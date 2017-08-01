Cómo explicar la recuperación global en medio de recesión política

MILÁN – En verano la vida se aquieta, y se abre un espacio para reflexionar sobre temas fundamentales. Uno de los mayores enigmas que ocupa mi mente estos últimos tiempos es la divergencia actual entre una extendida disfunción política y la relativa solidez de la economía y los mercados financieros.
Hoy las principales economías del mundo experimentan una recuperación firme, con alguna que otra recaída. Es verdad que el desempeño económico está lejos del pleno potencial: según dónde uno mire, hallará brechas de producción, exceso de apalancamiento, estados contables frágiles, subinversión y obligaciones no financieras futuras desfinanciadas. Sin embargo, los mercados financieros no muestran signos de convulsión, a pesar del retiro gradual del estímulo monetario.
Pero al mismo tiempo, parece haber un empeoramiento de las condiciones políticas. Hay cada vez más polarización, en parte por una creciente resistencia a la globalización y a las pautas de crecimiento desigual que generó. Por ejemplo, según informa el Pew Research Center, en Estados Unidos no sólo hay un vehemente desacuerdo entre compatriotas de ideas opuestas, sino también falta de empatía y de respeto.
La vieja parálisis política generada por la divisoria izquierda‑derecha en Estados Unidos ahora se abrió paso dentro del Partido Republicano, que controla ambas cámaras del Congreso y la Casa Blanca. Lo único que hizo hasta ahora el gobierno del presidente Donald Trump fue agravar este estado de agitación interna, sin ofrecer ninguno de los esperados cambios de política económica que podrían impulsar la inversión, el crecimiento y la creación de empleo de calidad. Las prioridades del gobierno de Trump todavía no están claras, pero no parece que incluyan un énfasis concertado y concentrado en políticas que busquen modelos de crecimiento más equitativos y sostenibles.
En el Reino Unido, el resultado del referendo de hace un año sobre el abandono de la Unión Europea tomó a muchos por sorpresa; y la inquietud en toda la UE creció cuando la primera ministra Theresa May asumió el gobierno y prometió lograr un Brexit “duro”. Ahora que en la elección general anticipada de junio pasado los votantes británicos despojaron a May de la mayoría parlamentaria, el resultado de las inminentes negociaciones para el Brexit y el destino posterior del RU son todavía más inciertos.
La dirigencia europea y con ella las de varias economías emergentes llegaron a la conclusión de que ni el RU ni Estados Unidos son aliados y socios comerciales previsibles y fiables. Asia, con China a la cabeza, decidió seguir su propio rumbo. La cooperación internacional en asuntos económicos y de seguridad siempre ha sido difícil, pero ahora parece en estado de desintegración.
En este contexto, la resiliencia (al menos hasta ahora) de la economía global es todavía más notable (aunque por supuesto, no hay modo de saber qué sería de ella en un ambiente político más estable). Se pueden dar varias explicaciones (que no son incompatibles).
Para empezar, que las instituciones establecidas limitan la influencia de los líderes políticos y de los legisladores sobre la economía. Aunque estas instituciones puedan obstaculizar la implementación de políticas positivas, también sirven para minimizar los riesgos para la economía y las inversiones.
En el frente internacional, en particular, es imposible para los políticos revertir en forma drástica e inmediata las tendencias globalizadoras establecidas en las décadas recientes. Cualquier intento de hacerlo (que sería motivado sin duda por el aumento de presiones populistas y nacionalistas) causaría un grave perjuicio económico y, en última instancia, consumiría el capital político de quienes lo lideraran.
Otra posibilidad, más preocupante, es que los riesgos estén aumentando más rápido que la percepción de ellos. Quien no lo crea posible, sólo tiene que pensar en la crisis financiera global de 2008, cuando una combinación de regulación laxa y asimetrías de información llevó a un patrón de aceleración de riesgos y profundización de desequilibrios que resultó casi invisible.
En el contexto actual, la acumulación de tensiones geopolíticas en aumento, quiebre de la confianza y desprecio de instituciones clave podría llevar a una debacle mayor o, en su defecto, a un empeoramiento de las condiciones para la inversión. Pero imaginar escenarios concretos es más difícil que ignorar los riesgos potenciales a que nos enfrentamos.
Dicho esto, hay una explicación más esperanzada, a la que adhiero, a riesgo de que me acusen de optimismo irracional. La desigualdad de oportunidades y de resultados, fuente del descontento popular y de la polarización política, es muy real, y tras años de ser ignorada, por fin recibe la atención que se merece.
Un mayor énfasis en la búsqueda de cohesión social no tendrá resultados inmediatos. Pero con el tiempo, puede ayudar a mitigar el celo partidista, concientizar otra vez a la ciudadanía sobre los valores compartidos y devolver a la dirigencia capacidad de discutir con responsabilidad políticas e implementarlas. Como siempre, habrá desacuerdos (a veces muy marcados) sobre cómo alcanzar los objetivos compartidos, pero la clave será afrontarlos en un contexto de relativo respeto mutuo.
