recuperación global en medio de recesión política

Steve Hurst AUG 1, 2017

Immigration remains the key issue for most British voters - and the only way this can be addressed is by Brexit. So like it or not Brexit, whilst its shape and means is up for debate, will go ahead



'Leaders in Europe, as well as in a number of emerging economies, have now concluded that both the UK and the US are unpredictable and unreliable allies and trading partners. Asia, with China in the lead, has decided to go its own way'



To suggest the UK and USA are unreliable allies and trading partners is ridiculous. As for Europe, they will find the same domestic issues will develop, wonder boy Macron is already running into problems slumping 10 points in the French popularity rating in 2 months. Asia has to face the fact there are limitations to the Western consumers pocket and have a far bigger problem in trying to develop their own domestic consumer markets; which as China has already seen is more difficult than expected - put simply it is easier to penetrate an existing consumer market on a like-for-like product basis with a labour cost advantage then to raise the disposable income of an entire country's consumers to create a new market. Thus China's Silk Road development in the face of their own domestic development issues. If the entire basis of Asia's economic development is over optimistic then they have a great deal to worry about, because the Western consumer is all topped out