Aunque esta posibilidad es incierta, no es imposible. Después de todo, la elección de Emmanuel Macron como presidente de Francia, la derrota del Brexit duro de May y el rechazo casi universal a la postura del gobierno de Trump en relación con el cambio climático y el orden económico mundial normativo, tanto dentro como fuera de los Estados Unidos, sugieren un afianzamiento del centro político.
Mientras tanto, es necesario que los marcos institucionales nacionales e internacionales sigan protegiendo contra acciones destructivas de la dirigencia política. A fin de cuentas, hoy parece que los mercados se sostienen sobre la confianza en la resiliencia de esas instituciones (y la esperanza en que la disfunción política actual llegará a su fin).
Traducción: Esteban Flamini
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
'In the meantime, national and international institutional frameworks must continue to guard against destructive actions by political leaders.'
Long live the Status Quo, how very Brussels. There is however no stopping the tide of history, as King Knut demonstrated. Markets bank on something because markets have to bank on something, to suggest markets possess wisdom is a.. well... joke. What markets do possess is bubbles and some seem to be forming Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
DEMOCRACY MUST BE HEARD
Disappointed by the Author being apologetic about "UK and US are unpredictable and unreliable allies and trading partners".
Without blaming the predicaments that made Brexit and Brexit plus plus inevitable - both democratically delivered.
Democracy was not flawed - the Institutions and the Economics were believed to be stacked.
Democracy delivered the verdict - pained by the thanklessness felt in The Anglosphere.
Peace n Prosperity of 1945 - 2015 was underwritten by The Anglosphere.
Yet the Economic Architecture had reached a point of no return.
Economics and Security are two sides of the same coin.
Trump is questioning the Security Architecture.
To achieve the appropriate price.
So that Democracy in The Anglosphere - is heard.
Underwriting Security - when Economics is hurting - is not good business.
Brussels wielding the Economic guillotine - and Britain is required to defend The European Union !!!
And the Author see Britain's democratic response as - "Unpredictable and Unreliable" !!!
Something somewhere fundamentally flawed.
Read more
Comment Commented PARTHA BHATTACHARYYA
Emerging Markets seem to be experiencing delayed effects from the effects of global warming and the resultant uncertainties in monsoons. These have caused significant losses in recent times, made worse by arbitrary distribution of subsidies and sometimes complete loan waivers for voting in landlords who seek to control and usurp the economy. This has resulted in an inflation which can be hidden from official records but cannot be hidden from the large discrepancy between food prices in the farmer's markets and in corporation markets. Central banks find it convenient to make a case for high interest rates allowing richer borrowers to pay for the legacy debts of the past while, in fact, driving up bank NPLs and farmer destitution due to higher input costs. Clearly, the 'recovery' of such markets needs to be carefully monitored to see that financial institutions provide basic income for the poor and impoverished while getting loan recovery from the beneficiaries of subsidies. Central banks intent on high interest rates will, in time, make the economy vulnerable to climate fluctuations more and more. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Immigration remains the key issue for most British voters - and the only way this can be addressed is by Brexit. So like it or not Brexit, whilst its shape and means is up for debate, will go ahead
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-40630242
'Leaders in Europe, as well as in a number of emerging economies, have now concluded that both the UK and the US are unpredictable and unreliable allies and trading partners. Asia, with China in the lead, has decided to go its own way'
To suggest the UK and USA are unreliable allies and trading partners is ridiculous. As for Europe, they will find the same domestic issues will develop, wonder boy Macron is already running into problems slumping 10 points in the French popularity rating in 2 months. Asia has to face the fact there are limitations to the Western consumers pocket and have a far bigger problem in trying to develop their own domestic consumer markets; which as China has already seen is more difficult than expected - put simply it is easier to penetrate an existing consumer market on a like-for-like product basis with a labour cost advantage then to raise the disposable income of an entire country's consumers to create a new market. Thus China's Silk Road development in the face of their own domestic development issues. If the entire basis of Asia's economic development is over optimistic then they have a great deal to worry about, because the Western consumer is all topped out
.
Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
Conventional economics, even festooned with a spectrum of ribbons representing 'moral sentiments', inscribed with formulaic equilibria and tempting tautologies, is not philosophy, science or wisdom. It is the operating manual for a meatpacking plant. A tofu collective operates differently. You are what you eat. (Advaitists, et al. excepted.) Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Spence offers 'a more hopeful explanation' of 'strong economic and financial market performance' despite 'political dysfunction', viz- 'The inequality of opportunity and outcomes that have fueled popular discontent and political polarization are very real, and, after years of neglect, they are finally getting the attention they deserve.'
In other words, markets think that increased media & political 'attention' to distributional issues is a good thing as it will solve fundamental socio-economic problems and promote 'social cohesion'. This is scarcely a reasonable view unless either some particularly altruistic Rational Expectations paradigm obtains or the Freudian 'Death instinct' obtains and turkeys habitually vote for Christmas.
Spence thinks national and international institutions and agreements guard against political risk. However, they also militate against meaningfully addressing domestic distributional issues because strong institutions and agreements of the sort Spence mentions also make Capital more mobile across borders. Countries or States may follow 'beggar my neighbour' tax regimes to attract Capital.
There is a simpler explanation for what is happening, Markets expect U turns. There is more diffusion volatility, which is positively related to liquidity, but genuine jump volatility has not increased. Read more
